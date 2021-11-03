CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogersville, TN

Wells family Dr. Phil appearance to air on Nov. 11-12

By Nexstar Media Wire, Ben Gilliam
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XbG7k_0cknzU2d00

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – After filming last month, the parents of missing 5-year-old Summer Wells will appear on the Dr. Phil show later this month.

Gag order placed on case involving Wells family children in state custody

According to show spokespeople, episodes containing Don Wells and Candus Bly will air on Nov. 11 and 12 on CBS.

Show officials confirmed their visit to Los Angeles in mid-October, but official air dates were unavailable.

Parents of Summer Wells to appear on Dr. Phil

Summer Wells was reported missing from her home in the Beech Creek community of Hawkins County on June 15. Months later, she remains missing but the Hawkins County Sheriffs Office says the case remains a priority and investigators continue to follow up on tips.

The AMBER Alert lists the following details for Summer:

  • Age: 5
  • Sex: Female
  • Race: White
  • Hair: Blonde Eyes: Blue
  • Height: 3′
  • Weight: 40 lbs.
  • Missing From: Rogersville, Tennessee
  • Missing Since: June 15, 2021

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WREG

Fresh baked: Flaming cookie dough oozes onto I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Firefighters in Forrest City, Arkansas battled a cookie calamity Thursday morning when a semi-truck carrying cookie dough caught fire on Interstate 40. Chief Shane Dallas said firefighters responded around 2 a.m. to the side of the interstate near mile marker 253. A truck from Virginia was carrying the load when a fire […]
FORREST CITY, AR
WREG

8 killed in Houston concert disaster

HOUSTON (AP) — At least eight people died and numerous others were injured in what officials described as a surge of the crowd at the Astroworld music festival in Houston while rapper Travis Scott was performing. Officials declared a “mass casualty incident” just after 9 p.m. Friday during the festival where an estimated 50,000 people […]
HOUSTON, TX
WREG

Kayakers honored for rescuing family on Wolf River

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two kayakers were honored alongside some of Memphis’s finest Thursday night. Ande Demetriou and Paul Frye were given civilian awards by the fire department after rescuing a family on the Wolf River. “I’m proud of it,” Demetriou said. Both were celebrated at Greater Imani Church the Cathedral of Faith during a ceremony […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hawkins County, TN
Entertainment
State
Tennessee State
Rogersville, TN
Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Rogersville, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
County
Hawkins County, TN
City
Rogersville, TN
WREG

Leaking body fluids found in Tennessee mausoleum

JACKSON, Tenn. — Cemetery operator StoneMor allowed the mausoleum at one of its Jackson facilities to fall into extreme disrepair, leading to body leakage and a shutdown of the facility, according to Tennessee regulators. The issues come after a string of similar problems exposed by WREG at StoneMor’s Memphis facilities, including the three Forest Hill […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

Fire causes guests to evacuate Hyatt hotel on Ridgeway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Guests at the Hyatt hotel in east Memphis had some tense moments Friday morning when the sixth floor had to be evacuated because of a fire. The Memphis Fire Department made the scene at around 4 a.m. Friday morning and brought the fire under control about 30 minutes later. According to the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman accused of filing fake quit claim deed, stealing thousands from father

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested a woman accused of forging her father’s signature, selling his house and stealing nearly $48,000 from him. Clarissa Nicklos, 55, has been charged with forgery, identity theft and theft of property. According to police, Nicklos’s father received a visit Tuesday from a representative of a company trying to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Black Child Book Fair Tour coming to Memphis library

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Black Child Book Fair Tour is coming to the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library in Memphis, aiming to provide “positive and quality literature for our children.” The tour will be at the library at 3030 Poplar Avenue from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 6. Darryl Harvey, a writer and journalist […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Alert
Person
Don Wells
WREG

WREG

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
926K+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy