Landslide kills 11 in southern Colombia, others missing

A well known disability activist has reportedly died from complications associated with the loss of her custom wheelchair, which was destroyed during a United Airlines flight.Engracia Figueroa, 51, was admitted to an ICU unit about two weeks ago and according to Hand in Hand, a US-wide network advocating for dignified working conditions, died on Sunday. United Airlines allegedly destroyed her custom-made wheelchair during a flight from Washington DC to California, her home. It was damaged in the cargo-hold. Despite having a spinal cord injury and left leg amputation, Ms Figueroa was allegedly forced to wait five hours after landing...

