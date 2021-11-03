Indianapolis Colts vs. New York Jets NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights
Check out odds, plays and more for the Indianapolis Colts vs. New York Jets NFL Week 9 matchup on November 4, 2021.
The New York Jets (2-5) will try to defy oddsmakers when they play the Indianapolis Colts (3-5) on Thursday, November 4, 2021 as a 10.5-point underdog. The total is 46 points for this matchup.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .
Odds for Colts vs. JetsView the original article to see embedded media.
Over/under insights
- Indianapolis has combined with its opponents to put up more than 46 points in five of nine games this season.
- In 57.1% of New York's games this season (4/7), the teams combined to score more than Thursday's over/under of 46.
- The two teams combine to average 41.3 points per game, 4.7 less than the over/under in this contest.
- The 52.3 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 6.3 more than the 46 total in this contest.
- The Colts and their opponents have scored an average of 46.4 points per game in 2020, 0.4 more than Thursday's total.
- In 2020, games involving the Jets have averaged a total of 43.5 points, 2.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Colts stats and trends
- In Indianapolis' eight games this season, it has six wins against the spread.
- The Colts covered the spread in their only game when favored by 10.5 points or more.
- Indianapolis' games this year have hit the over five times in nine opportunities (55.6%).
- This year, the Colts score 4.4 fewer points per game (25.0) than the Jets surrender (29.4).
- Indianapolis is 3-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 29.4 points.
- The Colts average 350.9 yards per game, 39.5 fewer yards than the 390.4 the Jets allow per contest.
- The Colts have turned the ball over five more times (10 total) than the Jets have forced a turnover (5) this season.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Indianapolis' matchup with the Jets.
Jets stats and trends
- So far this year New York has two wins against the spread.
- This year, the Jets won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 10.5 points or more.
- New York's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 57.1% of its opportunities (four times in seven games with a set point total).
- The Jets average 16.3 points per game, 6.6 fewer than the Colts give up (22.9).
- When New York scores more than 22.9 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Jets average 46.0 fewer yards per game (306.4) than the Colts give up (352.4).
- When New York totals more than 352.4 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Jets have turned the ball over 15 times, three fewer times than the Colts have forced turnovers (18).
Home and road insights
- Indianapolis has covered the spread twice at home, and is 1-3 overall there, this year.
- At home, as 10.5-point favorites or greater, the Colts are unbeaten ATS (1-0).
- This season, in four home games, Indianapolis has hit the over twice.
- This season, Colts home games average 48.1 points, 2.1 more than this matchup's over/under (46).
- New York is winless against the spread, and 0-4 overall, away from home.
- This year, in four away games, New York has hit the over twice.
- This season, Jets away games average 43.5 points, 2.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (46).
Powered by Data Skrive.
Comments / 0