LeBron James went from hoping to play vs. the San Antonio Spurs, to "questionable" to suit up, to "out" in the manner of a few hours on Tuesday, and before that game, head coach Frank Vogel made it clear that the team would not be rushing their star back to the court. He just got evaluated by the medical team (and) there was some soreness," Vogel said on Tuesday. We're taking the marathon approach of holding him out.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO