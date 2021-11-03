President Xi to address CIIE opening ceremony via video

China hit back Wednesday against criticism by US President Joe Biden, who had accused Beijing of not showing leadership after President Xi Jinping skipped the make-or-break COP26 United Nations summit in Glasgow.
Xi -- who leads the planet's largest emitter of the greenhouse gases responsible for climate change -- has not travelled outside of China since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic and has not joined world leaders for COP26.
Biden on Tuesday had launched blistering criticism of the Chinese and Russian leaders for not attending the summit.
"Actions speak louder than words," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin responded Wednesday.
