US Forecast
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;52;32;48;29;Partly sunny;W;6;60%;27%;2. Albuquerque, NM;67;43;66;40;Partly sunny;ESE;6;35%;0%;4. Anchorage, AK;41;35;42;34;Rain and drizzle;SE;2;80%;83%;0. Asheville, NC;56;37;51;37;Clouds and sun, cool;ESE;5;65%;60%;2. Atlanta, GA;68;43;58;45;Cooler;ENE;6;68%;72%;2. Atlantic City, NJ;56;43;54;43;Mostly sunny;NW;9;50%;5%;3. Austin, TX;77;62;64;50;Rain and a t-storm;N;4;82%;82%;1....www.cadillacnews.com
