Ahead of a game on April 23, 2021, Jonathan Drouin knew he wouldn’t be able to help his team win that night. He told the Montreal Canadiens’ training staff that he hadn’t slept for days, and took himself off the ice. He didn’t play another regular-season game, and was out for the entirety of the team’s run to the Stanley Cup Final. He sat down for an interview ahead of the new season to discuss his struggles with and recovery from anxiety, sharing his story and letting everyone know he was feeling better and ready to play.

