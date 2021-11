Sonora, CA – A crowbar was used in an assault with a deadly weapon arrest in downtown Sonora. A patrolling officer was flagged down by a man near the Subway Sandwiches restaurant at around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. The male victim reported that he had just been assaulted at a nearby intersection of South Washington Street and Hospital Road by a man named “Timothy” with a tire iron. The officer responded to the area and found 28-year-old Timothy Michael Barlass, a transient, in a tent at a transient camp.

SONORA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO