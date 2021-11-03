Jimmy Ott’s Gametime HOUR TWO 11-2-21

Justin Verlander didn’t pitch this season for the Houston Astros as he recovers from Tommy John surgery, but he fired a fastball at the team on Twitter last night. Houston shortstop Carlos Correa is in the middle of another outstanding postseason, and Verlander wants to see the pending free agent rewarded.
Nikola Jokic took out Markieff Morris last night in the waning moments of a Denver Nuggets win over the Miami Heat Monday night. It has been the reigning topic of discussion on NBA Twitter today. It was a move completely out of character for Jokic, who traditionally lets his play do the talking. Matters were not helped by Jokic's brothers creating a Twitter account to threaten Morris and his brother, Marcus, who plays for the Clippers.
With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
The Atlanta Braves are on top of the world, and rightly so. But just as the World Series ends, the offseason begins. These Braves won’t be back to potentially repeat. The Braves surprised all of baseball, taking a team without Ronald Acuña, Jr. and a suspect bullpen to the MLB mountaintop. Now, Alex Anthopoulos must start all over again.
Dallas Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in a Dallas suburb, according to ESPN. Police said Kazee was booked on a Class B misdemeanor and was released later in the day after posting a $2,500 bond. Kazee was pulled over in a suburb next to the Cowboys' headquarters in Frisco.
It’s been a wild week for the Cleveland Browns. With the discerning news of Odell Beckham Jr.’s disapproval with the organization, things were looking bleak for the franchise. Fortunately for them, the team rallied behind Baker Mayfield and beat the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. During the postgame press conference, Mayfield...
The former No.1 overall pick has had a solid start to the season with the Golden State Warriors. But who is Andrew Wiggins’ girlfriend, Mychal Johnson, and how many children do they have?. Canadian basketball star Andrew Wiggins in enjoying a real purple patch for the Golden State Warriors. Wiggins...
The NFL has decided on the punishment of Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker TJ Watt after punching Seattle Seahawks running back Alex Collins during their Week 6 showdown last Sunday. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the league has fined Watt $10,815 for unnecessary roughness. To recall, Watt threw four punches...
NFL superstar Aaron Rodgers says there’s a reason he hasn’t gotten vaccinated and he wants his critics to shut up about it. The Green Bay Packers quarterback appeared on the Pat McAfee show Friday to answer questions about his decision to skip the COVID-19 vaccine. “I’m not an anti-vaxx, flat-earther…...
It looks like tight end Rob Gronkowski will be back in action for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers today, albeit in a limited capacity. Gronkowski, who has missed the last four games with cracked ribs and a punctured lung, will be active for this afternoon’s game, according to multiple reports. However, he is going to be deployed in spot duty.
Von Miller worked hard to bring Odell Beckham Jr. to the Los Angeles Rams, and now he’s ready to reap the rewards. Miller essentially confirmed that the Rams would be signing Beckham by posting an Instagram image of the two video chatting. The caption sent a clear message, both to Beckham and the rest of the league: “Let’s chase this ring family!!!!”
Over the weekend, Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders missed yet another game for the Tigers due to health concerns. In late September, he underwent surgery to repair a foot injury that has plagued him for several years. According to a report from Football Scoop, Sanders “endured an extended hospitalization and complicated recovery.”
The Los Angeles Rams had a rough one Sunday night, losing 28-16 at home to the Tennessee Titans. While the team struggled on the field, Rams fans in the stands at SoFi Stadium got feisty, which led to a pretty serious brawl in the stands. In what was a vicious...
Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence hasn’t exactly been a Day 1 gamechanger, as he’s had to go through the learning curve that all rookie passers do. He’s had some issues with accuracy and decision-making at times, but he continues to play sharper and more confident week after week. He had arguably...
For 17 years, Larry Fitzgerald was a mainstay on the Cardinals offense. He spent every season with the team after being selected with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft out of Pitt, and he has put together a Hall of Fame career. Fitzgerald has 1,432 career...
During Sunday night’s Los Angeles Rams-Tennessee Titans game, there was confusion as to whether cornerback Jalen Ramsey should have gotten ejected. The Los Angeles Rams once again received a primetime game, as they hosted the Tennessee Titans in their first game without star running back Derrick Henry, who is sidelined indefinitely due to a foot injury. Yet, it was the Titans who dominated in the first half, as they held an early 21-3 lead over the NFC West squad.
NFL referee Tony Corrente has faced a lot of criticism this week for a taunting penalty he called in the Chicago Bears-Pittsburgh Steelers game on Monday night. Many people disagreed with the call, but the problem for others is that they felt Corrente had it out for the player he flagged. Former NFL quarterback Chris Simms is among those who believe that is what happened.
After missing Sunday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs while on the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list, Aaron Rodgers isn't guaranteed to be available this week. Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show (h/t Fox 11 News), Rodgers said there is a "small possibility" he won't play against the Seattle Seahawks. The Packers...
HOUSTON, Texas — Two Astros fans may be cashing in on the Atlanta Braves’ World Series victory. During the 3rd inning of Game 6, Braves’ outfielder Jorge Soler hit a bomb that gave the Braves a 3-0 lead over the Astros. The home run ball flew out of Minute Maid...
