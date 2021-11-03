Call Center AI Market is Thriving Worldwide with Surprising Transition | IBM, Google, Microsoft

From mental health apps to a helmet that can shock a patient's brain remotely, startups at this year's Web Summit are betting on a major shift towards "tele-medicine" as the world emerges from the pandemic. Using technology to treat patients virtually was a major theme at one of the world's largest tech conferences, which returned to Lisbon this week after Covid-19 forced it to move online in 2020. "These days, most people use their phones for a lot of everyday needs -- why shouldn't healthcare be part of this?" said Johannes Schildt, whose company Kry lets patients book on-screen medical appointments. "The pandemic has accelerated adoption of these new technologies," Schildt told AFP.

