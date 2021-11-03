CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

MI-Mayor-Detroit-elected

By The Associated Press
Star-Tribune
 4 days ago

BULLETIN (AP) — Mike Duggan, NP, elected...

Star-Tribune

VA-StHou-10-elected

BULLETIN (AP) — Wendy Gooditis, Dem, elected House of Delegates,. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Stateside: Jackson's first Black mayor; post-ICU trauma; Detroit elections; Babe Ruth’s U.P. game

Today on Stateside, we talk with Daniel Mahoney, the Jackson County commissioner who has become the first Black mayor of Jackson, Michigan. Also, we learn about a clinic that helps patients and caregivers recover after a traumatic visit to the ICU. Then, what a third term and a restacked City Council mean for Detroit's mayor Mike Duggan. And, we find out what happened when baseball’s biggest star played in the Upper Peninsula town of Iron Mountain.
DETROIT, MI
Boston elects first female mayor

(The Center Square) – Boston has a new mayor, and a couple of new firsts in the process. Democrat Michelle Wu became the first woman and person of color to be elected mayor of Boston, besting opponent Annissa Essaibi George in the race. Wu garnered 63.49% to Essaibi George’s 35.65%, according to unofficial results from the City of Boston’s Department of Elections.
BOSTON, MA
November election brings shakeup to Detroit City Council

DETROIT - While Mike Duggan cruised to a third consecutive win for mayor in Detroit, it was the city council that saw much of the upheaval after a relatively quiet and somewhat predictable election night in Southeast Michigan. James Tate Jr. easily his seat as a council member. Scott Benson...
DETROIT, MI
Newswatch 16

Dave Clews is mayor-elect of Pottsville

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — It's a lively scene here at Roma in Pottsville as Republican city council member Dave Clews has defeated incumbent Mayor Jim Muldowney. A night that began with Clews saying he was cautiously optimistic yielded a victory. Clews was overcome with emotion tonight after hearing the official word...
POTTSVILLE, PA
Mike Duggan
Is Buffalo about to elect a socialist mayor?

(CNN) — Here are two fun facts about Buffalo you may not know:. 1. Buffalo is the second largest city in New York -- behind only New York City. 2. Buffalo is on the verge of electing the first socialist mayor of a major US city since 1960. India Walton,...
BUFFALO, NY
Atlanta prepares to elect a new mayor

(The Center Square) – Fourteen candidates are running for mayor of Atlanta, the capital city of Georgia, in one of the most anticipated races in the state. Atlanta's mayoral race is one of several municipal elections being held Tuesday across Georgia's 159 counties. There's also a special election for state House District 165 after the death of Rep. Edward "Mickey" Stephens.
ATLANTA, GA
Stateside: MI business group opposes federal vaccine mandate; Detroit ballot proposals; Rep. Rabhi on auto no-fault flop

Today on Stateside, Michigan business groups don’t like President Biden’s plan to require workers get vaccinated - or regularly tested for COVID-19 - at businesses with more than 100 employees. Then, on Nov 2, Detroit voters will be deciding on three proposals, including the decriminalization of certain hallucinogens for therapeutic use. And, we’ll hear from Sparty himself on what it’s like being the MSU mascot.
MICHIGAN STATE
#Detroit#Ap#Np
Detroit mayoral candidate misses campaign finance deadline

One Detroit mayoral candidate raised $361,880 in the months before the November general election while another has yet to file. Mayor Mike Duggan, seeking a third term as Detroit's mayor, garnered massive donations from top executives at companies, such as Quicken Loans, the Forbes Company and DTE Energy between August and October. His opponent Anthony Adams, however, told the Free Press he will file his campaign statement on Wednesday as he wraps up tallying his contributions and spending.
DETROIT, MI
Pittsburgh elects first Black mayor

(The Center Square) – Democratic state Rep. Ed Gainey has been elected Pittsburgh’s first Black mayor. The lawmaker opened a 28,000-vote lead over retired police officer Tony Moreno late Tuesday evening with 98% of precincts reporting, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The city native will replace two-term Mayor Bill Peduto...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Minneapolis Election: Jacob Frey Re-Elected As Mayor

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — Incumbent Jacob Frey has been re-elected as mayor of Minneapolis. Minneapolis election officials announced Frey as the winner Wednesday afternoon. According to the Associated Press, Frey secured 56% of the vote, with Kate Knuth getting 44% of the vote. In a statement, Knuth congratulated Frey on his...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Elections
Mi Bank in Bloomfield Hills Elects Warren Rose as Lead Director

Mi Bank, a personal and business bank in Bloomfield Hills, announced the election of Warren Rose as lead director for Mi Bancorp, the holding company for Mi Bank. Rose is the first to hold the position of lead director and was unanimously approved by the board of directors. He is the CEO of Edward Rose Building Enterprise, a construction and property management company founded in Detroit.
MICHIGAN STATE
Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?

(CBS Baltimore) —  The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The broad economy has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended in early September, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help....
BUSINESS

