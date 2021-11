There are two things you should know about me: 1) a fresh manicure is my ultimate beauty must-have, and 2) I am the CEO of money-saving hacks. So, obviously, your girl had a biiiiit of a problem when each nail salon appointment began to cost upwards of $40 a visit. My gorge nails and fab IG aesthetic may have been happy, but lemme tell ya, my bank account sure as hell was not. If this also sounds like a ~you~ problem, I'm going to let you in on the life (and nail) saving tool that changed the way I invest in my manicures forever: The UV nail lamp.

SKIN CARE ・ 4 DAYS AGO