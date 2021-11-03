CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin

Ikechi Nwabuisi, Founder Of TRiBL, Named To Top 100 Most Influential People Of African Descent

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

ATLANTA, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ikechi Nwabuisi, a Nigerian-American and the founder and CEO @ TRiBL, a messaging app for Pan-African commerce, has been named to the Top 100 Most Influential People of African Descent.

As part of the United Nations' International Decade of People of African Descent, Nwabuisi joins a prestigious list of global leaders in the coveted 'Under 40' category which recognizes him for his success and innovation.

"This is a great honor," Nwabuisi said. "I'm proud to be included as part of group of individuals who are committed to making a difference not only in their communities, but around the world."

Nwabuisi's app, TRiBL, is an all-in-one crypto platform that uses a Discord-meets-CashApp-like experience to pool money and streamline commerce within Black communities across the U.S., Nigeria and more. The company has partnered with VISA and crypto firms Circle Internet Financial and Paxos Brokerage Firm to enable interoperable exchange of digital currencies worldwide.

As part of the platform's on-going expansion, Nwabuisi is helping investor clubs build community and collect funds on a subscription basis - whatever the frequency. "Today, we are most interested in investor clubs across real estate, tech/crypto, and finance," he said. "Our goal is to build generational wealth and passive income for members of the community."

Nwabuisi already has lined up several investor club, including Tribe LA - Real Estate Group, Black NFT Art - NFT Group, Break the Box - Real Estate Group, Crypto Club - Crypto Group. These clubs, and all the new ones, receive exclusive access to trusted financial communities and social payments. Money pooling channels that help you save, lend, and invest with community.

Added Nwabuisi, "These investor clubs are pooling money to combat institutional inequities. These money pools will help people buy homes, invest in startups, support Black-owned businesses and so much more."

Along with building Black wealth, Nwabuisi wants to educator Blacks about cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin will be the key driver for commerce on the internet, Nwabuisi said. Black communities dominate the internet, and Bitcoin will be the tool for them to best monetize their dominance globally. There will be increasing efforts to create, store, and transfer wealth across the internet. The good news also is that Bitcoin is a great way to store and grow wealth. Stablecoin is an effective way to store and transfer wealth (combats inflation because it's benchmarked to the dollars). And NFTs are a great way to create, store, and transfer wealth (digital art). Tracking ownership, authenticity, and rights is another advantage of NFTs.

To learn more and set up interviews with Nwabuisi, contact Neil Foote, Foote Communications, neil@neilfoote.com, 214.448.3765.

About TRiBL

TRiBL is an all-in-one crypto platform that uses a Discord-meets-CashApp-like experience to pool money and streamline commerce within Black communities across the U.S., Nigeria and more. The company has partnered with VISA and crypto firms Circle Internet Financial and Paxos Brokerage Firm to enable interoperable exchange of digital currencies worldwide.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ikechi-nwabuisi-founder-of-tribl-named-to-top-100-most-influential-people-of-african-descent-301414838.html

SOURCE TRiBL

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

The President of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan and Merck Foundation CEO, Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej Recognized as One of 100 Most Influential African Women 2021

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2021-- Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and President of Merck Foundation More Than a Mother has been featured in the list of 100 Most Influential African Women 2021, released by ‘Be a Girl’ Initiative, for the second consecutive year. Avance Media, through its girls’ empowerment project, ‘Be A Girl’, launches this annual publication to highlight and celebrate the astounding accomplishments of 100 women from Africa. She has been recognized for her efforts to transform patient care in Africa, breaking the infertility stigma through her poignant ‘More Than a Mother’ campaign and to empower girls in education so that they can reach their potential and pursue their dreams through ‘Educating Linda’ program.
EDUCATION
TheStreet

Mary Federau Named To The Women's Executive Network 2021 Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100 List

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - The 2021 Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Award Winners list has been released by the Women's Executive Network, recognizing outstanding women across Canada who advocate for workforce diversity and inspire tomorrow's leaders. Mattamy Asset Management is extremely proud to announce that Mary Federau, the organization's Executive Vice President, has been named to this prestigious list for the first time.
ECONOMY
ambcrypto.com

Cardano’s partnership with Ethiopia named among 2021’s ‘most influential’

The Cardano network has garnered the interest of many cryptocurrency enthusiasts. Thanks to not only its network upgrades, but also the vast use cases it keeps trying to employ within its blockchain. The network’s increasing interest in Africa is especially notable since it first began to venture into the continent earlier this year.
EDUCATION
TheStreet

Rick Harvey Named One Of Savoy Magazine's Most Influential Black Corporate Directors For 2021

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Graybar, a leading distributor of electrical, communications and data networking products and provider of related supply chain management and logistics services, today announced that Rick Harvey, District Vice President for Graybar's New York District and a member of Graybar's Board of Directors, has been named one of Savoy Magazine's Most Influential Black Corporate Directors for 2021.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#African Descent#Real Estate#Nigerian#Pan African#Tribl#Visa#Circle Internet Financial#Paxos Brokerage Firm
Times Union

