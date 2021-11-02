CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Bayern, Juventus through to Champions League knockout rounds

FOX Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive...

www.foxsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Star-studded Champions League aims to take track cycling to another level

The UCI Track Champions League launches on Saturday with genuine hopes it can change the face of track cycling for good.“I’m not going to overstate it,” said six-time Olympic champion and event ambassador Sir Chris Hoy “I think it’s the most important step forward for track cycling in my lifetime.”Starting in Mallorca and heading for a London doubleheader on December 3-4, the event will see 72 riders compete across five rounds in the coming weeks. There are sprint and endurance categories for men and women, with 18 riders in each, competing for equal prize money.Introducing the racing format of...
CYCLING
FOX Sports

Bayern beats Benfica to qualify for Champions League last 16

MUNICH (AP) — After two weeks without a coach and falling to a disastrous defeat, Bayern Munich is back to its usual winning ways. The German champion booked its place in the Champions League last 16 on Tuesday as Robert Lewandowski scored a hat trick for a 5-2 victory over Benfica to extend Bayern's perfect record of four wins from four in the group stage. That took Lewandowski to 81 career goals in his 100th Champions League game.
UEFA
90min.com

Bayern Munich predicted lineup vs Benfica - Champions League

Bayern Munich resume their Champions League campaign on Tuesday night hosting Benfica at the Allianz Arena. Die Roten are generally in phenomenal form, although had to bounce back from a shock 5-0 thumping at the hands of Borussia Monchengladbach to win last time out. Their heaviest defeat on 43 years didn't faze them, however, as they thrashed Union Berlin 5-2 in the Bundesliga.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juventus#Bayern#Advertising#Fox Sports#Fox Media Llc
firstsportz.com

UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich vs Benfica player ratings as Lewandowski hattrick stamped another big win for Bayern Munich in Champions League

At home leg against Benfica, Bayern Munich delivered similar performance what they had against them in away fixture. Lewandowski hattrick, Sane and Gnabry goal were the main highlights of the match. Even though Morato and Nunez scored goal for Benfica but it was not useful from match context. Here are...
UEFA
CBS Sports

UEFA Champions League scores: Bayern Munich, Juventus reach last 16 as Barcelona claim crucial win

Bayern Munich and Juventus became the first two clubs in the hat for the Champions League round of 16 draw as both secured impressive wins to take them to 12 points from 12 in the group stages. Julian Nagelsmann's side had their wobbles against Benfica, conceding two goals in a game for the fourth time this season. Happily for them, however, Robert Lewandowski marked his 100th Champions League appearance in style with a hat trick that made him the club's record scorer in the competition -- he could have had four had he not tamely missed a penalty. Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry also scored exceptionally in a 5-2 win.
UEFA
Derrick

Lyon, Frankfurt reach Europa League knockout rounds

LONDON (AP) — Lyon and Eintracht Frankfurt became the first teams to advance to the knockout rounds of the Europa League after both earned victories Thursday. Lyon scored three second-half goals, including two by Islam Slimani, to beat Sparta Prague 3-0 for a fourth straight win in Group A, while Frankfurt defeated Olympiakos 2-1 in Group D.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Liverpool defeat Atletico Madrid to reach Champions League knockout stage

Liverpool booked their place in the knockout stage of the Champions League with two matches to spare after a comfortable 2-0 win over 10-man Atletico Madrid. This time there was no conceding of a two-goal lead as there had been in Madrid and at home to Brighton on Saturday after Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane’s first-half goals set up a record-equalling victory.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Bayer Leverkusen thrash Real Betis as Lyon qualify for knockout rounds - Europa League round-up

Moussa Diaby scored twice as Bayer Leverkusen romped to Europa League victory over Real Betis in a battle which saw both sides finish with 10 men. Diaby struck either side of half-time before late goals from Florian Wirtz and Nadiem Amiri wrapped up a 4-0 Group G win, although there was still time for Betis' Nabil Fekir and Leverkusen's Kerem Demirbay to receive their marching orders in stoppage time.
UEFA
The Independent

West Ham vs Genk result: Said Benrahma hits brace but Hammers pegged back by late own goal in Europa League

An own goal from Tomas Soucek cost David Moyes victory in his 1,000th match as a manager as West Ham were held to a 2-2 draw by Genk.Said Benrahma had scored twice as West Ham came from behind to lead 2-1 in their Europa League clash in Belgium.But the luckless substitute Soucek inadvertently headed a late cross inside the near post to leave the Hammers with just a point.Nevertheless, Moyes will be satisfied to see his side, who were below par in the first half, still well clear at the top of Group H following three wins and a...
UEFA
FOX Sports

Early goal gives Southampton 1-0 win over Aston Villa in EPL

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Adam Armstrong’s early goal was enough for Southampton to beat Aston Villa 1-0 in the Premier League on Friday and increase pressure on visiting manager Dean Smith after a fifth consecutive loss. Armstrong netted his first goal since the opening day of the season with a...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy