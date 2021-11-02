CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Owner of a hybrid electric vehicle is concerned about battery life

Journal-News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I have a 2018 Toyota Avalon hybrid with a nickel-metal hydride (NiMH) battery. I generally keep cars for many years. I am concerned that the battery may give out before I may wish to replace the car. I understand that battery replacement would be very expensive. In the event the battery...

www.journal-news.com

Comments / 1

Related
Wired

Cars Are Going Electric. What Happens to the Used Batteries?

Now the automaker was expanding the recall to all 141,000 Bolts sold worldwide since 2017. Fixing them would be a massive operation. Unlike the toaster-oven-sized lead-acid batteries inside most gas-powered vehicles, the lithium-ion battery pack inside the Bolt runs the full wheelbase of the car and weighs 960 pounds. It contains hundreds of battery cells that are delicate and finicky. When taken apart for repairs, they can be dangerous, and incorrect handling can lead to noxious fumes and fires.
CARS
TrendHunter.com

All-Electric Performance Vehicles

The Shelby Mustang Mach-E GT Concept was debuted at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas as an all-electric performance vehicle that would provide impressive driving capabilities in an emissions-free manner. The vehicle features an electric all-wheel drive (eAWD) along with the Performance Edition Extended Range Battery, while the body was...
CARS
SlashGear

SES Holdings shows off new battery technology for electric vehicles

When it comes to EVs, every automotive manufacturer wants to build one with the longest driving range possible. The decision tree for which electric vehicle to purchase for a shopper often comes down to a mixture of cost and how far it will drive per charge. SES Holdings, a battery manufacturer startup with a significant investment from GM, has shown off a new battery technology that could give future electric vehicles a significantly longer driving range.
ECONOMY
Street.Com

Shark Bites: A SPAC Play on Solid-State Batteries for Electric Vehicles

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation III (DCRC) is a SPAC that has entered into an agreement to merge with Solid Power, which is a manufacturer of solid-state batteries. Solid-state batteries do not use the liquid electrolyte that is found in conventional lithium-ion batteries. The batteries are lighter, have a greater energy...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hybrid Electric Vehicle#Electric Vehicle Battery#Fuel Economy
jacksonnewspapers.com

Low battery? Electric vehicles can now charge up at Ripley's McCoy's Inn

RIPLEY — McCoy's Inn on Fitness Lane in Ripley now has four operating car charging stations thanks to grants through the Mid-Atlantic Electrification Partnership (MAEP), which funded the $30,000 project. Blink, an electric vehicle charger supplier, partnered with MAEP to bring another charging location to West Virginia. Andrew Hillman, executive...
RIPLEY, WV
The Daily Collegian

Drastically improved electric vehicle batteries possible with $2.9M grant

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. —In pursuit of commercially-adoptable electric vehicle batteries with twice the energy density and cycle life of current technology, Penn State researchers have been awarded $2.9 million from the U.S. Department of Energy. Donghai Wang, professor of mechanical engineering and chemical engineering and affiliate of the Penn State...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
candgnews.com

Novi police to add 5 hybrid vehicles to fleet

NOVI — The Novi Police Department will be adding five new hybrid vehicles to its fleet. Since 2020, the department has been replacing its gas-powered vehicles with hybrid Ford Explorers. This will keep the department compliant with the city’s policy aimed at reducing emissions. The department also has a policy...
NOVI, MI
Electronic Engineering Times

The Electric Vehicle Race to Market

Three rapidly advancing technologies are driving this collective race towards zero-emission e-mobility: wide-bandgap (WBG) devices, more power-dense batteries, and faster charging capabilities. This month’s In Focus looks at the latest developments, challenges, opportunities, and strategies in the electric vehicle (EV) space. Since its inception on a paper napkin more than...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
ccenterdispatch.com

Better Batteries Make Electric Cars More Convenient

- The electric car trend shows no signs of slowing down, and the next generation of electric cars are more than up to speed. Although widespread adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) got off to a slower than expected start in the United States, more car shoppers are seeing the benefits of EVs and hybrids. Several improvements in the latest models have helped overcome some hurdles that might have made buyers hesitant to embrace EVs.
CARS
Sun-Journal

Maine buyers amped about electric vehicles, but supplies weak

AUBURN — As soon as one of those quiet, high-tech electric vehicles lands on the car lot at Lee Auto Mall or Rowe Auburn, “they’re gone. Consumer interest is growing every day,” said Rowe salesman Agazy Abraham. The inventory of electric cars and plug-in hybrid vehicles is low. “There is...
MAINE STATE
Business Insider

StoreDot, the Extreme Fast Charging Battery Pioneer, Secures Breakthrough Patent for Digital Battery System to Guarantee Consistent Driving Range of All Electric Vehicles

This revolutionary 'digital battery' breakthrough, achieved through a combination of patented software and cell chemistry management, gives an EV owner a fixed battery driving range for the duration of its useful service life, thus overcoming another aspect of the known Range Anxiety. It manages both charging voltages and StoreDot's XFC silicon-based cell chemistry to stress a battery less at the start of its life and balance its performance across the battery's life to deliver a driving experience with predictable and consistent range.
ELECTRONICS
rdworldonline.com

DOE announces $209M for electric vehicles battery research

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has announced $209 million in funding for 26 new laboratory projects focusing on electric vehicles, advanced batteries and connected vehicles. Advanced, lithium-based batteries play an integral role in 21st century technologies such as electric vehicles, stationary grid storage and defense applications that will be critical to securing America’s clean energy future. Additionally, DOE’s Argonne National Laboratory announced the Li-Bridge, a new public-private partnership to bridge gaps in the domestic lithium battery supply chain. Both announcements support the Biden-Harris administration goals to make America a global leader in electric vehicle and battery innovation, advance the development of these technologies to save families money, lower carbon pollution and create high-quality jobs.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Post

Why an Electric Car Battery Is So Expensive, For Now

At Tesla Inc.’s ballyhooed Battery Day event in 2020, CEO Elon Musk set himself an ambitious target: to produce a $25,000 electric vehicle in three years. Hitting that sticker price -- about $15,000 cheaper than the company’s least expensive model today -- is seen as critical to delivering a truly mass-market product. Getting there means finding new savings on technology -- most critically in the batteries that make up a big part of an EV’s cost -- without compromising safety. Alongside Musk, traditional automaking giants including Toyota Motor Co. and Volkswagen AG are pouring tens of billions of dollars into the race.
CARS
Design Taxi

Honda Launches Electric Scooter With A ‘Canopy’ & Swappable Batteries

Honda, like many other big names in the automotive industry, has shown a steady interest in developing its upcoming products in line with a cleaner, greener future. Last week, the Japanese automotive company showcased its latest electric trike, the Gyro Canopy:e. The three-wheeler is built on the previous Gyro:e’s design, but with a very noticeable difference in both name and build: the canopy.
CARS
Ars Technica

Lithium-metal “hybrid” battery promises lighter, longer-range EVs by 2025

Solid-state batteries have been hailed as the Holy Grail for electric vehicles. While that might be an overstatement, they do promise to boost range and slash charging times, bringing zero-emissions vehicles that much closer to parity with their fossil fuel competition. Yet solid-state batteries, which use a solid electrolyte as...
CARS
Wallpaper*

Bentley Bentayga Hybrid successfully swaps out cylinders for a battery pack

Bentley believes it is first to build a ‘true-luxury SUV’ plug-in hybrid with its new Bentayga Hybrid. The only real rivals in this upper echelon of monolithic 4x4s are the Rolls-Royce Cullinan (currently entirely unelectrified), the Aston Martin DBX (a plug-in version is on the horizon), and maybe Maybach, which will be launching the EQS full-electric SUV in the next couple of years. Another obvious rival – and first to the hybrid stage – is Range Rover, which has just revealed its fifth generation model; the 2022 Range Rover offers engine options from diesel all the way through to plug-in hybrid, and promises a full EV in 2024.
CARS
generalaviationnews.com

Hybrid electric aircraft hits milestone

The MAHEPA Panthera, a Pipistrel aircraft powered by a hybrid-electric powertrain that can use sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), reached a milestone in its flight testing in late October 2021. The aircraft took off from Cerklje Airport in Slovenia, performing all-electric takeoffs, according to Pipistrel officials, who say this demonstrates the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
yicaiglobal.com

China Picks 11 Cities for Electric Vehicle Battery Swap Program

(Yicai Global) Oct. 29 -- China will start a pilot program to allow electric vehicle owners in 11 cities, including Beijing and Chongqing, to change their batteries for new ones at charging stations. The initial goal is to build more than 1,000 swap stations to serve owners of more than...
CARS
The Motley Fool

Why Is Everyone Talking About Electric Vehicle Stocks?

Electric vehicles are taking market share faster than you might think. Rising market share has led to extremely high valuations for EV stocks. Will the investing party last? Only if operations live up to investors' lofty expectations. Electric vehicles (EVs) are taking market share at a pace investors may not...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy