Kim Harwood, an agent who got her start at Carrie Fitts Real Estate, is the 2021 recipient of the Tuscaloosa Association of Realtors' Realtor of the Year Award. Through her seven years in real estate, Harwood's philosophy relies on one of her core strengths: helping others. Before realty, the Tuscaloosa native demonstrated her passion for service through more than 20 years of working as a teacher, even going on to start and run her own school. She's also responsible for founding and directing a preschool at Trinity Presbyterian Church.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO