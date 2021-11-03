The Gap Band Founder Ronnie Wilson Dead At 73
According to a report from TMZ, co-founder of the legendary Gap Band and older brother of Charlie Wilson was found ead at his home in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He was 73 years old....thesource.com
You just dropped the bomb on me!! 😥... R.I.P Mr Wilson... my condolences to the family... One of my favorite r&b groups!!!
Oh no I am sorry to hear this. I Loved The Gap Band.My Heartfelt Condolences to Charlie Wilson,and the rest of the Family.
