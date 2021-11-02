CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

'Championship November' pits Oklahoma Sooners up against one of the nation's most-difficult schedules

By Josh Helmer
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40kr3V_0cknq7ow00

Oklahoma heads into its patented “Championship November” on a high note. The Sooners cruised against Texas Tech, winning 52-21 as true freshman quarterback Caleb Williams carved up the Red Raiders’ defense with six passing touchdowns.

OU decided to play some defense, too. Sooners defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas directly influenced a pair of the three turnovers OU forced, Key Lawrence looked fantastic shifting over to cornerback and Delarrin Turner-Yell and Jalen Redmond were both back from injury.

It’s safe to say the compass is squarely pointing upward for Oklahoma. The Sooners will need that improved play to continue in order to accomplish their goals of reaching the College Football Playoff and perhaps winning an eighth national championship in program history.

It won’t be easy though, as Oklahoma’s schedule the rest of the way is rated as the second-most difficult remaining stretch for any ranked team according to Pro Football Focus. It also checks in as the fourth-most difficult remaining slate nationally behind Nebraska, Auburn, and Virginia.

Excluding the Western Carolina game, the Sooners won each of their first five games by a single score. They won those five one-score games in different ways.

At times, it was on the backs of their defense like against Nebraska and West Virginia. Against Kansas State and Texas, the offense led the way.

Even though it was sloppy for a large portion against Kansas, Oklahoma has now won its past three by multiple scores—52-31 at home over TCU, 35-23 at Kansas and 52-21 at home versus Texas Tech.

The Sooners appear to be kicking things into a different gear and the return of previously injured personnel has Oklahoma head football coach Lincoln Riley excited for what the remainder holds for his team defensively.

“We’ve had some points here obviously kind of through the middle part of the season where we’ve played really well, we’ve had some areas where we haven’t played well. Has some of that had to do with not having some guys? Sure, it has, but also some of it has to do with just us playing at the level we expect because certainly, even with all the guys out, with the eleven that we’re putting out there, we still feel and have felt very capable,” Riley said.

Riley and OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch both highlighted and discussed an improved week of preparation ahead of Oklahoma’s most recent contest against the Red Raiders.

How Oklahoma continues to prepare moving forward during this bye week and beyond will go a long way in determining what the Sooners’ ceiling ultimately looks like.

“I think if we can continue to prepare the way that we did last week, you continue to get a few more of these bodies back, I think we set ourselves up to play extremely well,” Riley said.

It’s fair to wonder how Oklahoma will look against the best teams that it will have faced. Removing Western Carolina, the combined record of OU opponents thus far is just 26-40. Only Kansas State and Texas Tech own winning records.

Each of Oklahoma’s final three regular season opponents have winning records and two—Baylor and Oklahoma State—are ranked inside the top 15.

Baylor, Iowa State, and Oklahoma State represent a big step up at least on paper. Their combined records sit at 19-5.

Under head coach Lincoln Riley, the Sooners are a perfect 14-0 in the month of November and have beaten six ranked opponents. Riley did his best to demonstrate exactly what the Sooners have bottled up to consistently peak at the right time.

“I think internal expectations is a big part of it. I think the expectation to be at our best, to continue to improve throughout the year,” Riley said.

Riley said while the cycle and grind have some other teams and programs ready for the season to end by this point, his program has historically embraced these high-stakes games late in the year.

“I think a lot of teams sometimes lose their edge or lose kind of that climb that you’re trying to accomplish. For us, it’s been… it’s like the time you can’t wait to get to,” Riley said.

“There’s just a certain sense around this program of you get to this time, like this is our favorite time. This is the best time of the year. You work and do everything you can to put yourself in the middle of the hunt going into November. I think just the anticipation and expectations internally within the program are so high that the guys are ready to do it. We’ve had leadership that’s been ready to be at their best at the end. I would attribute it to that. There’s been obviously a lot of guys that have spearheaded that, but it just always feels a little bit different around here this time of year. It just does. I can’t explain it but it’s obviously been a real positive thing.”

Riley said his teams have understood that when you keep winning, the games continue to grow in importance. Oklahoma has positioned itself at 9-0 where every game matters moving forward.

“It’s just been the fact that you know that you’ve won and you know that you’ve put yourself in a great position if you keep doing it. You’re going to have some unbelievable opportunities,” Riley said.

Riley also understands this month and what comes after it will define how this team will be regarded.

“This is what they’re going to remember you by. Winning the first nine and all that’s great, but this team will be remembered based on what it does here in the next couple of months. You feel like things are starting to align for us to play our best ball and feel like we’ve got the right group to do it. I’m excited to watch us prepare and watch us really surge because I do think we have it inside of us,” Riley said.

If Oklahoma conquers the month of November again, the Sooners will have done so against the most daunting slate of opponents in Riley’s tenure.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions.

Comments / 3

J stinson
3d ago

looks like from the sec one loss team love shown by the selection committee (😂🙄😂) OU will have to win out and win the big 12 in order to get a seat at the big table..BOOMER!!!

