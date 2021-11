AMES — It was never going to be an easy path for the Iowa State soccer team, as the 2021 season went the full distance, but ended in a tough defeat. The Cyclones' Big 12 Tournament campaign ended at the first hurdle on Sunday, as they fell to No. 8 TCU 3-2 on penalty kicks. With the shootout knotted up at 2-2, Freshman Meghan Carl and Senior Taylor Bee both missed their chances from the spot, leading to TCU Senior Brandi Peterson sealing her team's win by converting from 12 yards out.

IOWA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO