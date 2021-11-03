New England Patriots vs. Carolina Panthers NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the New England Patriots vs. Carolina Panthers NFL Week 9 matchup on November 7, 2021.

Oct 31, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) carries the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half at SoFi Stadium. The Patriots defeated the Chargers 27-24. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers (4-4) will attempt to defy oddsmakers when they take on the New England Patriots (4-4) on Sunday, November 7, 2021 as 3.5-point underdogs. The contest's over/under is 40.5.

Odds for Patriots vs. Panthers

Over/under insights

New England's games this season have gone over 40.5 points five of eight times.

Carolina and its opponents have combined to score more than 40.5 points in two games this season.

Sunday's over/under is 5.9 points lower than the two team's combined 46.4 points per game average.

This contest's total is 0.1 points greater than the 40.4 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Patriots and their opponents have scored an average of 45.3 points per game in 2020, 4.8 more than Sunday's total.

The 45.7 PPG average total in Panthers games this season is 5.2 points more than this game's over/under.

Patriots stats and trends

New England is 4-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Patriots have been favored by 3.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

New England's games this year have hit the over four times in eight opportunities (50%).

The Patriots score 25.8 points per game, 5.9 more than the Panthers allow per outing (19.9).

New England is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 19.9 points.

The Patriots average 354.6 yards per game, 59.0 more yards than the 295.6 the Panthers allow per matchup.

When New England churns out more than 295.6 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Patriots have turned the ball over four more times (12 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Panthers stats and trends

Carolina is 4-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Panthers have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 3.5 points or more.

Carolina's games this season have hit the over two times in eight opportunities (25%).

The Panthers rack up 20.6 points per game, comparable to the 20.5 the Patriots surrender.

When Carolina records more than 20.5 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Panthers rack up 24.4 fewer yards per game (328.5) than the Patriots allow (352.9).

When Carolina amasses over 352.9 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Panthers have 12 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Patriots.

Home and road insights

At home this season, Carolina has two wins against the spread and is 2-2 overall.

At home, the Panthers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 3.5-point underdogs or more.

In four home games this year, Carolina has hit the over once.

This season, Panthers home games average 45.3 points, 4.8 more than this matchup's over/under (40.5).

Away from home, New England has two wins against the spread and is 3-0 overall.

On the road, the Patriots have one win ATS (1-1) as 3.5-point favorites or more.

This year, in three road games, New England has gone over the total twice.

Patriots away games this season average 44.2 total points, 3.7 more than this outing's over/under (40.5).

