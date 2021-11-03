CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FMCG Logistics Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2026 | Allen Lund Company, Amazon, Schneider National

Global FMCG Logistics Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery is latest research study released by Advance Market Analytics evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development,...

Blue9 Technologies to launch its new IT branch in Qatar, dedicated to all segments

New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI/ATK): India's leading IT service provider, Blue9 Technologies is all set to launch its new branch located in Qatar. The branch will be opened as part of the company's expansion to increase its presence in key growth markets. With this, the firm also plans to expand its horizons in other prominent cities across the globe.
Customer Care BPO Market Set for Explosive Growth | Amdocs, Sykes Enterprises, Atento, TeleTech Holdings

HTF MI introduce new research on Global Customer Care BPO covering micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments. The Global Customer Care BPO explores comprehensive study on various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the MajorKey players profiled in the study are Teleperformance SA, Convergys, Arvato, Sykes Enterprises, Atento, TeleTech Holdings, Serco, Acticall (Sitel), Alorica, Webhelp, Amdocs, Transcom, Comdata, West Corporation, Infosys BPM & StarTek Inc.
OSS BSS software Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide | AMDOCS, CSG International, Oracle

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "OSS BSS software Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global OSS BSS software Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the OSS BSS software Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Home Energy Monitor Market Size Growth Forecast 2021 To 2028 | Sense, Schneider Electric, Efergy

Global Market Vision has published an effective statistical data titled as Home Energy Monitor market. It defines about the recent innovations, applications and end users of the market. It covers the different aspects, which are responsible for the growth of the industries. The Home Energy Monitor Market is projected to grow from an estimated USD xx Million in 2020 to USD xx Million by 2028, at a CAGR of xx from 2021 to 2028.
OLED Microdisplay Market Comprehensive Study By Key Players | MicroOLED, Sony Semiconductor Solutions, Dresden Microdisplay

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global OLED Microdisplay Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Winstar Display Co. Ltd, Raystar Optronics Inc., WiseChip Semiconductor Inc., Yunnan OLiGHTEK Opto-Electronic Technology Co. Ltd, Kopin Corporation, MicroOLED, Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation & Dresden Microdisplay etc.
Employer of Record (EOR) Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Safeguard Global ,Velocity Global ,FoxHire

The Employer of Record (EOR) Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.
Integrated Smart Toilet Market To Boom - Spotlight On Market Leaders | Toto ,LIXIL ,Panasonic ,Coway

The Integrated Smart Toilet Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.
Wireless Backhaul Market May Set New Growth Story | Huawei, Fujitsu, Erricson

HTF Market Intelligence added research publication document on Global Wireless Backhaul Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Wireless Backhaul market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2016 to 2020 which is estimated and forecasted till 2026*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Nokia, Huawei, Fujitsu, Erricson, ZTE Corporation, Cisco System & NEC.
Marine Power Market to See Strong Growth Momentum | ORPC, BioPower Systems, Verdant Power

The recent research publication on Global Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) market provides insights about evolution of the competitive environment, the lifecycle stage and opportunities. The survey with Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) investors & stakeholders in this sector, from APAC, EMEA and the Americas, reveals information such as large-scale projects with regulatory factors by country, subsidies, tax incentives and direct investment. Along with this activity comes a stream of Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) M&A activity and growth, as producers strive to stay ahead of the curve. Some of the established and new companies profiled in the study are Marine Current Turbines (MCT), Wello Oy, Pelamis, Ocean Power Technologies, ORPC, BioPower Systems, Verdant Power, OpenHydro, Carnegie Wave Energy & Tidal Generation Limited etc.
Wearable Gps Tracking Devices Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants Sierra Wireless, Trackimo, Xirgo Technologies

The latest research on "Worldwide Wearable Gps Tracking Devices Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
Automatic Luxury Doors Market Is Going To Boom | Stallion, Arazzinni, Masonite

The Latest Released Automatic Luxury Doors market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Automatic Luxury Doors market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Automatic Luxury Doors market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Lemieux, Lynden Door, Woodgrain Doors, Stallion, Arazzinni, Masonite, TruStile Doors, Sierra Door, Maiman Company & Woodharbor.
Planners Market Will Generate Massive Revenue in Coming Years | me and my BIG ideas ,Cavallini ,ACCO

The Planners Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.
BFSI Software Market May Set Major Growth by 2026 | Microsoft, Fiserv, NCR, Finastra, Mindtree

BFSI software is used in the banking, finance and insurance sector for proper management and smooth operation. banking and finance sector have been already digitalized to a great extent and continuously growing. Softwares for digital payment, accounting, wealth management, blockchains, insurance management, data mining, analytics, and stock trading are being used by these sectors. Advanced technology like AI and chatbots are already being used in the banking and finance sector.
Diamond Market Review 2021: Growth Seen on Heavy Volume | Gem Diamonds, Lucara Diamond, Sumitomo Electric

