Indianapolis Colts vs. New York Jets NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights

The New York Jets (2-5) will try to defy oddsmakers when they play the Indianapolis Colts (3-5) on Thursday, November 4, 2021 as a 10.5-point underdog. The total is 46 points for this matchup.

Odds for Colts vs. Jets

Over/under insights

Indianapolis has combined with its opponents to put up more than 46 points in five of nine games this season.

In 57.1% of New York's games this season (4/7), the teams combined to score more than Thursday's over/under of 46.

The two teams combine to average 41.3 points per game, 4.7 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 52.3 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 6.3 more than the 46 total in this contest.

The Colts and their opponents have scored an average of 46.4 points per game in 2020, 0.4 more than Thursday's total.

In 2020, games involving the Jets have averaged a total of 43.5 points, 2.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Colts stats and trends

In Indianapolis' eight games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

The Colts covered the spread in their only game when favored by 10.5 points or more.

Indianapolis' games this year have hit the over five times in nine opportunities (55.6%).

This year, the Colts score 4.4 fewer points per game (25.0) than the Jets surrender (29.4).

Indianapolis is 3-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 29.4 points.

The Colts average 350.9 yards per game, 39.5 fewer yards than the 390.4 the Jets allow per contest.

The Colts have turned the ball over five more times (10 total) than the Jets have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Jets stats and trends

So far this year New York has two wins against the spread.

This year, the Jets won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 10.5 points or more.

New York's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 57.1% of its opportunities (four times in seven games with a set point total).

The Jets average 16.3 points per game, 6.6 fewer than the Colts give up (22.9).

When New York scores more than 22.9 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Jets average 46.0 fewer yards per game (306.4) than the Colts give up (352.4).

When New York totals more than 352.4 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Jets have turned the ball over 15 times, three fewer times than the Colts have forced turnovers (18).

Home and road insights

Indianapolis has covered the spread twice at home, and is 1-3 overall there, this year.

At home, as 10.5-point favorites or greater, the Colts are unbeaten ATS (1-0).

This season, in four home games, Indianapolis has hit the over twice.

This season, Colts home games average 48.1 points, 2.1 more than this matchup's over/under (46).

New York is winless against the spread, and 0-4 overall, away from home.

This year, in four away games, New York has hit the over twice.

This season, Jets away games average 43.5 points, 2.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (46).

