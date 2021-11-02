Bitcoin: A Potential Top And Bearish Reversal Looms

Shorting EUR/AUD has been one of the better performers in recent weeks for bearish traders. Yet yesterday’s rally (its best in 4-months) should serve as a warning. Back on the 6th of October we were keeping an eye on EUR/AUD as it approached trend support, which also coincided with a zone of potential support. Such areas always warrant a close look as they can provoke a volatile reaction and relatively easy plan for bulls and bears. Should the level hold, it suggests the trend is likely to resume. Yet if such levels break, it signifies a change in sentiment and trend, and sometimes provide the more volatile reaction as stops are presumably triggered and the crowd switches sides. As we can see from the chart below, it did not disappoint.

