NHL

Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Out of hospital

 4 days ago

Drouin (head) returned to Bell Centre after Tuesday's game versus the Red Wings, Arpon...

JONATHAN DROUIN REVEALS NEW INFO REGARDING CAPTAIN SHEA WEBER

By now, everyone should know that Montreal Canadiens captain Shea Weber won't be returning to the lineup this season and is currently on the long-term injured reserve. The 36-year-old is currently in Seattle with the team ahead of their matchup with the Kraken tonight. In his pre-game media availability, Canadiens...
Jonathan Drouin Claims Shea Weber is Already Retired

Not sure he was supposed to let it slip, but he did. In a discussion with media on Tuesday, Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin told reporters that while Shea Weber has not officially announced his retirement, he will not return to hockey. Speaking in French, Drouin said Weber is acting...
JONATHAN DROUIN TAKES A SHOT TO THE SIDE OF THE HEAD, LEAVES IMMEDIATELY (W/📽️)

A tough break for the Montreal Canadiens Tuesday night. Forward Jonathan Drouin left the game immediately after taking some friendly fire in the first period. He caught a puck to the side of the head on a blast from the point. It's tough to tell in the video below, but it may have been right on the ear. It was announced at the start of the second period that Drouin would not be returning to the game and was taken to a local medical centre for further evaluation. He was very quick to get off the ice after the incident, but left without needing help to skate off. Take a look:
Jonathan Drouin
Snapshots: Tkachuk, Drouin, Coyotes

While many fans will be eager to move on from the Jack Eichel trade saga that finally wrapped up Thursday after an early-morning deal to the Vegas Golden Knights, there were many rumors in the days leading up to the trade that deserves attention. While it was common knowledge in the week or so prior to Thursday that the Calgary Flames were potential suitors for the star forward, ESPN’s Kevin Weekes tweeted Wednesday that the team had offered winger Matthew Tkachuk in a potential package for Eichel. However, Tkachuk said today that he “had a hard time believing” that Calgary would have been willing to part with him, supporting other reports today that Tkachuk was not on the table. Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams also stated that the report “was not accurate.” It would’ve been shocking to see the Flames part with Tkachuk, who’s entering the final season of a $7MM contract. The 23-year-old has four goals and six points through nine games this season.
PATRICK KANE AND JONATHAN TOEWS REVEAL WHEN THEY FOUND OUT ABOUT KYLE BEACH

With the results of the independent investigation into the sexual assault of a player in the Blackhawks organization back in 2010 having been released to the public, most everyone knows the horrifying details of a sexual assault that had taken place during the team's championship run. On Wednesday, former Blackhawks...
Report: Here's what Vegas gave up to land Jack Eichel in huge trade

Jack Eichel has said it would be "cool" to play for his hometown Boston Bruins one day, but that day is not today. The Vegas Golden Knights are acquiring the star center from the Buffalo Sabres in a massive trade, TSN's Darren Dreger reported Thursday morning. Here are the terms...
Dylan Larkin out against Canadiens due to personal reasons, Red Wings say

Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin will not participate in Tuesday night’s game against the Montreal Canadiens due to personal reasons, the team announced. The Red Wings are in Canada right now -- they played in Toronto on Saturday and play in Montreal on Tuesday. The team already is without forward Tyler Bertuzzi due to his unvaccinated status. Larkin’s absence means the team is now without 2/3 of its first line. Rookie Lucas Raymond has been playing on center Larkin’s wing.
ANTOINE ROUSSEL CALLS OUT JONATHAN TOEWS AFTER COMMENTS ABOUT KYLE BEACH

Kyle Beach's story has shocked everyone around the hockey world, and some of the comments that have been made about the former executives that covered it up have not been worded the best. After Jonathan Toews made his comments regarding the Kyle Beach story and some of the executives that were in charge at the time including Stan Bowman, many people were left wondering if he should still be one of the main leaders on the Chicago Blackhawks.
Montreal Canadiens: Marc Bergevin Definitely in Last Season with Habs

Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin is now in his 10th season in his current role with the Habs. He has certainly gone through some ups and downs at the helm of the Habs. The team surprisingly got back to the playoffs immediately after Bergevin arrived in 2013, made a run to the Eastern Conference Final in 2014 but also fell flat in the 2015-16 and 2017-18 seasons where much more success was expected.
Canadiens: Are The Playoffs Suddenly Out Of Reach?

When the Canadiens embarked on their improbable yet magical run to the Stanley Cup finals, the fans were disappointed for not winning it all, but the optimism surrounding this club was at an all-time high. Our captain was motivating his troops and played some of the best hockey of his...
Canadiens' Jake Evans: Out Tuesday

Evans (undisclosed) will not be available for Tuesday's contest in Seattle. Evans missed Montreal's game against the Sharks on Oct. 19 and it's unclear if this is a related issue. The 25-year-old has posted a minus-1 rating with eight hits in five games this season and is still searching for his first point. His next chance to suit up will be Thursday against San Jose.
Sharks' Jonathan Dahlen: Out of action due to protocols

Dahlen was placed in the COVID-19 protocols Saturday. Dahlen will not be available to play Saturday versus the Jets, and it's possible his absence could be longer pending further testing. The winger has five points through his first seven NHL games.
Canadiens' Mathieu Perreault: Out 2-3 weeks

Perreault will miss 2-3 weeks with an eye injury, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports. The nature of his injury is unclear, but he'll likely miss at least seven or eight games because of it. A more specific return date for Perreault should become available as his recovery progresses.
