New York elects Eric Adams as its second Black mayor

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor-Elect Eric Adams is pledging to accept his first three paychecks in Bitcoin. It’s a push to court cryptocurrency businesses in New York City. On Twitter Thursday, Adams responded to Miami’s mayor, who vowed to become the first American politician to accept part of their salary in Bitcoin. In New York we always go big, so I’m going to take my first THREE paychecks in Bitcoin when I become mayor. NYC is going to be the center of the cryptocurrency industry and other fast-growing, innovative industries! Just wait! — Eric Adams (@ericadamsfornyc) November 4, 2021 Adams says he’ll do it for his first three paychecks, predicting, “New York City is going to be the center of the cryptocurrency industry.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO