CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

US Forecast

By Accuweather
Cadillac News
 9 days ago

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;52;32;48;29;Partly sunny;W;6;60%;27%;2. Albuquerque, NM;67;43;66;40;Partly sunny;ESE;6;35%;0%;4. Anchorage, AK;41;35;42;34;Rain and drizzle;SE;2;80%;83%;0. Asheville, NC;56;37;51;37;Clouds and sun, cool;ESE;5;65%;60%;2. Atlanta, GA;68;43;58;45;Cooler;ENE;6;68%;72%;2. Atlantic City, NJ;56;43;54;43;Mostly sunny;NW;9;50%;5%;3. Austin, TX;77;62;64;50;Rain and a t-storm;N;4;82%;82%;1....

www.cadillacnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This State Is About to Get Hit Hard by Drought

Drought conditions in some of the Western states are as bad as they have been in recorded history. The U.S. Drought Monitor measures conditions across the country, and the worst level of drought exists in large portions of California, Washington, and Oregon. Colorado and Montana have been hit hard. The worst situation is in Nevada. […]
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Minnesota

MN Weather: Snow To Fall Overnight, ‘Worst Commute’ Expected Friday Morning

WHAT WE KNOW – Snow to fall across Minnesota late Thursday and into the overnight hours – Worst commute across the region will be Friday morning – Strong winds Friday of 40+ mph could lead to visibility issues, especially to the west and north – Much colder weekend to follow – More snow possible Saturday into Sunday morning WHAT WE DON’T KNOW – How much snow will melt on impact across the state – How much snow will fall Saturday evening into Sunday – How long snow will stick around with temps warming next week WEATHER RESOURCES: WCCO Weather App | School Closings | Live Radar MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — ...
The Independent

‘November witch’ to hit northern US in chaotic double storm forecast

Two powerful storm systems are walloping parts of the nation’s northern tier and are expected to cause serious disruptions and travel headaches through Friday. A concentrated strip of deep atmospheric moisture, known as an atmospheric river, is blasting the Pacific Northwest with heavy rain and mountain snow. And, in the Upper Midwest, an intensifying, windy storm, sometimes referred to as a “November witch,” is unleashing pasty, wind-whipped snow in northern and western Minnesota and the eastern Dakotas.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#City Town#State#Uv#Ese#Ga#Ene#Nne#Billings#Mt#Al#Boise#Ma#Wnw#Nnw#Wsw#Sc
Cadillac News

NHL Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Florida at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at Montreal, 7 p.m. Ottawa at Boston, 7 p.m. Edmonton...
NHL
Cadillac News

416 East Maple st, McBain MLS# 21108410 Price $69,900 If

416 East Maple st, McBain MLS# 21108410 Price $69,900 If you're looking for McBain schools! Take a look at this farmhouse located on the outskirts of town! Perfect starter home or even a rental for income property! This 3 bed 1 bath farmhouse could be yours! Comes with a large yard for the kids or pets to run! Dont wait as these homes do not last long in this area! Backwoods Realty 214 E. Main St Marion, MI (231)743-6995 mybackwoods.com.
MCBAIN, MI
Cadillac News

Sports on TV

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) ESPN2 — LA Rams at San Francisco (MNF with Peyton and Eli) COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) ESPN — Phil Knight Invitational: BYU vs. Oregon, Portland, Ore. COLLEGE FOOTBALL. 7:30 p.m. ESPN2 — TBA 8 p.m. ESPNU — TBA NBA BASKETBALL. 7:30 p.m. TNT — Golden State at Brooklyn.
BROOKLYN, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy