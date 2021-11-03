CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

China’s U.N. ambassador slams ’empty slogans’ at COP26

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHANGHAI (Reuters) – Tackling global climate change needs more than “empty slogans” and big entourages, China’s senior envoy to the United Nations Zhang Jun said on Wednesday, amid criticism of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s failure to attend climate talks in...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Biden, China's Xi expected to meet virtually on Monday - sources

WASHINGTON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are expected to hold a virtual summit on Monday, sources said, amid tensions over trade, human rights and military activities. Washington and Beijing have been sparring on issues from the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic to...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

US pays China for an unenforceable climate deal

John Kerry's art of the deal goes something like this: He makes a laborious public spectacle of his herculean efforts to reach an agreement, and then, he gives up anything he has to in order to get a deal — any deal. Kerry then proclaims that the deal is world-changing as the other party completely ignores its commitments.
U.S. POLITICS
kfgo.com

China’s Xi calls for more APEC investment in economic, technological cooperation – state media

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s President Xi Jinping on Friday told fellow Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders that economic and technological cooperation is important for the bloc and should receive further investment, state broadcaster CCTV reported. Participating in the APEC leaders summit via video link, Xi also said China would “unswervingly”...
CHINA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Xi Jinping
CNBC

Xi says China is ready to work with U.S. on condition of 'mutual respect'

"Right now, China-U.S. relations are at a critical historical juncture," Xi said, according to a letter addressed to the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations, a New York-based non-profit. Qin Gang, China's ambassador to the U.S., read the letter in English to attendees of the committee's annual gala, which was livestreamed...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

APEC to cut vaccine tariffs, mulls US hosting offer

Pacific Rim leaders agreed to cut tariffs on Covid-19 vaccines at a virtual summit Saturday, but failed to deliver meaningful movement on climate change and reacted coolly to US efforts to re-engage with the region. The annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit brought together leaders from 21 member economies, including US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, in a bid to chart a path to pandemic recovery. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the group discussed an economic "reset" in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. "APEC leaders are determined to work together to defeat Covid-19," she said.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U N#Pty#Slogans#Reuters#The United Nations#Chinese#Permanent Representative
AFP

China ruling party leaders pass historic Xi resolution

Top Communist Party leaders wrapped up a key meeting in Beijing by passing an important resolution on the country's past, state media said Thursday, which is expected to cement President Xi Jinping's grip on power. Xi, the uncontested leader of the world's most populous nation, has been heading a pivotal plenary of the ruling party's top figures since Monday in the Chinese capital. Some 350 members of the powerful Central Committee passed China's resolution on "Major Achievements and Historical Experience of the Party's Centennial Struggle" -- only the third of its kind in its 100-year history. The previous two resolutions were issued under former leaders Mao Zedong, in 1945, and Deng Xiaoping, in 1981.
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
China
Washington Examiner

Now is the time to press China on Taiwan

China is highly unlikely to invade Taiwan before the conclusion of the February 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. China is also highly unlikely to invade Taiwan before it has repaired its challenged relationship with the European Union. That gives the United States a window of one to two years to boost...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

China's Xi warns of 'Cold War-era' tensions in Asia-Pacific

Chinese President Xi Jinping warned on Thursday against a return to Cold War-era tensions in the Asia-Pacific, urging greater cooperation on pandemic recovery and climate change. Amid growing tensions with the United States over Taiwan, partially offset by a surprise deal between Beijing and Washington on climate, Xi said all countries in the region must work together on joint challenges. "Attempts to draw ideological lines or form small circles on geo-political grounds are bound to fail," he told a virtual business conference on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. "The Asia-Pacific region cannot and should not relapse into the confrontation and division of the Cold War era."
POLITICS
AFP

Ahead of China talks, US says goal to prevent Taiwan invasion

The United States vowed Wednesday to support Taiwan in hopes of preventing a Chinese invasion, standing firm ahead of long-awaited talks between leaders Joe Biden and Xi Jinping even as the powers reached a surprise agreement on climate. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the two presidents, who have not met in person since Biden's election, will hold virtual talks "soon" amid reports the planned meeting will take place as soon as next week. Tensions have soared between the world's two largest economies, in particular over Taiwan, a self-ruling democracy claimed by China which last month made a record number of air incursions near the island. "We will make sure that Taiwan has the means to defend itself because the purpose here is never to get to that point where anyone is actually trying to disrupt the status quo by force," Blinken told an event hosted by The New York Times.
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy