Republican Mike Carey wins Ohio's 15th District with promise to fight Democrats' 'radical agenda'

G OP candidate Mike Carey emerged victorious in the heavily Republican 15th Congressional District of Ohio on Tuesday against Democratic opponent Allison Russo.

Carey, a military veteran and lobbyist in the coal industry, led Russo with 54.7% of the vote as of 9:37 p.m., at which time NBC News projected him to be the winner, claiming the vacant district that includes parts of Columbus and nearby communities.

As a lawmaker, Carey said he plans to "work with Republicans, Democrats, and independents" in order to fight the "radical agenda being pushed by Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi," according to the Columbus Dispatch .

LOCAL ISSUES, SCHOOL BOARDS HEADLINE ELECTION DAY FOR OHIO VOTERS

Prior to the election, Carey was favored to win in the red district, which went for former President Donald Trump by 14 points in the November 2020 election.

Russo is a member of the Ohio House of Representatives who has scored bipartisan victories on legislation focused on child and mental health issues, and she told the Columbus Dispatch's editorial board that she planned to engage with "colleagues across the aisle" in an effort to find consensus in Congress.

Carey was endorsed by Trump in June, which gave him a bump in a crowded Republican primary, and the former president held a get-out-the-vote telerally in support of him.

"Numerous candidates in the Great State of Ohio, running in Congressional District 15, are saying that I am supporting them, when in actuality, I don't know them, and don't even know who they are," Trump wrote in his statement, encouraging people to support Carey. "But I do know who Mike Carey is — I know a lot about him, and it is all good. Mike Carey is the only one who has my Endorsement and he's the one I feel will do the best job for Ohio, and for the United States."

Republican Rep. Steve Stivers, who previously represented the district, announced this year that he was leaving office to become president and CEO of Ohio's Chamber of Commerce.

