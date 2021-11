Overview: Red (Aaron Campbell) and Rit (Dani Chambers) go shopping and later help out one of the local town’s kids, Tanta (Kristen McGuire). Our Take: To truly enjoy a quiet life in the countryside, we need all the essential furnishing to make a home as comfy and relaxing as possible. And even better is doing that with Rit, for a double-sized bed no less. This episode smartly shows how her new evolved state of being more open has become a staple of her personality with how much she truly loves Red. It’s not even subtle anymore with how flirtatious she is but that is by no means a criticism as it was set up from their reminiscing well. The only thing now is to show more of that transition so I can fall more deeply in love with her. She’s an alluring character to watch and has sweet chemistry with Red. If he won’t marry her, I surely will.

