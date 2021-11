The latest installment of The Real Housewives franchise is already causing drama. Andy Cohen's announcement Monday on Today that a new version of the Bravo hit — the 11th! — will take place in Dubai was met with excitement. (The consensus seemed to be that the new cast in one of the richest countries in the world will make their counterparts in Beverly Hills look middle class.) Bravo labeled the show its first original international series in the soapy reality franchise. While no cast members were announced, social media was curious whether Caroline Stanbury, a cast member of the network's Ladies of London, would be involved, since she has a home in the city of Dubai.

WORLD ・ 5 DAYS AGO