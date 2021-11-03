CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Trine II Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing Of $360 Million Initial Public Offering

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

Trine II Acquisition Corp. ("Trine II"), a special purpose acquisition company, announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 36,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange and trade under the ticker symbol "TRAQ.U" beginning November 3, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share of Trine II and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share of Trine II at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols "TRAQ" and "TRAQ.WS," respectively.

Trine II is led by Leo Hindery, Jr., as chairman of the board of directors and Pierre M. Henry, as the Chief Executive Officer. Trine II is a newly organized blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or business combination with one or more businesses.

Morgan Stanley is serving as the sole book-running manager for this offering. Trine II has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to 5,400,000 additional units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any. The offering is expected to close on November 5, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus may be obtained from:

  • Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014.

The registration statement relating to the securities became effective on November 2, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the proposed initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the proposed initial public offering will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the initial public offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of Trine II, including those set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of Trine II's registration statement and preliminary prospectus relating to Trine II's initial public offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Copies are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Trine II undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211102006413/en/

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates DWSN, KRA, MNTV, FVCB, ESBK; Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:. Dawson Geophysical Company (DWSN) - Get Dawson Geophysical Company Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Wilks Brothers, LLC for $2.34 per share in cash. If you are a Dawson Geophysical shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Maxcom Informs Final Results

MEXICO CITY, Nov. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxcom Telecomunicaciones S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: MAXCOM A, OTC: MXMTY) ("Maxcom" or the "Company") informs that Transtelco Holding, Inc. (the "Offeror") announced yesterday the final results of the previously announced cash tender offer (the "Notes Offer") to purchase any and all of the 8% Senior Secured Notes due 2024 (the "Notes") issued by Maxcom and the solicitation of consents to amend the indenture governing the Notes (the "Consent Solicitation") to effect certain amendments (the "Proposed Amendments")to the indenture governing the Notes. The Notes Offer expired on November 5, 2021, under the previously announced extension.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

DocGo to Begin Trading on Nasdaq After Completing SPAC Merger

Mobile health services provider DocGo on Friday completed its business combination with special purpose acquisition company Motion Acquisition Corp. (MOTN) and will begin trading on Nasdaq Monday under the ticker DCGO. The SPAC merger implies an equity value of about $1.1 billion, according to the company's original announcement of the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Allbirds Announces Closing Of Initial Public Offering And Full Exercise Of Underwriters' Option To Purchase Additional Shares

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allbirds, Inc., a global lifestyle brand that innovates with naturally derived materials to make better footwear and apparel products in a better way, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 23,221,152 shares of its Class A common stock, including the full exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase an additional 3,028,845 shares of Class A common stock, at a price to the public of $15.00 per share. Allbirds sold 16,850,799 shares of Class A common stock, and certain of Allbirds' existing stockholders sold 6,370,353 shares of Class A common stock. Allbirds did not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by existing stockholders. The shares began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on November 3, 2021 under the ticker symbol "BIRD."
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leo Hindery
TheStreet

SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp. Announces The Separate Trading Of Its Class A Ordinary Shares And Warrants, Commencing November 8, 2021

SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp. (" SOAR" or the " Company") announced today that holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering of 23,000,000 units may elect to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units commencing on or about November 8, 2021. Class A ordinary shares and warrants that are separated will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols "FLYA" and "FLYA.WT," respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FLYA.U." No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Holders of the units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into the Class A ordinary shares and warrants.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

STEALTHGAS INC. Announces Filing Of Registration Statement Relating To Proposed Spin-Off Of Tanker Vessels

ATHENS, Greece, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StealthGas Inc. (GASS) - Get StealthGas Inc. Report (the "Company"), a ship-owning company primarily serving the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sector of the international shipping industry, today announced that, through a wholly-owned subsidiary, it has filed a registration statement on Form F-1 pursuant to the Securities Act of 1933 to effect a spin-off of its three product tankers and its aframax tanker. Imperial Petroleum Inc., the newly formed subsidiary that will act as the holding company for the four tanker vessels, has applied to have its common shares and 8.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares ("Series A Preferred Shares") listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market.
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

FAT Brands Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter Cash Dividend On Class A Common Stock And Class B Common Stock

Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. (FAT) - Get FAT Brands Inc. Report, a leading global franchising company and parent company of iconic brands including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Twin Peaks, Johnny Rockets and 10 other restaurant concepts, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared the Company's fiscal 2021 fourth quarter cash dividend of $0.13 per share on each outstanding share of Class A common stock and Class B common stock. The dividend is payable on December 1, 2021 to holders of record of Class A common stock and Class B common stock as of the close of business on November 17, 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Nextdoor, The Neighborhood Network, Soon To Become Publicly Traded Following The Close Of Its Merger With Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II

SAN FRANCISCO and MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nextdoor, Inc. ("Nextdoor"), the neighborhood network, and Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (Nasdaq: KVSB) ("KVSB"), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of Khosla Ventures, LLC ("Khosla Ventures"), today completed their previously announced transaction to take Nextdoor public. The combined company is expected to start trading on The New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") on November 8, 2021 under the new ticker symbol "KIND" for Nextdoor Class A common stock.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Initial Public Offering#Sec#Traq#Llc#Ny 10014
TheStreet

Vejii Announces Closing Of Vegan Essentials, Satisfaction Of Escrow Release Conditions And Commencement Of Trading On The CSE

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Vejii Holdings, Inc. (" Vejii" or the " Company") a North American online vegan marketplace, is pleased to announce the satisfaction of the escrow release conditions attached to its previously announced financing of special warrants (the " Special Warrants") and subscription receipts (the " Subscription Receipts") and the commencement of the trading of its common shares (the " Common Shares") on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the " CSE") under the symbol "VEJI" effective at market open on November 9, 2021. The CUSIP and ISIN attached to the Common Shares are 92262H102 and CA92262H1029, respectively.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Romeo Power Announces Timing Of Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results And Webcast

Romeo Power, Inc. ("Romeo Power" or the "Company") (RMO) , an energy technology leader delivering advanced electrification solutions for complex commercial vehicle applications, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Monday, November 15th. This release will be followed by a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

VM Hotel Acquisition Corp. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/. TORONTO, Nov. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - VM Hotel Acquisition Corp. (TSX: VMH.U) (TSX: VMH.WT.U) (" VMH") is reporting its financial results as of September 30, 2021 and for the three months and six months ended September 30, 2021. VMH's unaudited condensed interim financial statements have been filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") and may be viewed by shareholders and interested parties under VMH's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Grown Rogue Grants Options And Issues Shares

Grown Rogue International Inc.(" Grown Rogue" or the " Company") (CSE: GRIN) (OTC: GRUSF), a multi-state cannabis company with operations and assets in Oregon and Michigan, has announced that it has issued a total of 311,835 common shares. 151,875 common shares were issued to certain directors, consultants and employees of the Company relating to amounts owed for services rendered at an issue price of $0.16 per share. 159,960 common shares were issued to a consultant of the Company relating to amounts owed for services rendered at an issue price of $0.175 per share.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
TheStreet

Alpha Exploration Corporation Virtually Closes The Market

TORONTO, Nov. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Michael Hopley, President and Chief Executive Officer, Alpha Exploration Corporation, ("Alpha") (TSXV: ALEX) and his team joined Monica Hamm, Manager, Client Success, TMX Group, to celebrate the company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and close the market. Alpha is a company focused on...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Investors With Losses Exceeding $100K To Secure Counsel Before Important December 6 Deadline In Securities Class Action - NNOX

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) - Get Nano X Imaging LTD Report between June 17, 2021 and August 18, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important December 6, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline. SO WHAT:...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Lingo Media Plans To File A Form 15F To Deregister In The US Under The 1934 Securities Exchange Act

TORONTO, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Lingo Media Corporation (TSX-V: LM) (OTC: LMDCF) (FSE: LIMA) (" Lingo Media") an EdTech company that is 'Building a multilingual world' through innovative online and print-based technologies and solutions, announces its intention to file a Form 15F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC") to terminate the registration of all classes of its registered securities under Section 12(g) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the " Exchange Act"), as well as to terminate its reporting obligations under the Exchange Act. As a result of filing the Form 15F, Lingo Media's obligations to file reports under the Exchange Act will be suspended immediately and are expected to terminate 90 days after the filing, barring any objection by the SEC.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC Is Investigating Proposed Acquisition Of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MNR) - Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation Class A Report and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) - Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Report. Stockholders will receive $21.00 for each share of Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $4 billion and is expected to close in the first half of 2022.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Goodbaby International Holdings Limited Announces Revenue Performance For The Nine Months Ended 30 September 2021

HONG KONG, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodbaby International Holdings Limited ("Goodbaby International" or the "Company", HKEX stock code: 1086, together with its subsidiaries, the " Group"), a globally leading parenting products company, today announced its unaudited revenue performance for the nine months ended 30 September 2021 (the " Period"). The Group recorded revenue of approximately HK$7,112.0 million, representing an increase of 19.5% year-on-year (YoY) (14.3% growth on a constant currency basis).
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

NerdWallet shares soar 48% in trading debut

Shares of personal finance website NerdWallet Inc. soared 48% in their trading debut Thursday, after the company's initial public offering priced at $18 a share, the midpoint of its proposed $17 to $19 range. The company sold 7.25 million shares to raise $130.5 million. With 64.7 million shares expected to be outstanding after the deal, the company's valuation is $1.2 billion. The stock is trading on Nasdaq later Thursday under the ticker "NRDS." Morgan Stanley was lead underwriter in a syndicate of eight banks.
STOCKS
TheStreet

BioRestorative Therapies Prices $23 Million Public Offering And Uplisting To The Nasdaq Capital Market

Common stock will begin trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "BRTX" November 5, 2021. MELVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: BRTX), a life sciences company focused on adult stem cell-based therapies, today announced the pricing of the underwritten public offering of 2,300,000 units, each consisting of one share of its common stock and a warrant to purchase one share of its common stock at a per unit price of $10.00. The warrants have a per share exercise price of $10.00, are exercisable immediately, and expire five years from the date of issuance. The aggregate gross proceeds from the offering are expected to total $23 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company and without giving effect to proceeds from any subsequent exercise of warrants.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketWatch

NerdWallet IPO prices at $18 a share, midpoint of proposed range

Personal finance website NerdWallet Inc. said its initial public offering priced at $18 a share, the midpoint of its proposed $17 to $19 range. The company sold 7.25 million shares to raise $130.5 million. With 64.7 million shares expected to be outstanding after the deal, the company's valuation is $1.2 billion. The stock will trade on Nasdaq later Thursday under the ticker "NRDS," with Morgan Stanley leading a syndicate of eight banks.
MARKETS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
64K+
Post
237K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy