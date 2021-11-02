Owner of a hybrid electric vehicle is concerned about battery life

Bentley believes it is first to build a ‘true-luxury SUV’ plug-in hybrid with its new Bentayga Hybrid. The only real rivals in this upper echelon of monolithic 4x4s are the Rolls-Royce Cullinan (currently entirely unelectrified), the Aston Martin DBX (a plug-in version is on the horizon), and maybe Maybach, which will be launching the EQS full-electric SUV in the next couple of years. Another obvious rival – and first to the hybrid stage – is Range Rover, which has just revealed its fifth generation model; the 2022 Range Rover offers engine options from diesel all the way through to plug-in hybrid, and promises a full EV in 2024.

CARS ・ 8 DAYS AGO