LinkedIn Top Voices Sustainability: These are the most influential voices on green issues

We are at a critical point for the health of our planet where staying informed about best practices to achieve a positive impact is essential to reverse problems such as global warming, deforestation and ocean pollution. Given this situation, LinkedIn announces the first edition of its LinkedIn Top Voices Sustainability list, where it recognizes those users who stand out on the platform for generating valuable conversations and sharing their knowledge about the importance of caring for our planet.
ENVIRONMENT
Thrive Global

The Most Influential Business Women From Around The World

It wasn’t long ago that possibilities for women were severely restricted. Executive and managerial roles were reserved for men, whereas female employees could only aspire to second-class positions. However, with the advancement of gender equality, women are finally being offered the possibility to showcase their qualities as leaders and directors too.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

ASI Names 2021's Most Powerful People In Promotional Products Industry

TREVOSE, Pa., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Advertising Specialty Institute ® (ASI), the largest education, media and marketing organization serving the $20.7 billion promotional products industry, today announced the annual Power 50 list of the industry's most influential executives. Phil Koosed, founder of BAMKO and chief strategy officer of its parent company, Superior Group of Companies, was named No. 1 among the industry's most powerful people.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Windstream Named to Newsweek’s Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces For 2021

Windstream ranked as #63 among 100 U.S. companies recognized for employee sentiment and satisfaction. Windstream has been named to Newsweek’s Most Loved Workplaces list for 2021, ranking at #63 among the top 100 companies recognized for employee happiness and satisfaction at work. Produced in collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark research company, the Newsweek list results were determined after surveying more than 800,000 employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from 50 to more than 10,000.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
Place
Africa
cdcgamingreports.com

FireKeepers Casino CEO named one of the 100 most influential women in Michigan

FireKeepers Casino Hotel’s announced its CEO Kathy George was selected as one of the most influential women in Michigan for 2021. Kathy was named on Crain’s Detroit Business’s 100 Most Influential Women of 2021. The announcement was made earlier this week and soon followed by a public release of congratulations...
MICHIGAN STATE
southlakessentinel.com

American Employees Have Had Enough

All across America, employers are losing workers and are unable to find employees to replace them. In the midst of the pandemic, employers have been pushing their employees to their limits, and the employees have finally had enough. The Bureau of Labor reported as of Thursday, October 14th, there was...
LABOR ISSUES
theeastcountygazette.com

Elon Musk to donate $250 billion for reparations to African Americans in U.S.”

Elon Musk’s capital is significant, and this week Forbes classified him as the greatest person worth more than $300 billion. But he isn’t delivering most of it continuously to a single case. A viral Instagram post states, “Elon Musk to grant $250 billion for payments to African Americans in the U.S.”
ADVOCACY
wmleader.com

‘No more boosters:’ WHO chief blasts coronavirus vaccine distribution inequality

Analysis-Country by country, scientists eye beginning of an end to the COVID-19 pandemic. As the devastating Delta variant surge eases in many regions of the world, scientists are charting when, and where, COVID-19 will transition to an endemic disease in 2022 and beyond, according to Reuters interviews with over a dozen leading disease experts. They expect that the first countries to emerge from the pandemic will have had some combination of high rates of vaccination and natural immunity among people who were infected with the coronavirus, such as the United States, the UK, Portugal and India. “We think between now and the end of 2022, this is the point where we get control over this virus … where we can significantly reduce severe disease and death,” Maria Van Kerkhove, an epidemiologist leading the World Health Organization’s (WHO) COVID-19 response, told Reuters.
PHARMACEUTICALS
24/7 Wall St.

This Country Has The Highest Inflation In The World

Inflation has become a problem in America after a decade of relatively slow growth in the prices of most items Americans buy frequently. New data show that the inflation rate in the U.S.  has picked up and has reached 5.4% The new University of Michigan Survey of Consumers showed inflation uncertainty reached a four-decade high. […]
BUSINESS
Washington Post

New York City cuts vaccine mandate deal with unions

The Washington Post is providing this news free to all readers as a public service. New York City said Thursday that it had reached an agreement with at least four unions representing some 75,000 city employees to establish rules about how workers can apply for medical or religious exemptions to the city’s coronavirus vaccine mandate.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hollywood Gossip

Ariela Weinberg Heads to Kenya: Has Biniyam Already Ghosted Her?

When Ariela Weinberg told Biniyam Shibre that she would never return to Ethiopia, she meant it. It wasn't solely because Biniyam cheated while their baby got surgery, though that was a huge factor. Ari warned him that to get their relationship back on track, they would need to move to...
WORLD
techstartups.com

Microsoft founder Bill Gates warns of bioterrorist attacks that could millions; urges world leaders to use “germ games” to prepare for them

Back in February, we wrote about Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates after he warned that bioterrorism and climate change are the next biggest threats facing humanity. Gates warned that “somebody who wants to cause damage could engineer a virus. So that means the chance of running into this is more than just the naturally caused epidemics like the current one.”
SCIENCE
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
64K+
Post
237K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy