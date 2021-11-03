CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Gingrich: McAuliffe ran for governor on a national strategy

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 4 days ago

video.foxnews.com

Fox News

Trump-Russia dossier source arrested for lying

POTUS
#Fox News Network#Llc
Shore News Network

McAuliffe Spent $100K On Fake News Ads During Governor’s Race

Democratic Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe spent over $100,000 on fake news advertising during his campaign, Fox News reported Wednesday. McAuliffe’s campaign purportedly used a Facebook page with a name similar to a local news outlet to link to third-party websites which promote Democratic candidates but give the appearance of being legitimate news websites, according to Fox.
ELECTIONS
washingtoninformer.com

Obama Stumps for McAuliffe in Tightening Va. Governor’s Race

With less than two weeks before Virginia voters flock to the polls to select the state’s next governor, Democratic hopeful Terry McAuliffe got a big boost Saturday from former President Barack Obama, who hit the trail for the party candidate suddenly in a neck-and-neck race with GOP foe Glenn Youngkin.
VIRGINIA STATE
News Break
Washington Times

Youngkin vs. McAuliffe: Two opposing strategies

Virginia was supposed to be a solid blue state. Joe Biden carried it by 10 points. Since 2013, Democrats have won 13 straight statewide elections. Terry McAuliffe is a former governor who started this race with a massive name recognition advantage and presumably a substantial advantage in knowledge about state government.
ELECTIONS
New York Post

McAuliffe laments number of white teachers ahead of Va. governor vote

Democratic Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe called for the commonwealth to “diversify” its teacher base, complaining that too many educators there are white. McAuliffe, during a Sunday rally in Richmond, promised to create a program apparently aimed at attracting non-white teachers should he win Tuesday’s closely contested election. “We’ve got...
VIRGINIA STATE
wfirnews.com

McAuliffe concedes and congratulates Governor-elect Youngkin

Statement from Terry McAuliffe’s campaign: While last night we came up short, I am proud that we spent this campaign fighting for the values we so deeply believe in. We must protect Virginia’s great public schools and invest in our students. We must protect affordable health care coverage, raise the minimum wage faster, and expand paid leave so working families have a fighting shot. We must protect voting rights, protect a woman’s right to choose, and, above all else, we must protect our democracy. While there will be setbacks along the way, I am confident that the long term path of Virginia is toward inclusion, openness and tolerance for all. Congratulations to Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin on his victory. I hope Virginians will join me in wishing the best to him and his family. I would like to thank my wife Dorothy, my family, and my incredible campaign team for their tireless efforts and dedication over these past eleven months. And to all of my supporters across Virginia who knocked on millions of doors, made countless phone calls, and talked to their family, friends and neighbors: I am eternally grateful that you joined me on this journey to move Virginia forward. Serving as Virginia’s 72nd governor was the highest honor of my life, and I will never stop fighting to make our Commonwealth stronger and brighter for all.
POLITICS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich endorses Lee Zeldin for New York governor

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich on Thursday endorsed Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin's campaign for governor, calling it a "historic opportunity" the state. "This historic American state can finally get a leader who will lower its record-high taxes, who is small-business oriented, who will create jobs, and who stands with police!" Gingrich said in a statement. "That’s why I am proud to wholeheartedly support Lee in his mission to Save New York once and for all. This patriot, veteran, proven leader, family man, and lifelong New Yorker has been working tirelessly to WIN next year, traveling all across the state to every single county over and over again.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

House passes $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill

CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Dems present a 'fake' infrastructure bill: Banks

MARKETS
Fox News

Dan Bongino provides roadmap for Republican candidates in Democrat-leaning states

Dan Bongino gave Republicans a road map for winning in Democrat-leaning states Saturday on "Unfiltered with Dan Bongino." DAN BONGINO: Again, folks. Action changes the world, not just talk. Talk is cheap. Action matters. Doing matters. But it’s not just about taking action. It’s about taking smart action. The model for red state candidates running in blue states is now crystal clear. Just a few steps here:
EDUCATION
mediaite.com

Tiffany Cross Says Democrats Lost Virginia Because ‘A Good Chunk of Voters Out There Are OK With White Supremacy’

Republican Glenn Youngkin’s defeat of Democrat Terry McAuliffe in blue Virginia’s gubernatorial election has many liberals trying to come up with explanations for how it happened. The culprits have ranged from failing to pass Joe Biden’s agenda, to the candidate himself, to racism. On Wednesday, MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross settled on...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

