New England Patriots vs. Carolina Panthers NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights
Check out odds, plays and more for the New England Patriots vs. Carolina Panthers NFL Week 9 matchup on November 7, 2021.
The Carolina Panthers (4-4) will attempt to defy oddsmakers when they take on the New England Patriots (4-4) on Sunday, November 7, 2021 as 3.5-point underdogs. The contest's over/under is 40.5.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .
Odds for Patriots vs. PanthersView the original article to see embedded media.
Over/under insights
- New England's games this season have gone over 40.5 points five of eight times.
- Carolina and its opponents have combined to score more than 40.5 points in two games this season.
- Sunday's over/under is 5.9 points lower than the two team's combined 46.4 points per game average.
- This contest's total is 0.1 points greater than the 40.4 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Patriots and their opponents have scored an average of 45.3 points per game in 2020, 4.8 more than Sunday's total.
- The 45.7 PPG average total in Panthers games this season is 5.2 points more than this game's over/under.
Patriots stats and trends
- New England is 4-4-0 against the spread this year.
- The Patriots have been favored by 3.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- New England's games this year have hit the over four times in eight opportunities (50%).
- The Patriots score 25.8 points per game, 5.9 more than the Panthers allow per outing (19.9).
- New England is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 19.9 points.
- The Patriots average 354.6 yards per game, 59.0 more yards than the 295.6 the Panthers allow per matchup.
- When New England churns out more than 295.6 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
- The Patriots have turned the ball over four more times (12 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (8) this season.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for New England's matchup with the Panthers.
Panthers stats and trends
- Carolina is 4-4-0 against the spread this season.
- The Panthers have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 3.5 points or more.
- Carolina's games this season have hit the over two times in eight opportunities (25%).
- The Panthers rack up 20.6 points per game, comparable to the 20.5 the Patriots surrender.
- When Carolina records more than 20.5 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Panthers rack up 24.4 fewer yards per game (328.5) than the Patriots allow (352.9).
- When Carolina amasses over 352.9 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Panthers have 12 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Patriots.
Home and road insights
- At home this season, Carolina has two wins against the spread and is 2-2 overall.
- At home, the Panthers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 3.5-point underdogs or more.
- In four home games this year, Carolina has hit the over once.
- This season, Panthers home games average 45.3 points, 4.8 more than this matchup's over/under (40.5).
- Away from home, New England has two wins against the spread and is 3-0 overall.
- On the road, the Patriots have one win ATS (1-1) as 3.5-point favorites or more.
- This year, in three road games, New England has gone over the total twice.
- Patriots away games this season average 44.2 total points, 3.7 more than this outing's over/under (40.5).
Powered by Data Skrive.
Comments / 0