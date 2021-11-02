CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
HaulSuite Hosts Webinar Panel on the Capacity Crunch with LTL Titans and Live Q&A

dcvelocity.com
 6 days ago

Dallas, TX, — November 2, 2021 — HaulSuite, a leader in LTL optimization solutions, is hosting a Panel Discussion with LTL Titans from across the industry discussing "Dealing with Capacity Crunch in the LTL Industry" on Tuesday, November 10, 2021, at 11:00 AM CST. “The past year has presented...

www.dcvelocity.com

dcvelocity.com

Rhenus Expands in Dallas with Global Net Logistics Acquisition

MIAMI- November 2, 2021 - Rhenus Logistics Americas continues to expand its presence in the United States by acquiring Global Net Logistics, an international freight forwarder company based in Texas. Aligned strategically with the Rhenus 2025 growth vision, the acquisition will strengthen the company’s global air and ocean network in the southwest region of the USA and complement the existing Houston branch.
BUSINESS
dcvelocity.com

Imaginnovate, eTrac partner in final mile

SAN DIEGO, November 01, 2021 – Logistics technology innovators Imaginnovate and eTrac today announced a partnership intended to further automate final-mile shipment delivery. Imaginnovate said its Fleet Enable software would link with eTrac’s data integration platform to connect shippers and carriers. Both companies said the partnership would streamline the burgeoning market for deliveries to home or office.
INDUSTRY
dcvelocity.com

Transportation Insight Holding Company Acquires Platinum Circle Group

November 2, 2021 (ATLANTA) – Transportation Insight Holding Company ("TI Holdco" or "the Company"), a leading provider of non-asset, tech-enabled enterprise logistics and freight brokerage solutions in North America, today announced the acquisition of Platinum Circle Group, a leading parcel transportation technology and managed services company. The acquisition adds next generation transportation management and e-commerce technology solutions to TI Holdco’s end-to-end logistics platform. These technology solutions allow shippers to proactively manage shipping performance and product margin in real time from a single platform. Platinum Circle Group will operate as a subsidiary of TI Holdco.
ECONOMY
dcvelocity.com

Spireon Introduces Next Gen of Its Modular Trailer Management Solution & IntelliScan® Cargo Sensor

Spireon, the Vehicle Intelligence Company, is introducing the next generation of the FL Flex suite of products and IntelliScan cargo sensor under its FleetLocate® product line, timed with American Trucking Association’s (ATA) Management Conference & Exhibition (MCE). The updated line of Flex devices provides ultimate flexibility with options that are faster to install with more power options, are wireless sensor-capable, and have an integrated cargo sensor. The enhanced next generation IntelliScan cargo sensor adds volumetric capabilities to provide actionable information on available trailer floor space.
INDUSTRY
dcvelocity.com

Guidehouse Insights Report: Powering Resilient EV Infrastructure

The increasing penetration of renewable energy and the electrification of buildings and transportation pose additional challenges to the grid. These challenges further strain capital planning and real-time grid operations to balancing supply and demand with grid support services such as peaking capacity, demand response, and other ancillary services. What does this mean for the electric vehicle (EV) market, poised for major growth in the coming decades? An unreliable grid not only threatens business continuity and inconveniences consumers, but it also threatens the resiliency of transportation networks.
INDUSTRY
dcvelocity.com

Blume Global unveils drayage trucking marketplace to unclog port congestion during the holidays

Pleasanton, Calif., November 2, 2021 — Blume Global, a leading provider of supply chain execution and visibility technology solutions, has announced CarrierGo Live, a web-based solution that provides shippers, motor carriers and port terminal operators with the tools to alleviate unprecedented supply chain congestion. From now until January 1, shippers can use the service to book drayage capacity free of charge.
INDUSTRY
dcvelocity.com

Through the looking glass: the future of sourcing and inbound logistics

If you are trying to buy furniture or an affordable car, you’re most likely feeling the pain from supply shortages and transportation delays. And you’re not alone—retailers, manufacturers, and other businesses are feeling the pain as well. That’s led many to rearrange their priorities for their sourcing and inbound logistics operations, shifting the focus from controlling costs to ensuring uninterrupted supply.
INDUSTRY
dcvelocity.com

UWL Expands Midwest Footprint, Opens Chicago Office

CLEVELAND, Ohio – UWL has expanded operations with a new Chicago office to better serve shippers moving freight throughout the Midwest. Located at 1051 Perimeter Drive, Schaumburg, IL 60173, just a stone’s throw from O’Hare International Airport, the office will become a new home base for UWL’s growing Chicago-based team of supply chain professionals.
INDUSTRY
NewsBreak
Virtual Events
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
dcvelocity.com

Freight rates to stay high into 2022, Bloomberg and Truckstop.com say

Shippers will continue to see “robust” contractual pricing for moving their truckload freight heading into 2022 thanks to solid demand and lingering capacity constraints, according to a survey of owner-operators and small fleets conducted by Bloomberg and Truckstop.com. "The survey data shows what has likely become the tightest trucking market...
INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Webinar Q&A: The future of back contact technology

Can IBC/MWT/CBS (back-contact) modules compete with bifacial PERC technology? Because IBC/MWT/CBS does not have bifacial capability?. Hugo Schoot: Typically, bifacial modules are ground-mounted and installed 1m+ from the ground (often on trackers) to enable bifacial energy yield gains of 8-12%. Back-contact modules find their application primarily in rooftop installations, where they can leverage their superior power density and aesthetics. So, in that sense there is no direct competition. It is not likely that rooftop installations will adapt large shares of bifacial modules because of minimal bifacial gains and weight reasons. However, we do foresee that in the future, as the cell cost-down roadmap progresses, back-contact modules will increasingly be deployed in the ground-mounted segment too. Depending on ground albedo conditions we believe that due to the lower resistive losses, lower NOCT and reflective gains from the CBS, back-contact modules will be able to compete with bifacial modules in a significant share of the ground-mount market too.
TECHNOLOGY
dcvelocity.com

Longbow Advantage Announces Award Winners in Warehouse Visibility

Longbow Advantage, the brand behind The Rebus® Platform and the global leader in warehouse visibility, today announced the winners of the 2021 Rebus Awards. Winners were honored in person at NOW 2021, its inaugural Users’ Conference which was held Oct.18-20 in Nashville. The Awards recognize organizations that are using the...
SOFTWARE
dcvelocity.com

85% of 3PLs have grown order volumes in 2021

Third-party logistics (3PL) warehouses have overwhelmingly grown order volumes, profits, and customers this year, but labor challenges and tight market conditions are creating headwinds, according to a survey by warehouse management systems (WMS) provider 3PL Central. The tech firm’s most recent Third-Party Logistics Warehouse Benchmark Report reflects input from more than 200 3PL warehouses and builds on previous data to provide year-over-year changes and information on trends to help warehouse professionals understand market growth opportunities and challenges facing the industry, according to 3PL Central. Among the report’s findings, 85% of 3PL warehouses experienced order volume growth this year, with 23% reporting growth of more than 50%. At the same time, 3PLs are operating at or above warehouse capacity, with some of the lowest warehouse vacancy rates in history, alongside significant supply chain backlogs and a workforce shortage that left many with higher labor costs and fewer people to address the higher volumes. Nearly 50% of respondents said they are struggling to find and retain qualified workers while also facing “significantly increasing” labor costs. Many respondents said they are turning to technology to address the challenges. Eighty-four percent of 3PLs said they have implemented a WMS as the central hub of technology for their business, with the average 3PL having three or more systems integrated to their WMS, including shopping carts, marketplaces, order management systems, and the like. More than half of respondents (53%) said they fulfill orders less than 90 minutes after receipt, with speed of order fulfillment linked closely with annual order volume growth, the survey also found. Despite the challenges, 3PLs surveyed said they are optimistic for 2022. “Looking at year-over-year data, the labor shortage and warehouse capacity limitations have become more acute issues for 3PL warehouses,” Rachel Trindade, chief marketing officer at 3PL Central, said in a statement announcing the report’s findings. “Respondents show how they have addressed these concerns with automation, technology, and system integrations.”
INDUSTRY
thefabricator.com

USEA to host webinar on advanced battery technology

As countries around the world continue to enhance renewable energy capacity as part of the march toward global decarbonization, perhaps the most critical aspect of the energy transition will be long-duration energy storage. When the sun isn’t shining, or the wind isn’t blowing, vast reserves of energy will be needed to power the grid. Advanced batteries that store large amounts of energy for extended periods will be essential to achieving this incredible task.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
makeuseof.com

6 Alternative Webinar Hosting Sites to Zoom and Google Meet

With the rise of webinar viewership, numerous platforms for hosting webinars have also emerged. Though you can host your webinars on Google Meet and Zoom, they lack some features required for professional webinars. So here, we'll look at the six alternative platforms for hosting your webinars. 1. WebinarJam. WebinarJam is...
INTERNET
Maine Campus

The University of Maine Artificial Intelligence Series hosts webinar on AI in healthcare

On Thursday, Nov. 4, the University of Maine Artificial Intelligence Series hosted a webinar on the uses of artificial intelligence (AI) in the healthcare industry. The webinar was held over Zoom and featured guest speaker Dr. Behrouz Shabestari, the acting director of the Division of Health Informatics Technologies and the director of the National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering (NIBIB) National Technology Centers Program.
TECHNOLOGY
Axios Charlotte

What does the future of remote work look like in Charlotte?

Fully remote work and hybrid models have become priorities for job seekers, so we asked Charlotte companies how they’re adjusting to this new normal. By the numbers: 52% of U.S. workers say they want hybrid work, per McKinsey. And 45% of U.S. firms say they want to pursue such a model, according to a CNBC survey. The […] The post What does the future of remote work look like in Charlotte? appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Sourcing Journal

DHL, Hai Robotics Advance Autonomous Warehouse Tech

The labor shortages in industrial countries and the need for greater efficiency in warehouse management are leading to robotics expansion. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
ELECTRONICS
Ohio Capital Journal

How can we improve Ohio’s commercial activity tax?

Last month, the Ohio House’s Ways and Means Committee held a hearing on House Bill 234, a bill that would repeal Ohio’s commercial activity tax.  The commercial activity tax raises about $2 billion a year by taxing revenues of businesses in the state. Lawmakers worry, though, that the focus on gross receipts hurt businesses with […] The post How can we improve Ohio’s commercial activity tax? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

