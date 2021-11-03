Blockchain In Insurance Sector Market to See Revolutionary Growth | AWS, Applied Blockchain, Microsoft

By now the world has become accustomed to the idea of blockchain, the underlying cryptography technology behind Bitcoin. Most don’t really understand the finer points of hashing, mining, and distributed computing that make it all work but some of us at least get the basics: a blockchain is an immutable ledger that can be used to securely record ownership. The way it works is that every change made to a database is recorded in blocks that are stuck together chronologically onto a long chain, hence the name. Most of the uses of blockchain, like Bitcoin, are decentralized in nature, meaning that the chain is being stored and computed by a network of computers. This means that there are many backups to the database, so any change on one has to match with the others or it is rejected. The theory is that any one database can get hacked, but it is nearly impossible to hack 51 percent of a giant network of computers at the same time, which is what would need to happen for Bitcoin to be cracked.

