New England Patriots vs. Carolina Panthers NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ImPA3_0cknfwqf00

Check out odds, plays and more for the New England Patriots vs. Carolina Panthers NFL Week 9 matchup on November 7, 2021.

Oct 31, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) carries the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half at SoFi Stadium. The Patriots defeated the Chargers 27-24. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers (4-4) will attempt to defy oddsmakers when they take on the New England Patriots (4-4) on Sunday, November 7, 2021 as 3.5-point underdogs. The contest's over/under is 40.5.

Odds for Patriots vs. Panthers

Over/under insights

  • New England's games this season have gone over 40.5 points five of eight times.
  • Carolina and its opponents have combined to score more than 40.5 points in two games this season.
  • Sunday's over/under is 5.9 points lower than the two team's combined 46.4 points per game average.
  • This contest's total is 0.1 points greater than the 40.4 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • The Patriots and their opponents have scored an average of 45.3 points per game in 2020, 4.8 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 45.7 PPG average total in Panthers games this season is 5.2 points more than this game's over/under.

Patriots stats and trends

  • New England is 4-4-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Patriots have been favored by 3.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
  • New England's games this year have hit the over four times in eight opportunities (50%).
  • The Patriots score 25.8 points per game, 5.9 more than the Panthers allow per outing (19.9).
  • New England is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 19.9 points.
  • The Patriots average 354.6 yards per game, 59.0 more yards than the 295.6 the Panthers allow per matchup.
  • When New England churns out more than 295.6 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
  • The Patriots have turned the ball over four more times (12 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (8) this season.
Panthers stats and trends

  • Carolina is 4-4-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Panthers have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 3.5 points or more.
  • Carolina's games this season have hit the over two times in eight opportunities (25%).
  • The Panthers rack up 20.6 points per game, comparable to the 20.5 the Patriots surrender.
  • When Carolina records more than 20.5 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
  • The Panthers rack up 24.4 fewer yards per game (328.5) than the Patriots allow (352.9).
  • When Carolina amasses over 352.9 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
  • The Panthers have 12 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Patriots.

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Carolina has two wins against the spread and is 2-2 overall.
  • At home, the Panthers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 3.5-point underdogs or more.
  • In four home games this year, Carolina has hit the over once.
  • This season, Panthers home games average 45.3 points, 4.8 more than this matchup's over/under (40.5).
  • Away from home, New England has two wins against the spread and is 3-0 overall.
  • On the road, the Patriots have one win ATS (1-1) as 3.5-point favorites or more.
  • This year, in three road games, New England has gone over the total twice.
  • Patriots away games this season average 44.2 total points, 3.7 more than this outing's over/under (40.5).

