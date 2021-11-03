Jimmy Ott’s Gametime HOUR TWO 11-2-21

During Sunday night’s Los Angeles Rams-Tennessee Titans game, there was confusion as to whether cornerback Jalen Ramsey should have gotten ejected. The Los Angeles Rams once again received a primetime game, as they hosted the Tennessee Titans in their first game without star running back Derrick Henry, who is sidelined indefinitely due to a foot injury. Yet, it was the Titans who dominated in the first half, as they held an early 21-3 lead over the NFC West squad.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO