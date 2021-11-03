China’s U.N. ambassador slams ’empty slogans’ at COP26

Top Communist Party leaders wrapped up a key meeting in Beijing by passing an important resolution on the country's past, state media said Thursday, which is expected to cement President Xi Jinping's grip on power.
Xi, the uncontested leader of the world's most populous nation, has been heading a pivotal plenary of the ruling party's top figures since Monday in the Chinese capital.
Some 350 members of the powerful Central Committee passed China's resolution on "Major Achievements and Historical Experience of the Party's Centennial Struggle" -- only the third of its kind in its 100-year history.
The previous two resolutions were issued under former leaders Mao Zedong, in 1945, and Deng Xiaoping, in 1981.
Comments / 0