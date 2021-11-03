CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kings' Richaun Holmes: Returns Tuesday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Holmes (knee) returned to Tuesday's game against the Jazz, Jason Anderson of...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sacramento Bee

NBA fines Kings center Richaun Holmes $15,000 for throwing headband in win over Pelicans

The NBA has fined Kings center Richaun Holmes for firing his headband into the stands in frustration after being called for a foul during Wednesday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Byron Spruell, the NBA’s president of league operations, announced Thursday the league had fined Holmes $15,000. The incident occurred...
NBA
NBC Sports

Haliburton, Holmes break down 'special' Kings connection

Tyrese Haliburton's NBA career has gotten off to a strong start, as the former Kings No. 12 overall draft pick finished fourth in rookie of the year voting and so far has been an integral part of the team's 3-2 start to the season. Haliburton ended up with eight assists...
NBA
ABC10

Kings make 22 3s, Holmes star in 140-110 win over Hornets

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Richaun Holmes had 23 points and a career-best 20 rebounds and the Sacramento Kings made a franchise-record 22 3-pointers in a 140-110 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night. Holmes shot 9 of 12 from the floor and had two assist just two nights after...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richaun Holmes
nbcsportsedge.com

Richaun Holmes dominates Charlotte

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Friday's nine-game slate offered up some serious blowouts, but there were also...
NBA
firstsportz.com

Watch: Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart Fight during Nets vs Pistons Clash

Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart fight was one of the most looked upon moments from the Nets vs Pistons most recent clash. With game being as tight and as compact as it was, Nets’ big man Blake Griffin and Pistons’ Center Isaiah Stewart were almost on the verge of throwing hands at one another, but it seemed like after the initial contact the former player decided to pull out of the action, giving more importance of his presence on the court.
NBA
SFGate

In bombshell ESPN report, Warriors coach Steve Kerr had a choice. He chose to defend Suns owner Robert Sarver.

Steve Kerr knew billionaire Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob for at least 20 years when Lacob offered him the team's head coaching position. But that's not Kerr's only extra-rich buddy. He's also friends, or at least friendly with, fellow University of Arizona alumus Robert Sarver, the owner of the Phoenix Suns. In the early 2000s, Kerr introduced Sarver to then-commissioner David Stern and put in a good word for him. Sarver became majority owner in 2004, and Kerr snagged a minority ownership stake. A few years later, Sarver further returned the favor and hired Kerr as Phoenix's general manager. Kerr left three years later; rumors of a falling out with Sarver were never substantiated, but certainly seemed (and still seem) plausible.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pelicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Friday’s Ben Simmons News

On Friday afternoon, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski revealed the latest on the Ben Simmons saga in Philadelphia. According to Woj’s new report, the 76ers fined Simmons $360,000 for missing Thursday night’s game against the Detroit Pistons. The team reportedly plans to keep fining Simmons “until he cooperates with team physicians on his mental health issues and fulfills other basketball-related obligations.”
NBA
chatsports.com

Preview: Hawks look to move to 2-0 vs. Cavaliers

The Atlanta Hawks will be on the road Saturday evening for a matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Hawks will look to move to 2-0 on the young season vs. Cleveland after their season opening win vs. the Dallas Mavericks Thursday, who will be on a back-to-back following their loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy