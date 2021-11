A chief executive recently shared an email about a jet charter his company had arranged for important clients. Scheduled for on-time departure from Austin, the pilots noticed a blinking light in the cockpit and called in the mechanics. Several hours later, the issue was resolved but the crew had exceeded FAA-mandated hours for the day. Unable to secure a replacement aircraft, the clients completed the flight to Phoenix the next day. The CEO, an experienced private flier, was incensed: “One of the most incredible sh*t shows ever by a charter company.” That sentiment is becoming all too common. “Nearly 20 percent...

INDUSTRY ・ 23 HOURS AGO