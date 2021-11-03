CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York elects Eric Adams as its second Black mayor

Mayor-Elect Eric Adams Pledges To Accept First Paychecks In Bitcoin

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor-Elect Eric Adams is pledging to accept his first three paychecks in Bitcoin. It’s a push to court cryptocurrency businesses in New York City. On Twitter Thursday, Adams responded to Miami’s mayor, who vowed to become the first American politician to accept part of their salary in Bitcoin. In New York we always go big, so I’m going to take my first THREE paychecks in Bitcoin when I become mayor. NYC is going to be the center of the cryptocurrency industry and other fast-growing, innovative industries! Just wait! — Eric Adams (@ericadamsfornyc) November 4, 2021 Adams says he’ll do it for his first three paychecks, predicting, “New York City is going to be the center of the cryptocurrency industry.”
Remember when liberals claimed the California recall gave them a national election strategy?

After Republicans dominated Virginia’s elections and nearly brought down the Democratic governor of New Jersey, it’s worth revisiting the rather silly takeaways many liberals had after the California recall election. You may recall that after California Gov. Gavin Newsom resoundingly defeated the recall attempt against him, several liberals decided Newsom...
New York City cuts vaccine mandate deal with unions

The Washington Post is providing this news free to all readers as a public service. New York City said Thursday that it had reached an agreement with at least four unions representing some 75,000 city employees to establish rules about how workers can apply for medical or religious exemptions to the city’s coronavirus vaccine mandate.
Exhibit Shines Light On Difficult Journey Through NYC Shelter System For Those Experiencing Homelessness

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Nearly one in 100 people in New York City is currently experiencing homelessness. Many of us have no idea what it’s like trying to navigate the shelter system in the search for permanent housing. CBS2’s Jessica Moore spoke to Shamaya Morris, a woman who has been through it all and has advice on how to improve what she calls a failing system. “It’s been me plenty of times and I can say you do not want it to be you,” Morris said. She knows the desperate cycle of homelessness in New York City all too well. “I feel so heartbroken because...
Report Shows San Diego is ‘Worst Place’ in US for Black Renters

An October 12 report by Zillow, the online real estate marketplace, has revealed that San Diego is the ‘worst’ place in the country for Black renters. San Diego’s Black renters spend more than half (52.6 percent) of their income on rent and are the most rent-burdened racial group, compared to Latino and Asian households. For a household to be considered rent-burdened, they must spend 30 percent of their income on rent; by this definition, most Black households are considered rent and cost burdened.
New York City Apartment Slated to Sell for $66.5 Million

A new construction penthouse on Manhattan’s Upper East Side has gone into contract for $66.5 million, according to the developer. The buyer is combining the top two units at the Bellemont condominium at 1165 Madison Avenue, according to Miki Naftali, chairman and CEO of Naftali Group, the building’s developer. The completed unit will comprise four full-floors spanning roughly 13,000 square feet, plus approximately 2,300 square feet of outdoor space, he said.
New York City Eager To Welcome Back International Tourists As Recovery From Pandemic Continues

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — International tourists will soon be flocking to our shores, and New York City is eager to welcome them back. As CBS2’s Kevin Rincon reports, hotels in the city have started to see an influx of people. The line inside the Hyatt Grand Central was long Friday, and the rooms are almost sold out. “To see the life back in New York City in Midtown right now is very exciting,” said Joe Gaeta, area director of sales and marketing at Hyatt. Most people at the hotel are from the Tri-State Area, but that’ll change as the United States opens its...
Pittsburgh announced to host meeting of world’s energy ministers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Energy ministers from around the world will gather in Pittsburgh next year, the U.S. Department of Energy said Thursday, as nations meet to collaborate on ways to advance clean energy and fight climate change. The 31 nations involved in the three-day Clean Energy Ministerial and the ministerial for Mission Innovation next […]
Public evaluation of a public job: Baltimore IG has a great idea | COMMENTARY

Baltimore City Inspector General Isabel Mercedes Cumming has been playing something of a cat-and-mouse game with City Hall in recent weeks. Worried that Mayor Brandon Scott, Council President Nick Mosby and others in elected office might be interested in curbing her watchdog role through a suddenly-energized oversight board of mostly political appointees, Ms. Cumming formally requested that ...
New York Mayor-elect Eric Adams to ‘revisit’ vaccine mandate

The Washington Post is providing this news free to all readers as a public service. Eric Adams, who was just elected the next mayor of New York, is jumping into the hot-button topic of coronavirus vaccine mandates — saying he plans to review the requirements now in place for municipal workers, which have been unpopular among some unions representing the city’s firefighters and police officials.
