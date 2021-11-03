CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Gap Band Founder Ronnie Wilson Dead At 73

By Sha Be Allah
thesource.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a report from TMZ, co-founder of the legendary Gap Band and older brother of Charlie Wilson was found ead at his home in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He was 73 years old....

thesource.com

Comments / 60

"I'm just saying"!
3d ago

You just dropped the bomb on me!! 😥... R.I.P Mr Wilson... my condolences to the family... One of my favorite r&b groups!!!

Reply
9
Guest
3d ago

Oh no I am sorry to hear this. I Loved The Gap Band.My Heartfelt Condolences to Charlie Wilson,and the rest of the Family.

Reply
4
News On 6

Influential Tulsa Musician Ronnie Wilson Dies At 73

A Tulsa musician who was a founding member of one of the most influential funk bands in the world has died. Ronnie Wilson's family says he died peacefully on Tuesday with his wife Linda by his side. Wilson founded the GAP band in the 60s, which is short for "Greenwood-Archer-Pine."
TULSA, OK
