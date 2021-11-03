CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Landslide kills 11 in southern Colombia, others missing

By Syndicated Content
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOGOTA (Reuters) – A landslide in Colombia’s Narino province, close to the border with Ecuador, has killed 11 people, the country’s disaster relief agency (UNGRD) said on Tuesday, adding that dozens more were hurt or missing....

