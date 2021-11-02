Bayern, Juventus through to Champions League knockout rounds

The UCI Track Champions League launches on Saturday with genuine hopes it can change the face of track cycling for good.“I’m not going to overstate it,” said six-time Olympic champion and event ambassador Sir Chris Hoy “I think it’s the most important step forward for track cycling in my lifetime.”Starting in Mallorca and heading for a London doubleheader on December 3-4, the event will see 72 riders compete across five rounds in the coming weeks. There are sprint and endurance categories for men and women, with 18 riders in each, competing for equal prize money.Introducing the racing format of...
