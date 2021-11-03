FMCG Logistics Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2026 | Allen Lund Company, Amazon, Schneider National

The recent research publication on Global Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) market provides insights about evolution of the competitive environment, the lifecycle stage and opportunities. The survey with Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) investors & stakeholders in this sector, from APAC, EMEA and the Americas, reveals information such as large-scale projects with regulatory factors by country, subsidies, tax incentives and direct investment. Along with this activity comes a stream of Marine Power (Wave and Tidal) M&A activity and growth, as producers strive to stay ahead of the curve. Some of the established and new companies profiled in the study are Marine Current Turbines (MCT), Wello Oy, Pelamis, Ocean Power Technologies, ORPC, BioPower Systems, Verdant Power, OpenHydro, Carnegie Wave Energy & Tidal Generation Limited etc.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO