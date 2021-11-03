CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken County, SC

Republicans sweep New Ellenton elections, Williams elected mayor

By Landon Stamper lstamper@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UBX7Q_0cknfNOa00

Several of Aiken County's smaller cities and towns held elections Tuesday to decide on their future elected officials. All results are considered unofficial, as of Tuesday evening.

City of New Ellenton

New Ellenton held multiple elections Tuesday that ended in a sweep by the Republican candidates who beat out their Democratic challengers in every race.

Republican challenger Kimberly P. Williams won the mayoral race with a total of 261 votes accounting for 55.65% of the votes cast, beating out Democratic incumbent Mayor Vernon Dunbar who got 207 votes, which was 44.14% of the votes cast. There was one write-in candidate.

The three at-large city council seats were won by Republicans Ricky Foster, who got 266 votes (19.6% of the votes cast), Elvira Johnson-Holley, who received 255 votes (18.79% of the votes cast), and Kendrick Patterson, who got 273 votes (20.12% of the votes cast). The three Democratic incumbents all lost: Ronald D. Reynolds Jr., who received 191 votes (14.08% of the votes cast), Crystal B. Smith and Terence B. Williams, who each received 186 votes (13.71% of the votes cast).

The two at-large commissioner of public works seats were won by Jackie Keenan, with 257 votes (35.69% of the votes cast) and Roy H. Shaw, with 268 votes (37.22% of the votes cast). Democrat Shaquille Louis lost, receiving 194 votes (26.94% of the votes cast). There was one write-in candidate.

There were also two questions on the ballot related to "Sunday Alcohol Sales."

The first question was, "I agree that the South Carolina Department of Revenue be authorized to issue temporary permits in the City of New Ellenton for a period not to exceed twenty-four hours to allow the possession, sale and consumption of alcoholic liquors by the drink to bona fide nonprofit organizations and business establishments otherwise authorized to be licensed for consumption-on-premises sales."

A total of 266 votes, or 67.34%, voted "yes" in favor of the question, while 129, or 32.66%, voted "no" in opposition to the question.

The second question was, "I agree that the Department of Revenue be authorized to issue temporary permits in the City of New Ellenton for a period not to exceed twenty-four hours to allow the sale of beer and wine at permitted off-premises locations without regard to the days or hours of sale."

A total of 260 votes, or 66.33%, voted "yes" in favor of the question, while 132, or 33.67%, voted "no" in opposition to the question.

Town of Burnettown

Burnettown held elections for both its mayor and two at-large town council seats.

Hector Rodriguez won the mayoral race, receiving 174 votes (78.73% of the votes cast). Rodriguez beat out incumbent Jonathan Dicks, who received 44 votes (19.91% of the votes cast).

For the two council seats, Sonny Jones was the only candidate to officially file and won one of the two seats with 163 votes (67.92% of the votes cast). There were 77 write-in votes cast, and the second seat winner was unclear Tuesday night.

Town of Monetta

In Monetta, there were two town council seats up for grabs.

No candidates filed, so the winners were selected by write-in votes only.

There were seven write-in votes cast in Aiken County and 18 write-in votes cast in Saluda County, with the winners being unclear Tuesday evening.

Town of Perry

Perry held elections for its mayor and two at-large town council seats.

James E. Darley was reelected as mayor, receiving all 24 of the votes cast. Darley was the only candidate on the ballot.

There were also only two candidates for the two council seats: Mary R. Thompson and Annie C. Williams. As such, both Thompson, with 23 votes (92% of the votes cast), and Williams, with 22 votes (88% of the votes cast) emerged victorious.

Town of Salley

There were two open at-large town council seats for Salley's Tuesday election, with the two incumbents being reelected.

Mark Hatley received 50 votes (60.98% of the votes cast), beating out Nicole Golson, who got 32 votes (39.02% of the votes cast).

Paul D. Salley received 55 votes (70.51% of the votes cast). The other 23 votes in that race were write-ins.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Appeals court stays vaccine mandate on larger businesses

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court on Saturday temporarily halted the Biden administration’s vaccine requirement for businesses with 100 or more workers. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted an emergency stay of the requirement by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration that those workers be vaccinated by Jan. 4 or face mask requirements and weekly tests.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS News

Iraqi prime minister survives assassination attempt with armed drones

Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi survived an assassination attempt with armed drones that targeted his residence early Sunday and officials said he was unharmed. The attack was a major escalation amid tensions sparked by the refusal of Iran-backed militias to accept last month's parliamentary election results. Two Iraqi officials told...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Aiken County, SC
City
Salley, SC
Aiken County, SC
Elections
City
New Ellenton, SC
City
Williams, SC
Aiken County, SC
Government
State
South Carolina State
CBS News

Oil tanker explosion kills at least 92 in Sierra Leone

An oil tanker exploded near Sierra Leone's capital, killing at least 92 people and severely injuring dozens of others after large crowds gathered to collect leaking fuel, officials and witnesses said Saturday. The explosion took place late Friday after a bus struck the tanker in Wellington, a suburb just to the east of Freetown.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Republicans#Alcohol#Democratic
The Hill

After victory, Biden seeks political rebound

President Biden is hoping to rebound from a challenging few months that saw the American public turn negative on his presidency by building momentum on the House passage on Friday of a bipartisan infrastructure bill. The White House and its allies see the pathway to a political recovery through passing...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

Travis Scott says he is 'devastated' after 8 people died during his Astroworld Festival

(CNN) — Rapper Travis Scott is speaking out after eight people were killed during his concert Friday night. "I am absolutely devastated by what took place last night," he tweeted Saturday. "My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival. Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Aiken Standard

Aiken Standard

Aiken, SC
3K+
Followers
263
Post
593K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Aiken Standard

Comments / 0

Community Policy