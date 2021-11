The Vegas Golden Knights know there’s no need to panic. The last time they lost two of their first three games, they went on to drop four of five before turning things around for a 93-point finish and a playoff spot in 2018-19. Of course, having to lean on Jake Leschyshyn and Jonas Rondbjerg as injuries mount is not an ideal way to start the campaign.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO