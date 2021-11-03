CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China’s U.N. ambassador slams ’empty slogans’ at COP26

Cover picture for the articleSHANGHAI (Reuters) – Tackling global climate change needs more than “empty slogans” and big entourages, China’s senior envoy to the United Nations Zhang Jun said on Wednesday, amid criticism of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s failure to attend climate talks in...

Related
Washington Post

No one wants a war over Taiwan. But that won’t last forever.

In dealing with Taiwan, ambiguity has always been the diplomat’s friend. It has allowed Washington and Beijing to say they both favor “one China” in principle — and for Taipei to pursue its own democratic path and self-defense strategy without a formal declaration of independence. Opinions to start the day,...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

China ruling party plenary to further cement Xi's grip on power

Chinese President Xi Jinping, the uncontested leader of the world's most populous nation, heads a pivotal plenary of the ruling party's top figures next week that will set the tone for his bid for long-term rule. From Monday to Thursday, some 400 members of the Communist Party's all-powerful Central Committee gather in Beijing behind closed doors. The only such meeting this year paves the way to its 20th party congress next autumn -- at which Xi is widely expected to be handed a third term in office, cementing his position as China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong. At next week's plenary, top figures will debate a key resolution celebrating the party's main achievements in its 100 years of existence, according to state news agency Xinhua.
CHINA
AFP

China hits back after Biden criticises Xi's COP26 no-show

China hit back Wednesday against criticism by US President Joe Biden, who had accused Beijing of not showing leadership after President Xi Jinping skipped the make-or-break COP26 United Nations summit in Glasgow. Xi -- who leads the planet's largest emitter of the greenhouse gases responsible for climate change -- has not travelled outside of China since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic and has not joined world leaders for COP26. Biden on Tuesday had launched blistering criticism of the Chinese and Russian leaders for not attending the summit. "Actions speak louder than words," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin responded Wednesday.
U.S. POLITICS
Axios

Behind Biden's China scolding at COP26

GLASGOW, Scotland — President Biden's declaration Tuesday that Xi Jinping has “walked away” from an opportunity to help save the planet showed the intensity of the simmering rivalry and mutual distrust that have been lingering in the back of the COP26 climate summit. Why it matters: The U.S. and China...
POLITICS
Reuters

China's top climate negotiator sees carbon market deal at COP26

GLASGOW (Reuters) - China’s top climate negotiator Xie Zhenhua told reporters on Tuesday that an agreement on carbon market rules that fall under article 6 of the Paris Agreement could be reached at the United Nations COP26 summit being held in Glasgow. Xie also said that COP26 President Alok Sharma,...
CHINA
NBC San Diego

India and China's Border Dispute Will Not End Anytime Soon, Former Ambassador Says

India and China's ongoing border dispute is unlikely to be resolved anytime soon, according to Nirupama Rao, a former Indian ambassador to China. Though both sides have made earnest attempts to resolve the dispute over several decades, positions in Beijing and New Delhi have hardened and have become less flexible, she said Tuesday.
INDIA
theedgemarkets.com

China's Xi to address Glasgow COP26 in written statement on Monday

SHANGHAI (Nov 1): Chinese President Xi Jinping will address the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow on Monday in the form of a written statement, according to an official schedule. Xi's statement will be uploaded to the official conference website on Monday following addresses by world leaders, including U.S. President Joe...
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

Johnson and China’s Xi Jinping hold ‘extensive conversation’ ahead of Cop26

They spoke for 45 minutes on Friday after it was announced the Chinese premier will attend the major climate conference in Glasgow virtually. Boris Johnson said world leaders must do more to tackle the climate crisis during an “extensive conversation” with China’s President Xi Jinping ahead of the Cop26 summit.
WORLD
Axios

China's reality check ahead of COP26

Hopes for a breakthrough with Chinese leaders are hanging by a thread just two days before the UN climate summit, but the story's not over yet. Catch up fast: China, in a long-awaited new submission to the UN Thursday, declined to speed up its existing pledge to reach peak carbon emissions before 2030.
CHINA
Reuters

Britain not expecting China's Xi in Glasgow - U.N. envoy

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Britain is not expecting Chinese President Xi Jinping to travel to Scotland for a climate conference and China has indicated it will send the country’s top climate envoy instead, Britain’s U.N. Ambassador Barbara Woodward said on Thursday. The U.N. climate conference, known as COP26, begins on...
WORLD
Norwalk Hour

China's Xi to address U.N. climate summit by video link

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping will talk to global leaders at the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland by video link, the Foreign Ministry announced Friday. China, the biggest source of carbon dioxide and other climate-changing industrial gases, had left the world guessing what role Xi might play at the meeting that opens Sunday. Xi has avoided foreign travel since before the coronavirus pandemic began in early 2020.
POLITICS
The Independent

Will China’s Xi Jinping attend Cop26?

The 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (Cop26) will finally commence in Glasgow, Scotland, at the end of October, a year after it was delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.Hosted by the UK under the presidency of former business secretary Alok Sharma and in partnership with Italy, the summit at the city’s SEC Centre will bring together the biggest gathering of world leaders ever assembled on British soil over the course of its 12-day run from Sunday 31 October to Friday 12 November.While the importance of the summit has been heavily hyped and expectation is high that...
INDIA

