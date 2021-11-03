Republicans sweep New Ellenton elections, Williams elected mayor

Several of Aiken County's smaller cities and towns held elections Tuesday to decide on their future elected officials. All results are considered unofficial, as of Tuesday evening.

City of New Ellenton

New Ellenton held multiple elections Tuesday that ended in a sweep by the Republican candidates who beat out their Democratic challengers in every race.

Republican challenger Kimberly P. Williams won the mayoral race with a total of 261 votes accounting for 55.65% of the votes cast, beating out Democratic incumbent Mayor Vernon Dunbar who got 207 votes, which was 44.14% of the votes cast. There was one write-in candidate.

The three at-large city council seats were won by Republicans Ricky Foster, who got 266 votes (19.6% of the votes cast), Elvira Johnson-Holley, who received 255 votes (18.79% of the votes cast), and Kendrick Patterson, who got 273 votes (20.12% of the votes cast). The three Democratic incumbents all lost: Ronald D. Reynolds Jr., who received 191 votes (14.08% of the votes cast), Crystal B. Smith and Terence B. Williams, who each received 186 votes (13.71% of the votes cast).

The two at-large commissioner of public works seats were won by Jackie Keenan, with 257 votes (35.69% of the votes cast) and Roy H. Shaw, with 268 votes (37.22% of the votes cast). Democrat Shaquille Louis lost, receiving 194 votes (26.94% of the votes cast). There was one write-in candidate.

There were also two questions on the ballot related to "Sunday Alcohol Sales."

The first question was, "I agree that the South Carolina Department of Revenue be authorized to issue temporary permits in the City of New Ellenton for a period not to exceed twenty-four hours to allow the possession, sale and consumption of alcoholic liquors by the drink to bona fide nonprofit organizations and business establishments otherwise authorized to be licensed for consumption-on-premises sales."

A total of 266 votes, or 67.34%, voted "yes" in favor of the question, while 129, or 32.66%, voted "no" in opposition to the question.

The second question was, "I agree that the Department of Revenue be authorized to issue temporary permits in the City of New Ellenton for a period not to exceed twenty-four hours to allow the sale of beer and wine at permitted off-premises locations without regard to the days or hours of sale."

A total of 260 votes, or 66.33%, voted "yes" in favor of the question, while 132, or 33.67%, voted "no" in opposition to the question.

Town of Burnettown

Burnettown held elections for both its mayor and two at-large town council seats.

Hector Rodriguez won the mayoral race, receiving 174 votes (78.73% of the votes cast). Rodriguez beat out incumbent Jonathan Dicks, who received 44 votes (19.91% of the votes cast).

For the two council seats, Sonny Jones was the only candidate to officially file and won one of the two seats with 163 votes (67.92% of the votes cast). There were 77 write-in votes cast, and the second seat winner was unclear Tuesday night.

Town of Monetta

In Monetta, there were two town council seats up for grabs.

No candidates filed, so the winners were selected by write-in votes only.

There were seven write-in votes cast in Aiken County and 18 write-in votes cast in Saluda County, with the winners being unclear Tuesday evening.

Town of Perry

Perry held elections for its mayor and two at-large town council seats.

James E. Darley was reelected as mayor, receiving all 24 of the votes cast. Darley was the only candidate on the ballot.

There were also only two candidates for the two council seats: Mary R. Thompson and Annie C. Williams. As such, both Thompson, with 23 votes (92% of the votes cast), and Williams, with 22 votes (88% of the votes cast) emerged victorious.

Town of Salley

There were two open at-large town council seats for Salley's Tuesday election, with the two incumbents being reelected.

Mark Hatley received 50 votes (60.98% of the votes cast), beating out Nicole Golson, who got 32 votes (39.02% of the votes cast).

Paul D. Salley received 55 votes (70.51% of the votes cast). The other 23 votes in that race were write-ins.