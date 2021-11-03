CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Switchbacks forward Hadji Barry wins Golden Boot

By Eden Laase eden.laase@gazette.com
The Gazette
The Gazette
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EwfWb_0ckno4xV00
Hadji Barry Isaiah J. Downing, special to The Gazette

With just five minutes gone by, Hadji Barry fielded a pass from Sebastian Anderson. The Switchbacks' star forward took one touch and fired a shot that rocketed into the back of the net.

The goal, scored on Oct. 13 in a loss to the El Paso Locomotive, was Barry's 25th of the season, tying the USL Championship record for most goals in a season.

That goal — and the 24 before — earned Barry the league's Golden Boot award, as announced Monday.

"I'm very happy and thankful for this award because this is a reward of all of my hard work and dedication I've put into this season in trying to help the team succeed," Barry said on Tuesday.

He also thanked his coaches and teammates before adding that the Switchbacks have more to do this season. They head to Orange County FC on Saturday for a first-round playoff match.

"The job is not done yet," Barry said. "Hopefully there's more goals out there for me to help this team go as far as possible in the playoffs. That's the main goal right now."

The Switchbacks will likely need Barry to score if they want to advance past the first round, but the 28-year-old's goals won't impact the single-season record, as it is limited to the regular-season. He officially holds the record with Cameron Lancaster, who netted 25 goals in 2018.

Barry, who signed a two-year extension with the Switchbacks in July, holds sixth place on the league's all-time regular-season goals list, with 63. He also scored 10 goals in the first eight games of the season, and had a seven-game scoring streak at one point.

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Across State Lines: Barry Wins USL Championship Golden Boot

The USL Championship, USL League One, and the NWSL all ended their regular season this past week, which means it is awards time in those leagues. Obviously voting on most of the awards means most of the awards won’t be announced for a while. One award though that can be handed out immediately is the Golden Boot award for each league’s top scorer. In the USL Championship, that award went to former Swope Park Rangers forward, Hadji Barry. Barry, now with the Colorado Springs Switchbacks, tied the league’s single season scoring record on his way to winning the award, scoring 25 goals this season.
SOCCER
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Wednesday’s Deion Sanders News

Over the weekend, Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders missed yet another game for the Tigers due to health concerns. In late September, he underwent surgery to repair a foot injury that has plagued him for several years. According to a report from Football Scoop, Sanders “endured an extended hospitalization and complicated recovery.”
NFL
chatsports.com

Washington Spirit’s Ashley Hatch wins 2021 NWSL Golden Boot

Washington Spirit striker Ashley Hatch is the 2021 NWSL Golden Boot winner. Hatch scored 10 goals in 20 appearances for the Spirit this season, holding off challenges from Midge Purce, Bethany Balcer, Rachel Daly, Ifeoma Onumonu, and Sydney Leroux to bring the Golden Boot home for the second time in Spirit history (Crystal Dunn in 2015 being the other player to lead the league in goals for Washington).
SOCCER
phillysoccerpage.net

News roundup: Union heading to playoffs, MLS Golden Boot race, USMNT players in Champions League

Christian Pulisic is returning to fitness for Chelsea’s Champions League match. Brenden Aaronson and John Brooks will battle today in Champions League. Author: Sean Griswold Sean is a recent graduate of West Virginia University, who is starting a full time job in DC in September. A former runner, he now spends his free time watching soccer. Wolfsburg and Southampton FC fan as well as the Union, so 2 of those 3 are yearly disappointments. For bad sports tweets and Union Win it Wednesday contests follow @Grisly_Bear5 on Twitter.
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron Lancaster
Person
Hadji Barry
Person
Sebastian Anderson
Sportsnet.ca

Golden Knights claim Maple Leafs forward Michael Amadio off waivers

The Vegas Golden Knights have claimed Toronto Maple Leafs forward Michael Amadio off waivers, according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman. Amadio, 25, was placed on waivers by the Maple Leafs on Friday. Playing parts of five seasons in the league, Amadio has played a combined 176 games with the Maple Leafs,...
NHL
hudsonriverblue.com

Every Golden Boot scenario, by the numbers

New York City FC’s very own Taty Castellanos leads the race for the 2021 Golden Boot presented by Audi with 18 goals. Will he be the first Pigeon to win the award? It all depends on what happens this Sunday. Here is every Golden Boot scenario, explained:. If Castellanos scores...
MLS
amateurgolf.com

Toiling at his second job, Barry Conser wins Texas Senior Open

Barry Conser of Scottsdale, Arizona, won the 25th Energy Transfer Texas Senior Open by three shots over Houston's Eric Bogar, the first-round leader. Conser remained calm following a tough start to the event, “I started a little slow the first day, but it was playing tough, so I told myself to just hang in there,” Conser told the Southern Texas PGA. “I was 3-over after 6, and to just get it back to 2-over for round one was a solid round. I knew if I could be within four shots, I had a chance.”
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The El Paso Locomotive#Switchbacks
8newsnow.com

PREVIEW: Golden Knights hoping for third straight win tonight

PREVIEW: Golden Knights hoping for third straight win tonight. PREVIEW: Golden Knights hoping for third straight win tonight. Former CCSD Board member trustee reacts to Supt. Jara's termination. SOS: Lawmakers introduce legislation to prevent military suicide. Snapchat post threat. Halloween-themed vaccine clinic hosted by Asian Community Development Council. 'Home Means...
SPORTS
uscannenbergmedia.com

Trojans right the ship with win over the Golden Bears

No. 8 USC soccer defeated Cal 2-0 on Thursday at McAlister Field. The victory extends the Trojans’ unbeaten streak to a program-record 14 straight and guarantees they will hold at least a one-point lead in the Pac-12 when the night is done. The Trojans were still without senior forward Penelope...
LOS ANGELES, CA
nycfc.com

Taty Castellanos Wins 2021 MLS Golden Boot

New York City FC is delighted to confirm that Taty Castellanos has been awarded the 2021 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi. The 23-year-old striker scored 19 goals during the regular season, including a fabulous header during Sunday’s 1-1 draw against Philadelphia Union on Decision Day. That number was matched...
MLS
reviewjournal.com

Another star Golden Knights forward added to injury list

Add another key forward to the Golden Knights’ growing injury list. Center William Karlsson is the latest to be sidelined after he sustained a broken foot in Friday’s victory over Anaheim and is expected to miss approximately six weeks, a person familiar with the injury confirmed Monday. The Knights play...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
inglewoodtoday.com

Inglewood forges forward with big playoff win

After chaotic week that brought Inglewood High School football team nation attention for all of the wrong reason, the Sentinels put all the criticism behind them and polished off No. 5 seed St. Bonaventure 26-10 at Ventura College in the Division 2 CIF-SS playoffs on Friday. Loaded with nine Division-1...
INGLEWOOD, CA
KKTV

Switchbacks’ season ends in first round of playoffs

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks’ playoff run was cut short Saturday night. The team lost 1-0 to Orange County SC in the Western Conference Quarterfinal. Orange County scored in the first half. This was the Switchbacks’ first playoff appearance since 2016. This was also the team’s first...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
chatsports.com

Cowboys bring home the Boot with a 31-17 win.

Dallas Cowboys, Wyoming Cowboys football, Colorado State–Wyoming rivalry, Colorado State Rams football, Colorado State Rams, Mountain West Conference, Colorado State University, University of Wyoming, Los Angeles Rams, Boise. The Wyoming Cowboys met their longtime rivals, the Colorado State Rams in the annual Border War football game on Saturday. The Cowboys...
NFL
whopam.com

Morant leads Grizzlies to OT win at Golden State

Ja Morant sealed things late in overtime as he led the Memphis Grizzlies to a 104-101 win over the Golden Warriors in San Francisco. The third-year point guard led Memphis with 30 points, including a clutch late basket in OT. Morant also had seven rebounds and five assists for the Grizzlies, who improve to 3-and-2. Memphis hosts the Miami Heat tomorrow night.
NBA
pbasailfish.com

Sailfish Claim Co-SSC Championship With 1-0 Win Over Barry

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - The Palm Beach Atlantic men's soccer team finished off its regular season tonight with a 1-0 win over the Barry Buccaneers. With the win, the No. 2 ranked Sailfish take their record to 13-1 and 9-1 in Sunshine State Conference play. The win earned PBA a share of the SSC regular season championship as they finished tied with Tampa atop the conference standings with 27 points.
SOCCER
KTNV

Vegas Golden Knights take a win against Anaheim on Nevada Day

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In perhaps one of the best ways to celebrate Nevada Day, the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-4 Friday night in a shutout. The team is now 4-4-0 for the season. The Knights hit the road for the next four games. Their next game...
NHL
The Gazette

The Gazette

Colorado Springs, CO
2K+
Followers
179
Post
305K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Gazette

Comments / 0

Community Policy