Kim Kardashian 'intrigued' by Pete Davidson following theme park outing: report

By Nate Day
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKim Kardashian is keen on Pete Davidson. Rumors of a romance between the two have swirled for a few days now after they were spotted holding hands on a ride at Knott’s Scary Farm in Southern California over the weekend. Now, it seems a relationship may be in the...

HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Reveals The Meanest Thing Her Daughter North Has Ever Said To Her

Kim Kardashian opened up about some of her parenting decisions in a recent ‘Mom Confessions’ video from ‘Bubble.’. Kids really do say some of the darnedest things, no matter who you are! Kim Kardashian, 40, opened up about the “meanest thing” that her oldest daughter North West, 8, has ever said to her in a clip from Bubble’s “Mom Confessions” posted on Tuesday October 12. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s little one attempts to clap back at her mom are mostly insults directed at her interior design choices!
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
wonderwall.com

Kate Beckinsale sheds light on her ex Pete Davidson's mysterious appeal, plus more news

Kate Beckinsale reacts to post about ex Pete Davidson's appeal. For the third night in less than a week, Pete Davidson was spotted out with Kim Kardashian West on Nov. 3, fueling rumors he and the recent "SNL" host are more than just friends. Meanwhile, the internet is quite literally all atwitter with what Pete and Kim's rumored romance can tell us about the gravitational pull Pete seems to have when it comes to women in Hollywood. "What if god came down to earth and just dated Pete Davidson," one Twitter user joked after photos surfaced that showed Kim clutching the 27-year-old's hand. "We need everybody to stop dating Pete Davidson til we figure out what's going on," another determined. One person who's decidedly not trying to unravel Pete's lady-magnet mystery? That would be Kate Beckinsale, who waded into the Pete-dating pond in 2019. This week, Kate spotted — and liked — a Nov. 2 tweet from writer Kristen Mulrooney that read: "I love how every time Pete Davidson starts dating another beautiful celebrity everyone's like 'w** is happening how did he do this what is this mystery???' and everybody refuses to entertain the possibility that he might have a nice personality." In addition to Kate, Pete's apparently nice personality has also earned him relationships with the likes of Ariana Grande, Phoebe Dynevor, Kaia Gerber, Margaret Qualley and Cazzie David in recent years.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

North West Hilariously Dances To Kim Kardashian’s ‘SNL’ Rap As She Celebrates Mom’s 41st Birthday

Kim Kardashian spent part of her 41st birthday watching her 8-year-old daughter show off some epic dance moves to Kim’s ‘SNL’ rap skit. Kim Kardashian may have been the birthday girl on October 21, but it was her daughter North West, 8, who was the true star of the evening. In the late hours of her 41st birthday, Kim shared an adorable video on her Instagram Stories of an at-home “party” that her children — which include North, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 — threw for the SKIMS founder. In the footage, video of Kim’s “Ladies Night Song” skit from her Oct. 10 appearance on Saturday Night Live played on a massive screen, as North had a burst of energy and began busting out some epic dance moves to her mom’s rapping.
THEATER & DANCE
HuffingtonPost

Kim Kardashian Says North West Drags Their House When She's Mad: It's 'So Ugly'

Kids say the darndest things when their parents have an absurdly minimalistic aesthetic. Kim Kardashian revealed in a recent episode of Ellen Degeneres’ digital series “Mom Confessions” that her and Kanye West’s 8-year-old daughter North is not a fan of their home’s decor. The 40-year-old reality star was asked during...
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Welcome to the Fam! The Kardashian-Jenners React to Kourtney and Travis Barker’s Engagement News

Cheers to the happy couple! The Kardashian-Jenner family, including Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, were thrilled by the news that sister Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Travis Barker got engaged. The Blink-182 drummer, 45, proposed to the Poosh.com founder, 42, on Sunday, October 17. “Forever,” Kourtney captioned the pair’s announcement via...
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Kanye West makes public declaration for Kim Kardashian: 'I want us to be together'

Kanye West has made a public declaration about his relationship with former wife Kim Kardashian, saying that he still wants them to be together. The Yeezy founder also made claims about their high profile divorce, saying that he has never actually seen the papers and that the pair are still married, despite Kim filing for divorce back in February of this year.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Scott Disick Spotted Out With Kardashian Family After Alleged DM Scandal

Scott Disick still seems close with the Kardashian family following his alleged DM scandal involving his ex, Kourtney Kardashian. Early Sunday morning after Kim Kardashian West's hosting gig on Saturday Night Live, the father of three was spotted attending the show's after-party with Khloe Kardashian on his arm. Scott wore...
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Tab

Just a roundup of every single woman Pete Davidson has been romantically linked to

Over the years certain male celebrities have been notorious for dating a LOT of fellow female celebrities. Think of Leonardo DiCaprio or John Mayer, they’re talented, successful men so it’s no wonder they’ve managed to date plenty of women. But their time is over and now the man that every female celebrity seems to be linked to is the one and only Pete Davidson.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

How Pete Davidson's ex Kate Beckinsale reacted to Kim Kardashian dating rumours

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian have been the subject of plenty a dating rumour as of late - and Pete's ex Kate Beckinsale has now publicly reacted to all the speculation. To recap, romance rumours first arose when Kim and Pete were spotted holding hands earlier this week. Since then, the pair have reportedly been on an actual date, with sources revealing that Kim is "really enjoying hanging out" with Pete.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama, Son Landon Have Sweet Reactions to Dad’s Engagement to Kourtney Kardashian

Congratulations from his kids! Travis Barker’s teenage son and daughter reacted to his and Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement on Sunday, October 17. When the Poosh creator, 42, posted a photo of the Blink-182 member’s proposal, captioned, “Forever,” Barker’s daughter, Alabama wrote, “Love u guys.”. As for the musician’s son, Landon, the...
RELATIONSHIPS
Vogue

Is Dating Pete Davidson A Hollywood Rite Of Passage?

Kim Kardashian was photographed holding hands with Pete Davidson on Friday while riding a rollercoaster at Knott’s Scary Farm in California, and now the world is left to wonder: Is the comic and originator of B.D.E. Kardashian’s rebound after her divorce from Kanye West? Did sparks fly when Kardashian recently hosted Saturday Night Live and kissed Davidson in an Aladdin-themed skit? Is hosting SNL an on-ramp for dating Davidson, who also met his eventual ex-fiancée Ariana Grande when she hosted in 2018? But mainly: Has cosying up to Davidson become a rite of passage for Hollywood women of all ages and sectors of the industry? That’s a rhetorical question.
CELEBRITIES

