CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Chris Hartless upsets, unseats Staunton Sheriff Matt Robertson

Augusta Free Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Former Staunton Police officer Chris Hartless upset incumbent sheriff Matt Robertson, winning with...

augustafreepress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Augusta Free Press

Body of missing female found in vehicle in Stuarts Draft pond

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Update: Thursday, 3:12 p.m. The female who was found in a vehicle recovered from a pond in the Stuarts Draft area on Wednesday has been identified as Deborah Ann Greene, 66, of Stuarts Draft, according to a press release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.
STUARTS DRAFT, VA
hudsonvalley360.com

Krapf upsets Bartlett in sheriff’s race

HUDSON — Election results are not yet official, but it looks as though there will be a new sheriff in Columbia County. Unofficial results from the Columbia County Board of Elections have Don Krapf, 49, leading incumbent David Bartlett, 60, 10,781 votes to 8,902 votes as of Wednesday morning. The race for Columbia County sheriff was one of the most contentious this year.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
Augusta Free Press

Staunton Police Department leading search for missing teen

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The Staunton Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile. Kayla Bennett is 17 years old, approximately 5’5”, and 102 lbs. Bennett was last seen wearing blue jeans, a pink shirt, a red coat and carrying a pink...
STAUNTON, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Police#Gmail Com#Ntelos#Facebook Purchase#Afp Subscribe#Spotify News
darnews.com

Estate Robertson

(Independent Administration) To All Persons Interested in the Estate of JAMES LEAMON ROBERTSON, Decedent:. On 19-OCT-2021, the last will of the decedent having been admitted to probate, the following individual was appointed the personal representative of the estate of JAMES LEAMON ROBERTSON, decedent, by the Probate Division of the Circuit Court of Butler County, Missouri. The personal representative may administer the estate independently without adjudication, order, or direction of the Probate Division of the Circuit Court, unless a petition for supervised admininstration is made to and granted by the court. The name, business address of the personal representative is:
BUTLER COUNTY, MO
theriver953.com

Staunton Police charge 15 with online solicitation of a minor

A press release from the Staunton Police Department reports a task force investigation of online solicitation of minors have resulted in the arrest of 15 men. Those arrested include Carroll Lucas of New Market charged with two counts of online solicitation and one count of indecent liberties of a minor under 15.
STAUNTON, VA
New York Post

Henry Ruggs crash victim identified as Tina Tintor, 23, as grim details emerge

Tina Tintor was just miles away from her family home, her dog in the backseat of her Toyota RAV4, when Henry Ruggs’ Corvette came barreling down the road into her vehicle at 156 mph on Tuesday morning, according to recently released police reports obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Ruggs...
Fox News

Tennessee Gangster Disciples member known as ‘Creeper da Reeper’ convicted of killing murder witness

A gang enforcer and hitman who shot and killed a witness was convicted Wednesday of several offenses, including racketeering, the Justice Department said. Brandon Durell Hardison, who went by "Creep" and "Creeper da Reeper," was found guilty by a federal jury of Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering, causing death through the use of a firearm, murder of a witness to prevent communication to a law enforcement official regarding a federal offense, and assault resulting in serious bodily injury in aid of racketeering.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Independent

Man convicted of attempting to rape new housemate

A man has been convicted of attempting to rape his new housemate. Daniel Bilan of Camden, north London, was found guilty of attacking the woman following a trial at Wood Green Crown Court. Police attended the property in Camden after they received a report of an attempted rape in April.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CrimeOnline

Cleo Smith: Bratz Doll-obsessed Alleged Kidnapper Appears in Court, Screams ‘I’m coming for you!’

An Australian man accused of kidnapping 4-year-old Cleo Smith apparently shouted at the media as he arrived at court on Thursday. Terry Kelly, 36, appeared at the Carnarvon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday morning, where he was read a number of charges against him, including forcibly taking a child under 16. Kelly didn’t enter a plea and returned to jail without bail.
PUBLIC SAFETY
York Dispatch Online

Woman missing since Monday found dead

A 57-year-old Lancaster County woman who went missing Monday has been found dead, police said Wednesday morning. Police discovered Jennifer Herr’s body Tuesday evening in the Lancaster County Central Park off Rockford Road in West Lampeter Township. Her Toyota Prius had been found parked there earlier in the day, according...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
The Independent

Police charged in death of Black man shot 76 times in Atlanta

Two law enforcement officers have been charged over the killing of a man in Atlanta who was shot 76 times during an arrest attempt.Jamarion Robinson, 26, was hit dozens of times by police as 16 officers broke down the door and raided his girlfriend’s home in 2016.The incident took place because police officers believed the former college football player was responsible for pointing a gun at Atlanta officers and fleeing.Eric Heinze, an assistant chief inspector with the US Marshal’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, and Kristopher Hutchens, a Clayton County police officer working with the task force, have now been...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Trafficking arrests after woman living in cupboard rescued

Three men have been arrested after the rescue of a woman who claimed that she was forced to live in a cupboard by her alleged exploiters. The men were arrested on suspicion of forced labour and human trafficking offences on 3 November. A 36-year-old Bangladeshi national was arrested at an...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS DFW

Man Steals From Victim’s Gym Locker, Goes To Bank Across Street, Withdraws Thousands

MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in McKinney are searching for a person of interest in multiple theft and credit card abuse schemes. Police shared surveillance video of the suspect after he allegedly stole belongings from a victim’s gym locker. When the victim returned to his locker, it had a new lock on it and all his items were gone. In that case, police said the suspect went across the street to the victim’s bank and withdrew thousands of dollars from his account. If you know him or have any information, contact Det. Crosbie at 972.547.2832 or jcrosbie@mckinneytexas.org.
MCKINNEY, TX
primenewsghana.com

Police arrest teacher who severely beat 9-year-old pupil

The Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit of the Manhyia Divisional Police Command has arrested a teacher with the Happy Royals International School for allegedly inflicting injuries on a nine-year-old pupil. The teacher, 30-year-old Elizabeth Tweneboah Kodua was handed over to the police by her uncle. Police have begun interrogating...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wfxrtv.com

UPDATE: One dead, one facing charges after argument between married couple leads to crash in Bedford County

UPDATE 6:58 a.m.: Police say a man is dead and his wife is facing charges after an argument between the two turned into an early morning crash in Bedford County. According to Virginia State Police, the vehicle was traveling east along U.S. Route 460 toward Lynchburg when it crashed near Twin Lakes Drive around 1:45 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4. State troopers then responded to the call at approximately 2 a.m.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy