Klein, Texas – Klein Independent School District held elections for four seats on its seven-seat Board of Trustees during yesterday’s election day. Board positions 2, 3, 4, and 5 were on the ballot on November 2, 2021, with all but Position 4 having an incumbent candidate in the race. Initial results show incumbents Doug James, Chris Todd, and Ronnie Anderson winning reelection, as well as newcomer Dustin Creager winning Position 4 in his first time running for office. Board terms last three years and elections for new members are held every November.

KLEIN, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO