Connor Bazelak alludes defender

Missouri football listed starting quarterback Connor Bazelak as questionable on the team's weekly injury report on Thursday. The questionable designation means the player has a 50% chance to play in that week's game, according to Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz. During Missouri's last two games, a majority of the players...
COLUMBIA, MO. — Connor Bazelak needs to step up. Not in the figurative sense, though that’s expected of any college quarterback and team captain. When Missouri’s QB studied his first seven games of the season during the Tigers’ bye week, one major mechanical flaw jumped off the film. He needs...
Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers went to Nashville on Saturday afternoon and picked up a much-needed 37-28 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores. But, the win had a bit of a damper put on it when, late in the game, QB Connor Bazelak left the game with an injury. After...
The status of Missouri Tigers starting quarterback Connor Bazelak is unclear following Saturday’s win over Vanderbilt. Bazelak exited the game with an injury with 6 minutes, 16 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Following the 37-28 victory, Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz said he believes Bazelak, a sophomore, suffered a soft-tissue injury, but everything is still being evaluated.
Anyone hoping for an update on whether Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak will suit up when the Tigers take the field Saturday against No. 1 Georgia — or who will start in his place if not — will have to keep waiting, at least until Thursday. Addressing members of the media...
Missouri will have a new starting quarterback when it travels to face No. 1 Georgia on Saturday according to a report from Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports. The Tigers announced via their weekly injury report on Thursday that Connor Bazelak was questionable, but Thamel tweeted on Friday morning that he would not play.
Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak is out for Saturday's game against No. 1 Georgia after suffering an injury last week against Vanderbilt, sources told ESPN on Friday. Bazelak has started all eight games this season for the Tigers and passed for 2,138 yards and 13 touchdowns with eight interceptions. The redshirt sophomore left the 37-28 win over Vanderbilt midway through the fourth quarter last week. Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz said afterward that Bazelak suffered a soft-tissue injury and his status would be evaluated going forward.
Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers went down to Georgia on Saturday and lost to the No. 1 Bulldogs 43-6. That’s not surprising, as the Dawgs have been trouncing everyone this year. The Tigers were without QB Connor Bazelak, though, relying on young QBs Brady Cook and Tyler Macon to run the offense.
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri could rotate quarterbacks again this week against South Carolina. That’s one option on the table. In relief of injured starter Connor Bazelak, freshman Tyler Macon and redshirt freshman Brady Cook split series Saturday at No. 1 Georgia, both producing glimmers of measured success, though nary a touchdown against the country’s top scoring defense.
For the second straight week, Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak is listed as "questionable" on the Tigers' weekly injury report. Bazelak didn't play last week against Georgia after also being marked as questionable, a designation that means the player has a 50% chance to suit up, per MU head coach Eli Drinkwitz.
