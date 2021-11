The City of Summit is offering curbside leaf collection through Friday, December 3, or the first major snowstorm. The Division of Public Works will collect bagged leaves on regularly scheduled garbage pickup days. Leaves must be placed in biodegradable brown bags and placed at the curb. Leaves left at the curb after the last scheduled collection day will not be picked up and must be removed from the curb by the resident.

SUMMIT, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO