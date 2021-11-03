CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stop & Shop Taps Cullen and Dykman to Defend Injury Suit

By ALM Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the document here. Counsel at Cullen and Dykman on Tuesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Stop &...

Florida Suit Alleges Farmers Insurance For Allegedly Backtracking on $10 Million Policy Limit

This lawsuit was surfaced on Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Farmers Insurance has retained partner Karl E. Sturge of Marlow, Connell, Abrams, Adler, Newman & Lewis as defense counsel in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The action, over personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed Sept. 9 in Florida Middle District Court by Kaufman & Lynd on behalf of Vincent Lee Stumbo. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gregory A. Presnell, is 6:21-cv-01551, Stumbo v. Farmers Insurance Company, Inc.
FLORIDA STATE
Paying Permanent Partial Disability Benefits to the Recently Deceased? The Implications of ‘Green’ on New York Workers’ Compensation Law

Traditionally, posthumous permanency awards in New York workers’ compensation claims were limited to certain circumstances where an injury to a statutorily enumerated body member (generally, an extremity) entitled a decedent-claimant’s qualifying survivors or estate to benefits based on the scheduled loss of use (SLU) of the extremity. In Matter of Green v. Dutchess County BOCES, 183 A.D.3d 23 (3d Dept. 2020), however, the New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Third Department expanded workers’ compensation carriers’ liability to payments not just for posthumous SLUs, but also for permanent partial disability (PPD) benefits to a claimant’s estate, even where the claimant passes during the PPD period as a result of unrelated causes. The Court of Appeals passed on providing a substantive ruling on the matter pending a final determination on awards following remand in Green, leaving the case currently valid law.
LABOR ISSUES
Famed Private Eye Jules Kroll Sued by Company That Bears His Name

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Winston & Strawn filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Tuesday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of corporate investigations firm Kroll. The suit pursues claims against Kroll founder Jules Kroll for the ongoing use of the ‘Kroll’ name in competing businesses. Kroll sold his company in 2004 for approximately $2 billion and signed an employment agreement that limited his use of the ‘Kroll’ name. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:21-cv-09037, Kroll, LLC et al v. K2 Integrity Holdings, Inc. et al.
BUSINESS
Which Lawyers Are A Force For Good In Society?

Most people like to think of themselves as a force for good in society. Lawyers take this to another level with their crusade to uphold the rule of law. But lawyers and law firms are also well paid for their work. What differentiates those who are in it for the money from those who are genuinely trying to use the law to help people? Answer: pro bono.
LAW
Who Got The Work: London-Based Hausfeld Up Against Meta in New York Antitrust Suit

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Meta Platforms Inc. f/k/a Facebook was hit with an antitrust lawsuit Thursday in New York Eastern District Court on behalf of photography app Phhhoto Inc. The suit, filed by Hausfeld and Carr & Ferrell, accuses Facebook of engaging in a campaign ‘to crush Phhhoto and drive it out of business’ by suppressing its content on Instagram and then releasing a market clone. The suit alleges that Facebook’s actions undermined Phhhoto’s efforts to raise funds and ultimately led to the company’s closure. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:21-cv-06159, Phhhoto Inc. v. Meta Platforms, Inc. et al.
BUSINESS
Evanston Insurance Company Pursues Indemnity Dispute Over Allegedly Fraudulent Claims

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Kennedys filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Thursday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court on behalf of Evanston Insurance Company. The suit, for declaratory judgment, contends that Evanston has no duty to defend or indemnify defendants for property damage claims that were allegedly fraudulent and contained material misrepresentations. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:21-cv-04884, Evanston Insurance Company v. Dawara.
ECONOMY
Florida Appellate Ruling Enforces Real Estate Developers Need to Understand The Rules And Agreements In Contracts

Appellant Linda Dewees signed a Purchase Contract that contained dispute resolution procedures. The appellees were allegedly negligent for failing to ensure safety to all travel lanes for pedestrians and bicyclists to use. Dewees’s negligence and breach of duty claims had no significant relationship with the Purchase Contract containing the arbitration...
FLORIDA STATE
Cole, Scott & Kissane Defending Conservative Network Newsmax From Unpaid Work Allegations

