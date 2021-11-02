CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Leader Of The Planet Of The Apes: WallStreetBets Founder Jaime Rogozinski

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, Liz is joined by the founder of WallStreetBets, Jaime Rogozinski to discuss how he brought...

Fox News

Strength in Numbers: Splitting Hairs on Ape Investors’ Power

This week, Liz is joined by FOX Business Network Senior Correspondent, Charlie Gasparino. Charlie and Liz get into a heated debate about individual investors actually moving some stocks in a coordinated manner. Charlie argues that people try to do these types of things to “stick it to the man” but...
Deadline

Despite Global Box Office Glory & $71M Domestic Debut, Why ‘Eternals’ Is A Wake-Up Call For MCU; Sizing Up ‘Red Notice’ Box Office

Sunday AM: Disney was able to keep Eternals intact throughout the weekend hitting a $71M opening amid mediocre audience exits, and the worst reviews of all-time for an MCU title. But know that when this film first landed on tracking four weeks ago, many had it in the $80M-$85M three-day range. Of those attending in the U.S., 46% told Screen Engine/Comscore’s PostTrak that they went to Eternals because it’s part of a franchise they love, while 44% said the genre/type of movie, 32% the storyline and 28% because of the ensemble cast. All in worldwide, Eternals counts $161.7M. That’s the 2nd best opening for a...
Variety

‘Eternals’ Actor Haaz Sleiman on Being Arab and Openly Gay in the MCU, the Film’s ‘Ignorant’ Ban in Middle Eastern Countries (EXCLUSIVE)

Haaz Sleiman says he was close to tears when he learned of Disney’s response to “Eternals” being banned in several Middle Eastern countries because of the MCU film’s LGBTQ+ content. “They stood their ground and said, ‘Nope, we are not going to compromise the integrity of our film,’” Sleiman told me Friday afternoon. “It made these Arab countries looks so ignorant and pathetic.” Variety confirmed Thursday that the film has been banned in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar ahead of its release across the Gulf region on Nov. 11. Movies containing LGBTQ+ content are often cut to appease international censors around the...
NBC4 Columbus

Elon Musk tweets to ask if he should sell some Tesla stock

NEW YORK (AP) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk is asking on Twitter whether he should sell 10% of his stock in the electric-vehicle company amid pressure in Washington to increase taxes on billionaires like him. Some Democrats have been pushing for billionaires to pay taxes when the price of the stocks they hold goes up, […]
epicstream.com

Eternals Star Angelina Jolie Breaks Silence After Film's Ban in Middle East

Eternals star Angelina Jolie comments on the film's ban in the Middle East. Yesterday, we learned that Eternals will no longer show in countries such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Qatar due to their inclusion of the first same-sex couple and first gay superhero in the MCU. Now, one of its stars has commented about the issue.
Axios

Bored Ape Yacht Club's misadventures with NFTs

It's Ape Fest this week in New York, which is about as edifying as you'd expect. Catch up quick: Bored apes (2021) are the buzziest current exemplar of community-based NFTs, which have replaced art-object NFTs as the hot part of the crypto market for people looking to get rich quick. They're the latest in a line of such projects that dates back to CryptoPunks and Crypto Kitties, both of which launched in 2017.
Variety

‘Eternals’ Yanked From Release in Saudi Arabia and Other Arab Countries Due to Gay Superhero

Marvel’s “Eternals,” which features the first MCU gay superhero, has been banned in Saudi Arabia and several other Arab countries ahead of its planned Nov. 11 rollout across the Gulf region. Sources have confirmed that despite the film being publicized across the region on the websites of local multiplex chains, such as top local exhibitor Vox Cinemas, “Eternals” won’t be playing in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. However, tickets for the movie are currently available for purchase at Vox cinemas in the UAE. Vox did not immediately respond to requests for comment. In the Arab world, movies concerning or containing sex, homosexuality and religious...
Power 93.7 WBLK

Here Are the 8 Black Billionaires in America, Members of a Rare Club [Photos]

I've got money on my mind! As we move into 2022, I'm on a quest to get myself together financially, so while I was looking for some inspiration, I came across Essence Magazine's list of the only African-American billionaires in the United States. It's crazy that only about one percent of the billionaires in America are Black - there are 8, out of the 724 billionaires in this country. There are 2,755 billionaires in the world. It just gives me more motivation to strive to make the list one day!
