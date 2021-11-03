Switchbacks forward Hadji Barry wins Golden Boot

Hadji Barry Isaiah J. Downing, special to The Gazette

With just five minutes gone by, Hadji Barry fielded a pass from Sebastian Anderson. The Switchbacks' star forward took one touch and fired a shot that rocketed into the back of the net.

The goal, scored on Oct. 13 in a loss to the El Paso Locomotive, was Barry's 25th of the season, tying the USL Championship record for most goals in a season.

That goal — and the 24 before — earned Barry the league's Golden Boot award, as announced Monday.

"I'm very happy and thankful for this award because this is a reward of all of my hard work and dedication I've put into this season in trying to help the team succeed," Barry said on Tuesday.

He also thanked his coaches and teammates before adding that the Switchbacks have more to do this season. They head to Orange County FC on Saturday for a first-round playoff match.

"The job is not done yet," Barry said. "Hopefully there's more goals out there for me to help this team go as far as possible in the playoffs. That's the main goal right now."

The Switchbacks will likely need Barry to score if they want to advance past the first round, but the 28-year-old's goals won't impact the single-season record, as it is limited to the regular-season. He officially holds the record with Cameron Lancaster, who netted 25 goals in 2018.

Barry, who signed a two-year extension with the Switchbacks in July, holds sixth place on the league's all-time regular-season goals list, with 63. He also scored 10 goals in the first eight games of the season, and had a seven-game scoring streak at one point.