HTF Market Intelligence added research publication document on Global Diamond Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Diamond market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2016 to 2020 which is estimated and forecasted till 2026*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Hebei Plasma Diamond, Dominion Diamond Mines, RioTinto, Industrial Abrasives Limited, Novatek, Applied Diamond Inc, ALROSA, Worldwide Diamond Manufacturers Pvt. Ltd., Gem Diamonds, Lucara Diamond, Sumitomo Electric, Scio Diamond Technology Corporation, Morgan Technical Ceramics, Trans Hex Group, Mountain Province Diamonds, Diamond Technologies Inc, De Beers, Advanced Diamond Solutions Inc, Diamonex & Petra Diamonds Limited.
Product Roadmap Software Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Dapulse, Trello, SharpCloud

HTF Market Intelligence added research publication document on Global Product Roadmap Software Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Product Roadmap Software market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2016 to 2020 which is estimated and forecasted till 2026*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Sopheon, Receptive, VersionOne, KeepSolid, FeatureMap, Alpha UX, 10,000ft, Dapulse, Trello, SharpCloud, Wrike & Planisware.
Life Insurance Software Market to Observe Strong Development by Oracle, Comarch SA, Acturis, Ebix, SAP

Life insurance software provides assistance to the agents and brokers by automating different operations including issuing policies, collecting premiums, and many others. These solutions allow customers to view details of their policies, raise claims with the help of a self-service online portal. The rapid development in the life insurance industry is driving huge growth in this market.
Digital Pcr Market Is Booming Worldwide | Sigma-Aldrich, Fluidig, BioMerieux

HTF MI recently released a research document on Global Digital Pcr Market that includes survey highlights, in-depth interviews insights with industry experts, and a review of industry dynamics with help of our global network of consultants and executives within the OEMs & aftermarket. These market estimates have been evaluated considering base year as 2021 and by studying the impact of various macro-economic factors, local and regional regulatory regimes to better understand current market dynamics affecting the Digital Pcr growth and further bottom-up approach is applied to deliver comprehensive company profiles of major and emerging players of the industry, including Biosearch Technologies, Stilla Technologies, Abbott Laboratories, BIOTECON Diagnostics, RainDance Technologies, Eppendorf, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bibby Scientific, Exiqon, Illumina, Sigma-Aldrich, Fluidig, BioMerieux, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Integrated DNA Technologies, Affymetrix, Promega, ArcticZymes, Becton Dickinson, Analytik Jena & Formulatrix.
Canned Fruits Market To Demonstrate Spectacular Growth By 2026 | ConAgra Foods, Conserve, Kangfa Foods

The Latest survey report on Global Canned Fruits Market sheds lights on changing dynamics in Food & Beverages Sector and elaborates market size and growth pattern of each of Canned Fruits segments. As the shift to value continues, the producers are tackling challenges to personalized nutrition and match taste profiles. A wide list of manufactuerers were considered in the survey; to include mix bag of leaders and emerging manufacturers for company profiling that includes H.J. Heinz, Seneca Foods, Musselmans, Tropical Food Industries, ConAgra Foods, Conserve, Kangfa Foods, Shandong Wanlilai, SunOpta, Dole Food Company, Rhodes Food Group, CHB Group, Kronos SA, Gulong Food, Yiguan, Del Monte, Shandong Xiangtiantian, Reese & Ardo.
Light Commercial Vehicle Market Future Prospects 2026 | Isuzu Motors, Wynright, CNH Industrial

Latest research study titled Global Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) Market Growth 2021-2026 provides readers with details on strategic planning and tactical business decisions that influence and stabilize growth prognosis in Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) Market. A few disruptive trends, however, will have opposing and strong influences on the development of Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) market and the distribution across players. To provide further guidance on why specific trends will have a high impact and precisely how these trends can be factored into the market trajectory and the strategy planning of players such as Peugeot, GM Corporation, Hyundai, Ashok Leyland, Renault, Witron, MAN, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Isuzu Motors, Wynright, CNH Industrial, GAZ, PACCAR, Opel, Daimler Trucks, Tata Motors, Volvo Trucks, Anhui Jianghuai Automobile & AVTO VAZ.
Directors and Officers Liability Insurance Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Hiscox, Tokio Marine Holdings, Assicurazioni Generali, Marsh & McLennan

Directors and officer's liability insurance is the insurance intended to protect individuals from personal losses if they are sued as a result of serving as a director or an officer of a business or other type of organization. It includes cover for defence costs, investigation costs, and extradition costs. In addition to this also includes legal fees and other costs which organization incurs. Depending in the nature of organization the director and officer's insurance can take different forms. This policy is purchased by enterprise for group of individuals rather than an individual themselves.
