From the vibrant, cultural ambiance of the ¡Hasta Los Muertos Bailan! Gala to community-driven All Souls Day celebration at the Lake Como Cemetery, our photojournalist at the Fort Worth Report captures the diversity of events through images of the week. If you have events or photo opportunities, contact community engagement journalist Cristian ArguetaSoto at cristian.arguetasoto@fortworthreport.org or on Twitter.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO