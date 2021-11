The 2013 World Series champion Red Sox still reign supreme. The World Series has come and gone. Congrats to the Atlanta Braves on a fantastic season and for raising the Commissioner’s Trophy. Unfortunately, they were one game away from changing the history books but just couldn’t get it done. What exactly did they miss out on achieving? Had they swept the World Series at home they would’ve become the first team since the 2013 Red Sox to do so, but they aren’t.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO