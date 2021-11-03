CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
President Xi to address CIIE opening ceremony via video

Birmingham Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping will deliver a keynote speech...

www.birminghamstar.com

Daily Mail

China warns it will have 'no choice but to take it to the battlefield' if Taiwan 'continues provocative acts' as Beijing's military carries out beach landing assault drills

Chinese state media has warned that '[we] will have little choice but to take Taiwan to the battlefield' after the island's president vowed to resist 'threats' from Beijing. The Global Times newspaper issued the threat on Sunday, in the wake of a speech by Taiwan's president Tsai Ing-wen in which she vowed to resist pressure from Beijing to 'reunify' the island.
CHINA
Shore News Network

Taiwan Confirms US Troops Are On The Island, China Responds In Anger

The President of Taiwan confirmed U.S. soldiers were on the island in an interview with CNN, becoming the country’s first leader to do so in decades. “We have a wide range of cooperation with the U.S. aiming at increasing our defense capability,” President Tsai Ing-wen told CNN after acknowledging the troop presence. However, she said that the number was “not as many as people thought.”
FOREIGN POLICY
Defense One

How War With China Begins

President Xi Jinping declared in July that those who get in the way of China’s ascent will have their “heads bashed bloody against a Great Wall of steel.” The People’s Liberation Army Navy is churning out ships at a rate not seen since World War II, as Beijing issues threats against Taiwan and other neighbors. Top Pentagon officials have warned that China could start a military conflict in the Taiwan Strait or other geopolitical hot spots sometime this decade.
FOREIGN POLICY
IBTimes

China Urges US To Keep Promises On Taiwan

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told the United States not to "betray its promises" on Taiwan at a rare meeting Sunday with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, as tensions run high over the island. Months of simmering tensions spiked in October after President Joe Biden declared that the United States...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Guardian

Could China ever invade Taiwan – and what would happen next?

With a record number of Chinese fighters flying sorties in Taiwan’s air defence zone in October, and rhetoric on all sides becoming more heated, many observers say the past few weeks have been the most tense in the region for decades. How serious is the prospect of an attempt by Beijing to take back the island that it has claimed since 1949 – and would an attack draw the US into a major international conflict?
POLITICS
AFP

China hits back after Biden criticises Xi's COP26 no-show

China hit back Wednesday against criticism by US President Joe Biden, who had accused Beijing of not showing leadership after President Xi Jinping skipped the make-or-break COP26 United Nations summit in Glasgow. Xi -- who leads the planet's largest emitter of the greenhouse gases responsible for climate change -- has not travelled outside of China since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic and has not joined world leaders for COP26. Biden on Tuesday had launched blistering criticism of the Chinese and Russian leaders for not attending the summit. "Actions speak louder than words," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin responded Wednesday.
U.S. POLITICS
The Atlantic

What Will Drive China to War?

President Xi Jinping declared in July that those who get in the way of China’s ascent will have their “heads bashed bloody against a Great Wall of steel.” The People’s Liberation Army Navy is churning out ships at a rate not seen since World War II, as Beijing issues threats against Taiwan and other neighbors. Top Pentagon officials have warned that China could start a military conflict in the Taiwan Strait or other geopolitical hot spots sometime this decade.
FOREIGN POLICY
IBTimes

China Vows No Mercy For Taiwan Independence 'Diehards'

China vowed Friday to punish "diehard" Taiwan politicians, saying it would ban several from visiting the mainland, as tensions between Beijing and Taipei spiked to their highest level in years. China claims Taiwan as its territory -- to be seized one day, by force if necessary -- and has intensified...
CHINA
Reuters

China's Xi to address Glasgow COP26 in written statement on Monday

SHANGHAI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping will address the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow on Monday in the form of a written statement, according to an official schedule. Xi’s statement will be uploaded to the official conference website on Monday following addresses by world leaders, including U.S....
POLITICS