Reply(2)
2
Related
ClutchPoints

Sooners HC Lincoln Riley drops truth bomb on why he benched Spencer Rattler for Caleb Williams

Lincoln Riley and his Oklahoma Sooners remain undefeated after taking down the Texas Longhorns, 55-48, during the latest edition of the Red River Rivalry on Saturday in spectacular fashion. But it’s not just the comeback victory that has the entire Norman buzzing, but also the huge decision by Riley to bench quarterback Spencer Riley for backup Caleb Williams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
West Virginia State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Nebraska State
Oklahoma Daily

'That's not right': OU coach Lincoln Riley shares thoughts on recent Big 12 coaching departures

For the second consecutive week, a Big 12 coach has been let go. For Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley, the news is heartbreaking. TCU’s Gary Patterson resigned after being asked to take an off-field role after the season, effectively ending his coaching responsibilities on Sunday. Just six days prior, Matt Wells was fired by Texas Tech despite coaching to a 5-3 record at the time.
NORMAN, OK
crimsonandcreammachine.com

Oklahoma Sooners Football: But it’s Kansas

The Oklahoma Sooners’ 35-23 win over the Kansas Jayhawks last weekend looked like the latest in a string of generally uninspiring wins on the road to an 8-0 record. While it’s not uncommon for the Sooners work out the kinks early in the year, the 2021 OU team is taking starting slow to another level. Five of eight wins have come by one score or less. The Sooners overcame a 21-point deficit to beat Texas. KU might have been the most unsatisfying performance yet, with OU needing a comeback in the fourth quarter to squeak out a 32-23 win over one of the weakest teams in the power conferences.
KANSAS STATE
Oklahoma Daily

'It's time for Championship November': Sooners defense ready for home stretch after 52-21 thrashing of Texas Tech

Thirty seconds remained in the fourth quarter of No. 4 Oklahoma’s eventual 52-21 win over Texas Tech as Nik Bonitto approached Isaiah Thomas on the Sooners’ sideline. The two watched as OU’s second team offense drained the clock in a statement victory over the Red Raiders. Bonitto, a redshirt junior, turned to Thomas, who finished the game with a sack, two pass break ups, three tackles, one and a half tackles for loss and a forced fumble, which he recovered. Although Thomas had a career day, Bonitto was quick to point out Oklahoma’s toughest challenge might still lie ahead.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lincoln Riley
Person
Isaiah Thomas
The Spun

Lee Corso Names The 4 Best Teams In College Football Right Now

On this Saturday’s edition of College GameDay, ESPN analyst Lee Corso revealed his top four teams in the country. Unsurprisingly, Corso believes Georgia is the best team in college football. He has been saying that for the past few weeks, which makes sense when you see how dominant Kirby Smart’s defense has been.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Reason TCU fired Gary Patterson revealed?

TCU on Sunday surprisingly parted ways with Gary Patterson as head coach even though he had been extremely successful at the school. Though the Horned Frogs were 3-5 this season, Patterson’s firing was surprising; few saw it coming. Maybe TCU was concerned with the trajectory of the football program the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
On3.com

Former SEC coach passes away

Longtime SEC coach Joe Lee Dunn passed away Tuesday at the age of 75. Dunn spent time at several SEC schools including South Carolina, Ole Miss, Arkansas and Mississippi State. He was the head coach at Ole Miss for a year in 1994, and his longest stint in the SEC was at Mississippi State from 1996-2002 as the defensive coordinator. His first head coaching job was at New Mexico from 1983-1986.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma Sooners#College Football Playoff#American Football#Texas Tech#The Red Raiders#Pro Football Focus#Auburn 2#Oklahoma 3#Michigan State 4#Pff College#Tcu
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lee Corso predicts Spencer Rattler’s future

Oklahoma is currently 6-0 and ranked 4th in the country, but the Sooners are probably fortunate to be in that position in the first place. Some feel that it’s not a matter of if Lincoln Riley’s team will end up losing, but when; outside of a blowout of FCS Western Carolina, all of their wins have been by 7 points or less.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Ed Orgeron’s next job is way too obvious

LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron’s next coaching job is more obvious than you would think. With Ed Orgeron parting ways with the LSU football program at the end of the season, everybody and their brother is curious as to where he could end up. Orgeron is not even two...
MIAMI, FL
On3.com

Spencer Rattler: Car dealer that gifted Oklahoma QB two vehicles, weighs in on benching

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler might be losing his job to true freshman Caleb Williams, but for purposes of NIL deals, that might not matter too much. The most marketable athlete in college sports based on social media statistics entered the season as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. His position as the starter at “QB U” earned him two cars, gifted to the recognizable face by Fowler Automotive Group near Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
Americanfootball
Texas Tech Red Raiders
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
Sports
University of Oklahoma
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Admits It’s Getting Ugly For 1 Major Program

Things aren’t looking very good for Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers this season. LSU, which won the national championship in 2019, had a disappointing 2020 season. The Tigers failed to follow up their national title season with another contending season in ’20. Unfortunately for the Baton Rouge program, the same is true in 2021.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Watch: Ugly Fight Breaks Out At College Football Stadium

Ole Miss notched another big win this weekend, taking down LSU, 31-17, at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. This was a big win for Lane Kiffin’s program, which took down the Tigers a week after they announced that Ed Orgeron would not return in 2022. Many teams often have a “dead cat bounce” game following a coaching change – or coaching change news – but the Rebels were able to avoid the upset on Saturday afternoon.
OXFORD, MS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

43K+
Followers
87K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy