NFL

Indianapolis Colts vs. New York Jets NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oLuQa_0cknfvxw00

Check out odds, plays and more for the Indianapolis Colts vs. New York Jets NFL Week 9 matchup on November 4, 2021.

Oct 31, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets (2-5) will try to defy oddsmakers when they play the Indianapolis Colts (3-5) on Thursday, November 4, 2021 as a 10.5-point underdog. The total is 46 points for this matchup.

Odds for Colts vs. Jets

Over/under insights

  • Indianapolis has combined with its opponents to put up more than 46 points in five of nine games this season.
  • In 57.1% of New York's games this season (4/7), the teams combined to score more than Thursday's over/under of 46.
  • The two teams combine to average 41.3 points per game, 4.7 less than the over/under in this contest.
  • The 52.3 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 6.3 more than the 46 total in this contest.
  • The Colts and their opponents have scored an average of 46.4 points per game in 2020, 0.4 more than Thursday's total.
  • In 2020, games involving the Jets have averaged a total of 43.5 points, 2.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Colts stats and trends

  • In Indianapolis' eight games this season, it has six wins against the spread.
  • The Colts covered the spread in their only game when favored by 10.5 points or more.
  • Indianapolis' games this year have hit the over five times in nine opportunities (55.6%).
  • This year, the Colts score 4.4 fewer points per game (25.0) than the Jets surrender (29.4).
  • Indianapolis is 3-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 29.4 points.
  • The Colts average 350.9 yards per game, 39.5 fewer yards than the 390.4 the Jets allow per contest.
  • The Colts have turned the ball over five more times (10 total) than the Jets have forced a turnover (5) this season.
Jets stats and trends

  • So far this year New York has two wins against the spread.
  • This year, the Jets won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 10.5 points or more.
  • New York's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 57.1% of its opportunities (four times in seven games with a set point total).
  • The Jets average 16.3 points per game, 6.6 fewer than the Colts give up (22.9).
  • When New York scores more than 22.9 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • The Jets average 46.0 fewer yards per game (306.4) than the Colts give up (352.4).
  • When New York totals more than 352.4 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • The Jets have turned the ball over 15 times, three fewer times than the Colts have forced turnovers (18).

Home and road insights

  • Indianapolis has covered the spread twice at home, and is 1-3 overall there, this year.
  • At home, as 10.5-point favorites or greater, the Colts are unbeaten ATS (1-0).
  • This season, in four home games, Indianapolis has hit the over twice.
  • This season, Colts home games average 48.1 points, 2.1 more than this matchup's over/under (46).
  • New York is winless against the spread, and 0-4 overall, away from home.
  • This year, in four away games, New York has hit the over twice.
  • This season, Jets away games average 43.5 points, 2.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (46).

Sports Illustrated

