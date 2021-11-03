CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Antetokounmpo leads Bucks in 117-89 rout of Pistons

By DAVE HOGG - Associated Press
Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 4 days ago

DETROIT (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points, nine assists and eight...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

firstsportz.com

Watch: Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart Fight during Nets vs Pistons Clash

Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart fight was one of the most looked upon moments from the Nets vs Pistons most recent clash. With game being as tight and as compact as it was, Nets’ big man Blake Griffin and Pistons’ Center Isaiah Stewart were almost on the verge of throwing hands at one another, but it seemed like after the initial contact the former player decided to pull out of the action, giving more importance of his presence on the court.
NBA
Brew Hoop

Milwaukee vs. Detroit: Bucks Squash Pistons

There are a few guarantees in life...death, taxes, and the Milwaukee Bucks manhandling the Detroit Pistons. Milwaukee did just that, winning 117-89 on the road to win their fourth victory of the season. What Did We Learn?. I am not sure this technically qualifies as “something we learned,” but, Pat...
NBA
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
WLUC

Bucks trample Pistons

DETROIT, Mich. (WLUC) - Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points, nine assists and eight rebounds in 27 minutes as the Milwaukee Bucks routed the Detroit Pistons 117-89 on Tuesday. The Bucks (4-4), who ended a three-game losing streak, also saw Pat Connaughton and Jordan Nwora score 16. Jerami Grant led the Pistons with 21 points, but Trey Lyles was the only other player to reach double figures with 13 points. Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 pick in this summer’s draft, went 2 for 14 in his second NBA game, including 0-9 from behind the 3-point line.
NBA
Brew Hoop

Rapid Recap: Bucks 117, Pistons 89

The Milwaukee Bucks season continued with a stop over in Detroit to face the Pistons. Milwaukee was looking to snap a three game losing streak and get back to .500 after an injury plagued start to the season. Milwaukee’s woes only increased when Khris Middleton had tested positive for COVID and would be in the League’s Health and Safety Protocol. Thankfully the Bucks were able to get a comfortable 117-89 win.
NBA
Yardbarker

Milwaukee Bucks News: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Tweet Went Viral

Antetokounmpo's tweet said: "I just went to @Harry_Styles concert and it was 99% women and me. I’m a big fan, what a great performer." The two-time MVP's tweet has over 216,000 likes, 19,000 retweets and 1,000 comments. Meanwhile, the Bucks are 4-4 on the new season and are coming off...
NBA
wsau.com

Bucks Hammer Pistons

DETROIT, MICH (WSAU) — The short-handed Milwaukee Bucks had no problems handling the young Detroit Pistons with a 117-89 thrashing on Tuesday night. Milwaukee was once again without Brook Lopez, Jrue Holiday, Donte DiVincenzo and now Khris Middleton. Giannis led the Bucks attack with 28 points in 27 minutes despite...
NBA
#Detroit#Ap#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Detroit Pistons
ClutchPoints

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s desperate plea to Brook Lopez amid Bucks’ struggles

Giannis Antetokounmpo is missing Brook Lopez, that much is made even more clear after the Milwaukee Bucks blew a 21-point lead and lost to the New York Knicks by 15 points. To recall, during his postgame presser following their loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 27, Antetokounmpo pleaded Lopez to come back soon. While Giannis was smiling–looking like he was joking–he was serious in his desire to have their big man back.
NBA
Yardbarker

Check Out The Photo Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Beat The Spurs

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the San Antonio Spurs on the road on Saturday evening. View the original article to see embedded media. Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks picked up their second win of the season on Saturday evening in San Antonio against the Spurs. The Bucks...
NBA
Newsday

James Harden's triple-double leads Nets rout of Pistons

Kevin Durant has carried the Nets early in the season while Kyrie Irving remains absent because he is unvaccinated, but Durant was ejected in the third period Sunday night at Barclays Center for an excessively hard foul to the head of the Pistons’ Kelly Olynyk. But it didn’t matter for...
NBA
Detroit Free Press

Detroit Pistons scorched by red-hot Brooklyn Nets in 117-91 blowout

The Detroit Pistons put together their best shooting night of the season on Sunday. It wasn't nearly enough to keep up with a lights-out night by the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets shot a scorching 65.3% overall, and 52% from 3, to hand the Pistons a 117-91 loss on the second night of a back-to-back. Kevin Durant, who was ejected in the third quarter after elbowing Kelly Olynyk, led all scorers with 23 points. James Harden added a triple-double with 18 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds.
NBA
doorcountydailynews.com

Bucks bounce back against Pistons

The Milwaukee Bucks snapped a three-game losing streak with a convincing 117-89 rout over the Detroit Pistons. Playing short-handed with Khris Middleton on the COVID-19 protocol and Jrue Holiday still nursing an injury, the Bucks dominated from the beginning as Giannis Antetokouunmpo led the way with 28 points, eight rebounds, and nine assists.
NBA
basketball-addict.com

Big game from Giannis Anhttps://clutchpoints.com/?p=1544785&preview=truetetokounmpo leads Bucks over Pistons

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the short-handed Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Detroit Pistons 117-89 on Tuesday. Giannis has had 28 points, nine assists, and eight rebounds. A few bucks were able to step up as Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton, and others did not play today. Pat Connaughton and second-year player Jordan Nwora added 16 points. Milwaukee moved […] The post Big game from Giannis Anhttps://clutchpoints.com/?p=1544785&preview=truetetokounmpo leads Bucks over Pistons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
Daily Tribune

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo teases brother Kostas after thunderous dunks in Athens

There's nothing like brotherly love. And it's a special thing with the Antetokounmpo brothers. Giannis and Thanasis won an NBA championship with the Milwaukee Bucks last season. Kostas was a member of the Los Angeles Lakers when they claimed the crown the previous year. So they're all champions. Kostas Antetokounmpo...
NBA
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Bucks vs. Pistons prediction, odds, pick and more

The Milwaukee Bucks are set to face off with the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night. It’s the perfect time to continue with our NBA odds series and make a Bucks-Pistons prediction and pick. After a dramatic victory in the NBA Finals, expectations were high for the Bucks. They’ve fallen far...
NBA