This lawsuit was surfaced on Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Attorneys at Cole, Scott & Kissane on Thursday removed an employment lawsuit against Newsmax to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Perera Alemán PA on behalf of Breanna Morello, pursues claims under the Fair Labor Standards Act. The case is 9:21-cv-82035, Morello v. Newsmax, LLC.
LAW
Skilled in the Art with Law.com's Scott Graham: The Federal Circuit Will Get Another Experienced District Judge + Albright's First Patent Trial Likely to Withstand Appeal + The PTO Argument That 'Astounded' and 'Overwhemed' 2 CAFC Judges

Patent Lawyers See Leonard Stark as a balanced and experienced choice for the Federal Circuit. Federal Circuit weighs the first patent verdict from Judge Alan Albright's court. There's nothing like a PTO Precedential Panel Opinion to set the Federal Circuit on edge.
LAW
Pomerantz Hits Hearing Aid Maker Eargo With Securities Suit Following DOJ Investigation

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Pomerantz LLP filed a securities class action Thursday in California Northern District Court against hearing aid maker Eargo and its top officers. The suit follows a September announcement that Eargo is subject to a criminal investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice related to insurance reimbursement claims submitted to federal employee health plans. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:21-cv-08597, Chung v. Eargo, Inc. et al.
LAW
Price Fixing? Tyson Foods a Defendant in South Florida Antitrust Suit

This lawsuit was surfaced on Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Hormel Foods, Smithfield Foods, Tyson Foods and other defendants were hit with an antitrust lawsuit Tuesday in Florida Southern District Court, alleging price-fixing in the broiler pork industry. The suit was filed by Carlton Fields on behalf of Sonic. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 9:21-cv-82018, Sonic Industries Services Inc. v. Agri Stats Inc. et al.
FLORIDA STATE
Hawkins Parnell & Young Attorney Appears for Ritchie Bros. in Personal Injury Suit

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Carl Hugo Anderson Jr. of Hawkins Parnell & Young has entered an appearance for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (America) Inc. and Zachary Uhrich in a pending personal injury lawsuit. The action was filed Sept. 9 in Georgia Northern District Court by Sloan, Hatcher, Perry, Runge, Robertson & Smith and the Law Offices of Ronald I. Kaplan on behalf of Jace Gibson. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Timothy C. Batten, Sr., is 3:21-cv-00153, Gibson v. Uhrich et al.
LAW
Clyde & Co. Tapped to Defend Against Restaurants' Business Interruption Claims

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the document here. Lawyers at Clyde & Co. on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against American Zurich Insurance to New Jersey District Court. The suit, filed by Smith, Crotty, Meyer & Bruins on behalf of Aldo’s Pane & Vino and other eateries, seeks business interruption coverage in connection with a building evacuation which lasted for several days. The case is 2:21-cv-19346, Taste Buds, LLC d/b/a The Mason Jar v. American Zurich Insurance Company.
LAW
Cooley Defends Top Officers of Biotech Company FibroGen in Sharehodler Suit

Tijana Brien, John C. Dwyer, and Jessica Valenzuela Santamaria from Cooley have entered appearances for FibroGen’s top officers and directors in a pending shareholder lawsuit. The case was filed July 30 in California Northern District Court by Magnanimo & Dean on behalf of Vanesa Pardos Millan. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, is 4:21-cv-05871, Millan v. Schoeneck et al.
BUSINESS
Personal Injury Suit Against Walgreens Holding Company Sent to Fed Court

Counsel at Litchfield Cavo on Tuesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Walgreens Boots Alliance, a holding company known for its retail chains Walgreens and Duane Reade, and other defendants to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Clearfield & Kofsky on behalf of Theresa Gallagher. The case is 2:21-cv-04699, Gallagher v. Walgreen Co. et al.
RETAIL
Ogletree Tapped to Defend UPS in Employment Discrimination Claim

Counsel at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Tuesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against UPS to New Jersey District Court. The suit, filed by Shnayder Law on behalf of Kayon Hardware, pursues claims of sexual harassment and gender discrimination. The case is 3:21-cv-19336, Hardware v. United Parcel Service, Inc.
BUSINESS
Pregnant Guest Sues Hilton Over Slip and Fall at Orlando Hotel

This lawsuit was surfaced on Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Hilton Worldwide, the American hospitality company, was hit with a personal injury complaint Thursday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit was brought pro se by Alicia Watkins Davis. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:21-cv-01845, Watkins Davis v. Hilton Worldwide, Inc.
LAW

