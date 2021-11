Tourism Insurance aims to cover unforeseen events or losses while on the tour. It could be for domestic purposes or for international travels. Various types of insurances based on the destination, number of trips, or even type of trips are taken into account while designing insurance policies. Often different policies cover different things but generally, tourism policies include, medical expenses, curtailment, and trip cancellation expenses. In medical expenses, sudden health situations like accidents are covered. In curtailment, if a client needs to return immediately then those expenses and in trip cancellation covers for damages caused by the cancellation of the trip by an agent or by some event. Apart from this, personal luggage and money are also covered in some cases. With the increase in travel all over the globe; the demand for tourism insurance is also increasing.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO