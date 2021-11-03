MI-Mayor-Detroit-elected

One Detroit mayoral candidate raised $361,880 in the months before the November general election while another has yet to file. Mayor Mike Duggan, seeking a third term as Detroit's mayor, garnered massive donations from top executives at companies, such as Quicken Loans, the Forbes Company and DTE Energy between August and October. His opponent Anthony Adams, however, told the Free Press he will file his campaign statement on Wednesday as he wraps up tallying his contributions and spending.

