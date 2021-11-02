CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Whoopi Fires Back After Michele Tafoya Suggests Skin Color Shouldn’t Matter

By James Carter
editorials24.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe women of “The View” got into a couple of verbal spars on Tuesday morning, as they discussed critical race theory in schools. It reached a bit of a peak though, when guest host Michele Tafoya questioned why kids are even learning that skin color matters. The NBC Sports...

editorials24.com

Comments / 69

james gerber
5d ago

Teach white kids respect? Like they are going to learn respect from blacks who attack and kill their own in gang and drug related shootings, attacking other races on the street just because they can, looting, stealing and bombing stores just because they can. Respect has to be earned and thus needs to be taught to the black race before they will receive it. Better start taking care of your own before judging other races.

Reply(4)
28
J
5d ago

No one said hanging from a tree is ok. people of color are still using anything they can to keep "slavery" as a crutch. Slavery has been around long before black were slaves. Hanging has been around long before slavery. Get a life Ms "Whoopie:

Reply(1)
16
DGAF
5d ago

Of course Whoopie brings up skin color after someone says why does it matter, only matter to a racist like Whoopie

Reply(6)
36
Related
Primetimer

Whoopi Goldberg Schools Guest Co-Host Michele Tafoya: 'White People Need to Step Up!'

New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. Michele Tafoya should probably stick to sportscasting. On Tuesday morning, the NFL sideline reporter sat down for her first of two days as The View guest co-host, and she quickly sent the show spiraling with comments about COVID-19, "culture wars," and teaching children about racism. Tafoya's bizarre asides were repeatedly shut down by Whoopi Goldberg, who suggested the guest co-host was being willfully obtuse about major topics of the day, particularly systemic racism. "You know — you live in the United States," said the longtime moderator, her voice dripping with disdain. "You know that color of the skin has been mattering to people for years."
NFL
Decider

Who is Michele Tafoya? Meet ‘The View’s Latest Guest Host

Michele Tafoya is a reporter for NBC Sports, primarily working as a sideline reporter for NBC Sunday Night Football. She’s worked with NBC since 2011, but has also been a reporter for ABC Sports, ESPN, and CBS Sports. Looks like The View will have to tackle some sportier subjects this week.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Whoopi
Person
Michele Tafoya
Primetimer

Michele Tafoya Crashes and Burns as Guest View Panelist

This season of The View has seen a variety of different guest co-hosts, but none have bellyflopped quite like Sunday Night Football’s Michele Tafoya. In this episode of The View in Review podcast, we discuss Tafoya’s disastrous two days on the panel, Abby Huntsman’s Behind the Table interview with Sara Haines, the show’s newfound love of cooking segments, and more.
TV SHOWS
mediaite.com

Whoopi Goldberg Clashes With View Guest Over America’s Progress on Race: ‘They’re Lynching People’

Whoopi Goldberg had a spirited conversation with NBC Sports broadcaster Michele Tafoya about how much progress America has actually made in moving past racial issues. Tafoya, The View’s latest guest host, was on the panel Tuesday as the show talked about the Virginia gubernatorial race between Glenn Youngkin and Terry McAuliffe. The show especially focused on how critical race theory has become a wedge issue overshadowing the contest as the race narrows.
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

How Rachel Maddow, Robin Roberts and Other TV Anchors Are Pivoting to Compete in the Streaming Wars

The job of the modern TV-news anchor may have less to do with TV as information junkies get their fixes and facts from a wider array of media venues. The days of watching a popular anchor like Dan Rather solely on a broadcast program like venerable “CBS Evening News” are quickly fading. The rise of streaming video has created new opportunities for journalists and the venues they fill with content. With that in mind, Endeavor’s WME talent agency, one of the industry’s largest, is giving new thought to how to serve a wide array of clients that include ABC News’ Robin Roberts, MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skin Color#Nbc Sports#Korean
epicstream.com

Michelle Obama Shock: Barack’s Wife Meddles With Malia’s Relationship? Ex-FLOTUS Allegedly Urges Daughter To Wed Longtime Boyfriend Rory Farquharson

Michelle Obama is, allegedly, forcing Malia Obama to settle down with her boyfriend, Rory. Michelle Obama is a very hands-on mom, and she’s also close to her two daughters, Malia and Sasha. When the COVID-19 pandemic plagued the United States, the ex-POTUS got to spend more time with her children because they stayed at home with their parents.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

Why Whoopi Goldberg And Oprah Didn't Speak To Each Other For Years

Oprah Winfrey and Whoopi Goldberg have been knocking down barriers and making history as influential Black women in the entertainment industry for decades. They showed their trailblazing power when they joined forces in Steven Spielberg's 1985 film adaptation of Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize-winning book "The Color Purple," a feminist work that brought the struggle for empowerment of Black American women to the mainstream, as New Republic pointed out.
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz411

Katie Couric on Today Show Co-host Bryant Gumbel, Who Refused to Be Co-Anchor with Her: “He loved to needle me”

Katie Couric’s memoir, “Going There,” is out today. We’ve already read her thoughts about Matt Lauer, Deborah Norville, Martha Stewart, and Ashleigh Banfield, among others. Katie’s book could be called “Throwing Everyone Under the Bus.”. But what about Bryant Gumbel? According to Katie, Gumbel refused to be co-anchors with her....
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

'Judge Judy' Bailiff Petri Hawkins Byrd Reveals if He's 'Bitter' Over Being Replaced by TV Judge

Petri Hawkins Byrd, who served as Judge Judy Sheindlin's bailiff for the entire run of Judge Judy, is not angry or bitter about not being invited to join Sheindlin's new show, Judy Justice. Amazon's IMDb TV released the first trailer for the new show earlier this month, introducing Kevin Rasco as a new bailiff. In a new interview with the Associated Press, Byrd said he was disappointed, but he's focusing on acting, including his recent guest role in The Bold and the Beautiful.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Raven-Symoné Admits She Broke Up With Her Now-Wife Miranda Maday 8 Yrs. Ago Before 2020 Wedding: ‘I Messed Up’

Raven-Symoné & Miranda Maday’s love story is tumultuous, but Miranda revealed on the HL podcast she ‘always knew’ that Raven was ‘her person.’. Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday’s love story goes quite far back, when the two met several years ago at a karaoke event and locked eyes. “I just walked up I was like, ‘Hi, how are you? Nice to see you, pretty eyes.’ And we actually didn’t leave each other’s side for like a good week or two after that,” Raven recalled on the HollywoodLife Podcast. The actress was planning a move to New York shortly after the two met and invited Miranda, a social media manager, to join her. However, it was just a short time later that the now-married faced a hiccup in their fairytale. “Sometimes you live in your child’s brain for so long until that right person comes along and shakes you out of your normal programming, and I couldn’t take it because I’m a wreck. So I broke up with her, and she was mad at me for good,” Raven recalled.
CELEBRITIES
breakingac.com

Oldest living former Miss America dies at 97

The oldest living Miss America who held the title during World War II has died. Jo-Carroll Dennison died Oct. 18 in California, People reported. She was 97. She recently had her autobiography published, “Finding My Little Red Hat,” edited by Evan Mills. Dennison, who broke with convention by refusing to...
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' Salary Revealed As $250K, While Head Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed Was To Earn Less Than $8K

The budget for Rust has been revealed in the wake of the on-set fatal shooting that claimed the life of the western film's cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. Alec Baldwin was set to star, while his production company – El Dorado – was slated to back the New Mexico-based project. Less than three weeks into filming, however, he was handed a real gun that contained a live round that ended up killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy